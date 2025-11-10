High School

Alabama High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AHSAA) - November 10, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

Pell City vs Homewood from Nov. 7, 2025
Pell City vs Homewood from Nov. 7, 2025 / David Leong

The 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs continue with the second round on Friday, November 14.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Alabama high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 3-5 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

All games are on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Berry at Addison

Marion County at Appalachian

Meek at Wadley

Hackleburg at Hubbertville

Southern Choctaw at University Charter

McIntosh at Maplesville

Autauga Academy at McKenzie

Linden at Leroy

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 2A Football Bracket

All games are on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Vincent at Pisgah

Southeastern at Red Bay

Lexington at Coosa Christian

Pleasant Valley at Tuscaloosa Academy

G.W. Long at Luverne

Ariton at Lanett

Reeltown at Cottonwood

Providence Christian at Loachapoka

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 3A Football Bracket

All games are on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Winfield at Mars Hill Bible

Westbrook Christian at Geraldine

Fyffe at Piedmont

Colbert County at Gordo

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Southside - Selma

Trinity Presbyterian at Glenwood

Lee-Scott Academy at Montgomery Academy

Randolph County at Bayside Academy

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 4A Football Bracket

All games are on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Good Hope at West Morgan

Alexandria at Plainview

Madison Academy at Anniston

Deshler at Hamilton

Jackson at Handley

American Christian Academy at W.S. Neal

Mobile Christian at Bullock County

Pleasant Grove at St. Michael Catholic

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 5A Football Bracket

All games are on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Jacksonville at Fairview

St. Clair County at Scottsboro

Priceville at Moody

Russellville at Briarwood Christian

Vigor at Northside

Andalusia at Central of Clay County

Shelby County at Montgomery Catholic

Elmore County at Williamson

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 6A Football Bracket

All games are on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST

A.H. Parker at Muscle Shoals

Mountain Brook at Fort Payne

Gadsden City at Clay-Chalkville

Hartselle at Homewood

Theodore at Benjamin Russell

Russell County at Hueytown

Bessemer City at Pike Road

Spain Park at Saraland

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 7A Football Bracket

All games are on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Auburn at Daphne

Baker at Opelika

Mary G. Montgomery at Thompson

Central - Phenix City at Fairhope

Gray Reid
