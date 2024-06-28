High School

Alabama high school football: 2024 Clay-Chalkville schedule released

Check out the 2024 football schedule for defending AHSAA Class 6A state champion Clay-Chalkville

Sam Brown

Clay-Chalkville's Jaylen Mbakwe (9) eludes Saraland's Jermaine Paramore, Jr., (88) and Camron Laffitte (10) during the AHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.
The reigning Class 6A Alabama high school football state champions will have their first chance to defend their crown on August 23 when Clay-Chalkville hosts Hueytown to kick off the 2024 AHSAA season.

The Cougars defeated Saraland 31-28 in the AHSAA Class 6A state championship last year, putting an end to a fairytale season for the Spartans, who were previously unbeaten and ranked No. 14 in the SBLive Top 25 national rankings at the time.

If Clay-Chalkville and Saraland want to run it back again in 2024, it will have to be in the playoffs as the Spartans are not one of the 10 opponents listed on the Cougars' 2024 regular season slate.

The Cougars will still have some chances to flex their muscles though, with two of their regular-season matchups on the road against a pair of Class 7A teams that finished the year ranked in the top 10 of the final 2023 AHSAA Class 7A rankings.

Here is a look at the full 2024 Clay-Chalkville football schedule:

2024 Clay-Chalkville football schedule

*Denotes a Class 7 team

