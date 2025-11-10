Alabama High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AHSAA) - November 10, 2025
The 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs continue with the second round on Friday, November 14.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Alabama high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 3-5 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
Alabama High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AHSAA) - November 10, 2025
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
All games are on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Berry at Addison
Marion County at Appalachian
Meek at Wadley
Hackleburg at Hubbertville
Southern Choctaw at University Charter
McIntosh at Maplesville
Autauga Academy at McKenzie
Linden at Leroy
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 2A Football Bracket
All games are on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Vincent at Pisgah
Southeastern at Red Bay
Lexington at Coosa Christian
Pleasant Valley at Tuscaloosa Academy
G.W. Long at Luverne
Ariton at Lanett
Reeltown at Cottonwood
Providence Christian at Loachapoka
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 3A Football Bracket
All games are on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Winfield at Mars Hill Bible
Westbrook Christian at Geraldine
Fyffe at Piedmont
Colbert County at Gordo
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Southside - Selma
Trinity Presbyterian at Glenwood
Lee-Scott Academy at Montgomery Academy
Randolph County at Bayside Academy
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 4A Football Bracket
All games are on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Good Hope at West Morgan
Alexandria at Plainview
Madison Academy at Anniston
Deshler at Hamilton
Jackson at Handley
American Christian Academy at W.S. Neal
Mobile Christian at Bullock County
Pleasant Grove at St. Michael Catholic
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 5A Football Bracket
All games are on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Jacksonville at Fairview
St. Clair County at Scottsboro
Priceville at Moody
Russellville at Briarwood Christian
Vigor at Northside
Andalusia at Central of Clay County
Shelby County at Montgomery Catholic
Elmore County at Williamson
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 6A Football Bracket
All games are on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST
A.H. Parker at Muscle Shoals
Mountain Brook at Fort Payne
Gadsden City at Clay-Chalkville
Hartselle at Homewood
Theodore at Benjamin Russell
Russell County at Hueytown
Bessemer City at Pike Road
Spain Park at Saraland
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 7A Football Bracket
All games are on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Auburn at Daphne
Baker at Opelika
Mary G. Montgomery at Thompson
Central - Phenix City at Fairhope
More from High School On SI