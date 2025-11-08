High School

Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025

See every final score from the Alabama High School Football playoffs

Gray Reid

Pell City vs Homewood from Nov. 7, 2025
Pell City vs Homewood from Nov. 7, 2025 / David Leong

The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eleventh weekend.

Alabama High School Football Playoff Schedules and Scores (AHSAA) - November 7, 2025

Alabama high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

Alexandria 47, Fayette County 20

American Christian Academy 20, Tallassee 7

Andalusia 28, UMS-Wright Prep 25

Anniston 49, Fultondale 8

Appalachian 74, Shoals Christian 6

Ariton 55, Washington County 14

Auburn 52, Vestavia Hills 41

Autauga Academy 21, Choctaw County 12

Baker 38, Florence 14

Bayside Academy 46, Houston Academy 7

Benjamin Russell 26, Central - Tuscaloosa 14

Berry 44, Fayetteville 37

Bessemer City 24, Helena 7

Briarwood Christian 28, Leeds 3

Bullock County 21, Oak Grove 7

Central - Phenix City 34, Hoover 10

Central of Clay County 48, Sipsey Valley 7

Colbert County 64, Collinsville 19

Coosa Christian 56, Isabella 14

Cottage Hill Christian Academy 41, Wicksburg 8

Cottonwood 46, Chickasaw 7

Daphne 43, Sparkman 14

Deshler 42, North Jackson 14

Elmore County 21, Demopolis 20

Fairhope 31, James Clemens 21

Gadsden City 40, Jasper 37

Glenwood 43, Thomasville 10

Gordo 49, Walter Wellborn 0

G.W. Long 28, J.U. Blacksher 7

Handley 40, Bibb County 7

Hartselle 33, Buckhorn 7

Homewood 28, Pell City 14

Hubbertville 67, Woodland 27

Hueytown 35, Pelham 28

Jackson 34, Ashford 0

Jacksonville 14, Ramsay 7

Lanett 42, Zion Chapel 6

Lee-Scott Academy 42, Hale County 14

Leroy 53, Elba 14

Linden 20, Billingsley 11

Loachapoka 47, Goshen 0

Luverne 50, Central - Coosa 12

Madison Academy 20, Hatton 19

Maplesville 58, R.C. Hatch 0

Marion County 36, Winterboro 22

Mary G. Montgomery 45, Austin 7

McIntosh 20, Brantley 14

McKenzie 46, Millry 14

Meek 42, Woodville 25

Mobile Christian 15, Dale County 13

Moody 49, Corner 21

Montgomery Academy 42, Flomaton 0

Montgomery Catholic 31, Citronelle 8

Opelika 27, Hewitt-Trussville 21

Pike Road 28, McGill-Toolen 10

Pisgah 42, Tanner 14

Plainview 35, Brooks 12

Providence Christian 17, Clarke County 14

Reeltown 55, Highland Home 19

Russell Christian Academy 74, Jacksonville Christian Academy 28

Russell County 33, Gulf Shores 30

Russellville 29, Boaz 28

Saraland 49, Wetumpka 24

Shelby County 26, Valley 23

Southern Choctaw 40, Georgiana 20

Spain Park 24, McAdory 13

St. Clair County 41, G.W. Carver 22

St. Michael Catholic 49, Pike County 21

Theodore 44, Stanhope Elmore 27

Thompson 31, Carver 7

Trinity Presbyterian 24, T.R. Miller 8

Tuscaloosa Academy 35, Susan Moore 14

University Charter 54, Notasulga 14

Vigor 40, Charles Henderson 16

Wadley 56, South Lamar 8

Westbrook Christian 49, Vinemont 0

Williamson 50, Eufaula 14

W.S. Neal 35, Opp 14

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

