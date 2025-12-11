How to Watch Tonight's Georgia High School Football Playoff Games - December 11, 2025
The 2025 Georgia High School Football Playoffs are down to the final four teams in Class 5A, and those teams will square off on Thursday night to determine who will advance to this weekend's GHSA state championship game.
The quarterfinal matchup between Gainesville and Langston Hughes was postponed due to an announcement made by the Georgia High School Association regarding an on-field fight between Gainesville and Brunswick earlier in the season, but the GHSA announced last Monday that the players involved in that incident would be allowed to play.
Gainesville defeated Langston Hughes 40-32 last Friday, and now the Class 5A Final Four is set for a midweek showdown with two huge games on tap Thursday night.
- Roswell Hornets vs. Thomas County Central Yellowjackets (Make your pick)
- Rome Wolves vs. Gainesville Red Elephants (Make your pick)
Both of the Class 5A state semifinal games will be streaming live on the NFHS Network.
How to Watch GHSA Class 5A State Semifinals
Roswell (12-1) vs. Thomas County Central (13-0) - 7:30 p.m.
Watch Roswell vs. Thomas County Central live on the NFHS Network
Rome (11-2) vs. Gainesville (11-2) - 7 p.m.
Watch Rome vs. Gainesville live on the NFHS Network