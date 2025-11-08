Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025
The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eleventh weekend.
Alabama High School Football Playoff Schedules and Scores (AHSAA) - November 7, 2025
Alabama high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
Alexandria 47, Fayette County 20
American Christian Academy 20, Tallassee 7
Andalusia 28, UMS-Wright Prep 25
Anniston 49, Fultondale 8
Appalachian 74, Shoals Christian 6
Ariton 55, Washington County 14
Auburn 52, Vestavia Hills 41
Autauga Academy 21, Choctaw County 12
Baker 38, Florence 14
Bayside Academy 46, Houston Academy 7
Benjamin Russell 26, Central - Tuscaloosa 14
Berry 44, Fayetteville 37
Bessemer City 24, Helena 7
Briarwood Christian 28, Leeds 3
Bullock County 21, Oak Grove 7
Central - Phenix City 34, Hoover 10
Central of Clay County 48, Sipsey Valley 7
Colbert County 64, Collinsville 19
Coosa Christian 56, Isabella 14
Cottage Hill Christian Academy 41, Wicksburg 8
Cottonwood 46, Chickasaw 7
Daphne 43, Sparkman 14
Deshler 42, North Jackson 14
Elmore County 21, Demopolis 20
Fairhope 31, James Clemens 21
Gadsden City 40, Jasper 37
Glenwood 43, Thomasville 10
Gordo 49, Walter Wellborn 0
G.W. Long 28, J.U. Blacksher 7
Handley 40, Bibb County 7
Hartselle 33, Buckhorn 7
Homewood 28, Pell City 14
Hubbertville 67, Woodland 27
Hueytown 35, Pelham 28
Jackson 34, Ashford 0
Jacksonville 14, Ramsay 7
Lanett 42, Zion Chapel 6
Lee-Scott Academy 42, Hale County 14
Leroy 53, Elba 14
Linden 20, Billingsley 11
Loachapoka 47, Goshen 0
Luverne 50, Central - Coosa 12
Madison Academy 20, Hatton 19
Maplesville 58, R.C. Hatch 0
Marion County 36, Winterboro 22
Mary G. Montgomery 45, Austin 7
McIntosh 20, Brantley 14
McKenzie 46, Millry 14
Meek 42, Woodville 25
Mobile Christian 15, Dale County 13
Moody 49, Corner 21
Montgomery Academy 42, Flomaton 0
Montgomery Catholic 31, Citronelle 8
Opelika 27, Hewitt-Trussville 21
Pike Road 28, McGill-Toolen 10
Pisgah 42, Tanner 14
Plainview 35, Brooks 12
Providence Christian 17, Clarke County 14
Reeltown 55, Highland Home 19
Russell Christian Academy 74, Jacksonville Christian Academy 28
Russell County 33, Gulf Shores 30
Russellville 29, Boaz 28
Saraland 49, Wetumpka 24
Shelby County 26, Valley 23
Southern Choctaw 40, Georgiana 20
Spain Park 24, McAdory 13
St. Clair County 41, G.W. Carver 22
St. Michael Catholic 49, Pike County 21
Theodore 44, Stanhope Elmore 27
Thompson 31, Carver 7
Trinity Presbyterian 24, T.R. Miller 8
Tuscaloosa Academy 35, Susan Moore 14
University Charter 54, Notasulga 14
Vigor 40, Charles Henderson 16
Wadley 56, South Lamar 8
Westbrook Christian 49, Vinemont 0
Williamson 50, Eufaula 14
W.S. Neal 35, Opp 14