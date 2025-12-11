High School

How to Watch Tonight's Georgia High School Football Playoff Games - December 11, 2025

There are two huge GHSA Class 5A semifinal matchups on tap Thursday night

Gainesville faces off with Rome in the GHSA Class 5A state semifinals on Thursday night.
Gainesville faces off with Rome in the GHSA Class 5A state semifinals on Thursday night.

The 2025 Georgia High School Football Playoffs are down to the final four teams in Class 5A, and those teams will square off on Thursday night to determine who will advance to this weekend's GHSA state championship game.

The quarterfinal matchup between Gainesville and Langston Hughes was postponed due to an announcement made by the Georgia High School Association regarding an on-field fight between Gainesville and Brunswick earlier in the season, but the GHSA announced last Monday that the players involved in that incident would be allowed to play.

Gainesville defeated Langston Hughes 40-32 last Friday, and now the Class 5A Final Four is set for a midweek showdown with two huge games on tap Thursday night.

  • Roswell Hornets vs. Thomas County Central Yellowjackets (Make your pick)

Both of the Class 5A state semifinal games will be streaming live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch GHSA Class 5A State Semifinals

Roswell (12-1) vs. Thomas County Central (13-0) - 7:30 p.m.

Watch Roswell vs. Thomas County Central live on the NFHS Network

Rome (11-2) vs. Gainesville (11-2) - 7 p.m.

Watch Rome vs. Gainesville live on the NFHS Network

Published
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball.  

