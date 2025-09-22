Alabama High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Alabama high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Alabama Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 7A computer rankings, Thompson.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Alabama high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
AHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Winterboro (4-0)
2. Maplesville (5-0)
3. Hubbertville (4-0)
4. Appalachian (5-0)
5. Leroy (5-0)
6. Addison (5-0)
7. Wadley (4-0)
8. McKenzie (4-0)
9. University Charter (3-1)
10. Hackleburg (3-1)
11. Woodville (4-1)
12. Verbena (4-1)
13. Berry (3-1)
14. Brantley (3-1)
15. Notasulga (2-1)
16. Linden (3-1)
17. Fayetteville (2-2)
18. Spring Garden (3-2)
19. Meek (3-2)
20. Millry (3-2)
21. Billingsley (2-2)
22. Valley Head (3-2)
23. Keith (3-2)
24. Lynn (2-2)
25. Gaylesville (2-2)
AHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. North Sand Mountain (5-0)
2. Reeltown (4-1)
3. Luverne (4-0)
4. Vincent (3-1)
5. Washington County (4-1)
6. Ariton (4-0)
7. Red Bay (3-1)
8. Lanett (4-1)
9. Goshen (3-1)
10. Tuscaloosa Academy (4-1)
11. Southeastern (3-2)
12. Clarke County (3-2)
13. Pisgah (2-2)
14. Isabella (2-3)
15. Sulligent (3-2)
16. Cleveland (2-2)
17. St. Luke's Episcopal (3-2)
18. Falkville (2-2)
19. Cottonwood (2-2)
20. Lamar County (2-2)
21. J.U. Blacksher (2-1)
22. Lexington (3-2)
23. Belgreen (3-1)
24. Winston County (2-3)
25. Loachapoka (2-3)
AHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Gordo (5-0)
2. Cottage Hill Christian Academy (4-0)
3. Piedmont (4-0)
4. Lee-Scott Academy (5-0)
5. Fyffe (4-1)
6. Glencoe (3-1)
7. Geraldine (4-0)
8. Thorsby (5-0)
9. Glenwood (4-1)
10. Collinsville (3-1)
11. Wicksburg (3-2)
12. Randolph County (3-1)
13. Flomaton (3-2)
14. Thomasville (3-2)
15. Lauderdale County (3-2)
16. Houston Academy (3-2)
17. Rogers (3-2)
18. Sheffield (1-2)
19. Oakman (3-2)
20. B.B. Comer (1-3)
21. Sylvania (1-3)
22. Hillcrest - Evergreen (1-3)
23. Clements (2-3)
24. Dadeville (1-3)
25. Monroe County (1-3)
AHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. St. Michael Catholic (5-0)
2. West Morgan (5-0)
3. Plainview (4-0)
4. Jackson (4-1)
5. Opp (3-0)
6. Deshler (4-1)
7. Alexandria (3-1)
8. Cherokee County (4-1)
9. North Jackson (4-1)
10. Handley (4-1)
11. Booker T. Washington (3-1)
12. Ashville (3-1)
13. Dale County (3-2)
14. Oak Grove (4-1)
15. Brooks (2-2)
16. Central - Florence (3-2)
17. Hatton (2-2)
18. Orange Beach (3-2)
19. Randolph School (2-3)
20. Westminster Christian (3-2)
21. Tallassee (2-3)
22. Madison County (2-3)
23. Satsuma (1-4)
24. New Hope (2-2)
25. Holt (2-3)
AHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Eufaula (4-1)
2. Scottsboro (4-1)
3. Vigor (5-0)
4. Moody (4-1)
5. Northside (5-0)
6. Central of Clay County (4-1)
7. Williamson (4-0)
8. Valley (3-1)
9. Priceville (4-1)
10. St. Clair County (3-1)
11. Elmore County (4-1)
12. Corner (3-1)
13. Russellville (3-2)
14. Headland (3-2)
15. Leeds (4-1)
16. Ramsay (2-3)
17. UMS-Wright Prep (2-2)
18. Sipsey Valley (3-2)
19. Shelby County (3-2)
20. B.C. Rain (3-2)
21. G.W. Carver (2-1)
22. Demopolis (2-2)
23. Douglas (2-2)
24. Charles Henderson (3-2)
25. Citronelle (2-3)
AHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Clay-Chalkville (5-0)
2. Saraland (5-0)
3. Russell County (4-0)
4. Hartselle (4-0)
5. McAdory (4-0)
6. Muscle Shoals (5-0)
7. Pell City (4-1)
8. Jasper (5-0)
9. Fort Payne (3-1)
10. Benjamin Russell (4-1)
11. A.H. Parker (4-1)
12. Mountain Brook (3-2)
13. Theodore (4-1)
14. Chelsea (3-1)
15. Minor (4-0)
16. Pike Road (3-1)
17. Buckhorn (4-1)
18. Gadsden City (2-2)
19. Pelham (3-2)
20. Central - Tuscaloosa (4-1)
21. Hueytown (2-2)
22. Bessemer City (4-1)
23. St. Paul's Episcopal (3-1)
24. Stanhope Elmore (3-1)
25. Northridge (3-2)
AHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Thompson (4-1)
2. Mary G. Montgomery (5-0)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (5-0)
4. Vestavia Hills (3-2)
5. Central - Phenix City (4-0)
6. Opelika (4-1)
7. Daphne (4-1)
8. Carver (4-1)
9. Oak Mountain (3-2)
10. Austin (4-1)
11. Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (3-2)
12. Fairhope (4-1)
13. Baker (3-2)
14. James Clemens (3-1)
15. Bob Jones (4-1)
16. Florence (2-3)
17. Davidson (2-2)
18. Huntsville (3-2)
19. Sparkman (2-3)
20. Foley (2-3)
21. Smiths Station (1-4)
22. Johnson Abernathy Graetz (0-4)
23. Alma Bryant (1-3)
24. Tuscaloosa County (0-5)
25. Grissom (1-3)