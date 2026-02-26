CIF-SS Basketball Wrap-Up: Championship Weekend is Set, Open Division is Center Stage
Every week, High School on SI senior reporter Tarek Fattal will recap the CIF Southern Section's best basketball performances, notable headlines and scores. This week's edition continues coverage of the final third of the high school basketball season: the playoffs.
It's championship weekend. All the finals are set for boys and girls basketball on Friday and Saturday at Azusa Pacific University and Toyota Arena in Ontario.
This week's Wrap-up will shed light on scores and results of the semifinals, a girls basketball coach leading a high school and college program at the same time, the full final schedule for each division.
CIF CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
Friday, February 27, 2026 – Azusa Pacific University
2 p.m. — Serra vs. Pilibos (Boys D5)
4 p.m. — Savanna vs. Warren (Girls D6)
6 p.m. — Colony vs. Trabuco Hills (Boys D4)
8 p.m. — La Canada vs. El Dorado (Girls D4)
Friday, February 27, 2026 – Toyota Arena, Ontario
2 p.m. — Orange vs. Schurr (Girls D8)
4 p.m. — Murrieta Valley vs. St. Margarets (Girls D3)
6 p.m. — Crescenta Valley vs. Saugus (Girls D2)
8 p.m. — La Salle vs. Valencia/Valencia (Girls D1)
Saturday, February 28, 2026 – Azusa Pacific University
10 a.m. — Desert Hot Springs vs. Sierra Vista (Girls D9)
12 p.m. — Salesian vs. Rialto (Boys D7)
2 p.m. — Bishop Diego vs. Burroughs/Burbank (Girls D5)
4 p.m. — Victor Valley vs. South El Monte (Boys D8)
6 p.m. — Laguna Hills vs. Kennedy (Girls D7)
8 p.m. — Laguna Hills vs. Ramona (Boys D6)
Saturday, February 28, 2026 – Toyota Arena, Ontario
Session 1
9:30 a.m. — Colton vs. Pacific (Boys D9)
11:15 a.m. — Bishop Amat vs. Hesperia (Boys D2)
1 p.m. — Murrieta Mesa vs. Aliso Niguel (Boys D3)
Session 2
4 p.m. — Crean Lutheran vs. JSerra (Boys D1)
6 p.m. — Sierra Canyon vs. Harvard-Westlake (Boys Open)
8 p.m. — Ontario Christian vs. Sierra Canyon (Girls Open)
HARVARD-WESTLAKE, SIERRA CANYON CLASH
Familiar foes.
Mission League rivals Harvard-Westlake and Sierra Canyon will face off in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final at 6 p.m. at the Toyota Arena in Ontario on Saturday. It's the first time two teams from the same league have made the Open Division final.
Harvard-Westlake beat La Mirada 71-57 and Sierra Canyon topped Notre Dame 70-46 in the Open Division semifinals Tuesday night.
Sierra Canyon will play in its sixth Open Division final since 2016 and will look to win its first Open Division title since 2020. Harvard-Westlake will be in the program's third Open Division final and first since 2024.
COACHING HIGH SCHOOL, COLLEGE AT SAME TIME
You think you're busy? Please.
Take a look at what basketball coach Vicky Oganyan does every day in Southern California.
Oganyan is the head girls basketball coach at Burroughs High in Burbank and simultaneously heads the women's basketball program at Los Angeles Mission College. That's right, she coaches varsity high school basketball and college basketball at the same time.
