2026 Wisconsin (WIAA) High School Girls Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Mar. 5

The 2026 Wisconsin high school girls basketball playoffs continue on March 5th with the start of the WIAA Sectional round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Wisconsin high school girls basketball playoffs. The State Tournament games will begin on March 12.

2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Division 1 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 5, 2026

2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Division 2 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 5, 2026

2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Division 3 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 5, 2026

2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Division 4 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 5, 2026

2026 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball Division 5 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 5, 2026

