Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 10 of Alabama High School Football

Gray Reid

Briarwood Christian vs John Carroll Catholic from Oct. 10, 2025
Briarwood Christian vs John Carroll Catholic from Oct. 10, 2025 / David Leong

The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the tenth weekend.

A.P. Brewer 39, Sardis 32

Abbeville 28, Samson 26

Addison 48, Phillips 6

Alexandria 40, Etowah 22

American Christian Academy 63, Holt 34

Anniston 51, White Plains 6

Appalachian 49, Valley Head 28

Ariton 35, Geneva County 24

Ashford 42, Daleville 6

Athens 49, Decatur 14

Auburn 39, Dothan 26

Austin 35, Grissom 14

Baker 35, Fairhope 10

Bayside Academy 23, T.R. Miller 14

Beauregard 14, Valley 7

Benjamin Russell 42, Chelsea 21

Berry 47, Brilliant 8

Bessemer City 21, McAdory 14

Billingsley 40, Keith 8

Blount 34, St. Paul's Episcopal 28

Boaz 37, Arab 22

Brantley 47, Kinston 34

Briarwood Christian 49, Hayden 7

Brookwood 20, Paul W. Bryant 0

Brooks 38, West Limestone 0

Bullock County 14, Cleburne County 12

Calera 39, Helena 21

Central - Tuscaloosa 37, Hueytown 21

Cherokee County 42, Ashville 18

Chickasaw 12, St. Luke's Episcopal 9

Citronelle 33, Elberta 7

Clarke County 34, Washington County 21

Clay-Chalkville 52, Pinson Valley 14

Colbert County 60, Sheffield 7

Collinsville 45, Holly Pond 22

Cottage Hill Christian Academy 13, Flomaton 7

Cottonwood 34, G.W. Long 26

Dadeville 33, Childersburg 10

Dale County 62, Geneva 0

Daphne 60, Robertsdale 13

Elba 41, Florala 26

Elmore County 42, Sylacauga 14

Fairview 40, East Limestone 10

Fayetteville 49, Ellwood Christian 0

Foley 26, Alma Bryant 21

G.W. Carver 34, Corner 26

Georgiana 48, Pleasant Home 3

Geraldine 17, Fyffe 6

Glencoe 45, Locust Fork 14

Good Hope 35, Dora 15

Gordo 61, Carbon Hill 25

Goshen 54, Luverne 21

Greenville 27, Escambia County 18

Guntersville 28, Douglas 14

Gulf Shores 31, Baldwin County 12

Hackleburg 32, Cherokee 0

Hale County 33, Dallas County 0

Hamilton 38, Fayette County 21

Handley 42, Booker T. Washington 12

Hatton 47, Central - Florence 7

Hazel Green 38, Southside 29

Headland 41, Carroll 8

Hewitt-Trussville 49, Tuscaloosa County 7

Highland Home 42, Calhoun 0

Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 25, Oak Mountain 23

Huntsville 21, Bob Jones 10

Isabella 30, Lamar County 7

J.F. Shields 31, Marengo 12

J.U. Blacksher 54, Bayshore Christian 3

Jackson 49, Satsuma 14

James Clemens 45, Albertville 0

Jasper 61, Columbia 22

Jemison 42, Montevallo 6

LaFayette 38, Horseshoe Bend 0

Lanett 48, Ranburne 7

Lauderdale County 37, Colbert Heights 12

Lee-Scott Academy 36, B.B. Comer 8

Leroy 51, Millry 14

Lexington 69, Tharptown 6

Madison County 34, Kate D. Smith DAR 21

Maplesville 42, Verbena 0

Mary G. Montgomery 49, Davidson 0

McGill-Toolen 45, Spanish Fort 32

McIntosh 52, Fruitdale 8

McKenzie 62, Red Level 0

Meek 52, Vina 8

Monroe County 28, Excel 14

Montgomery Catholic 23, Andalusia 17

Mountain Brook 34, Shades Valley 7

Muscle Shoals 31, Hartselle 17

Northside 48, Demopolis 14

Oakman 50, Midfield 22

Oneonta 21, Hokes Bluff 14

Opelika 24, Carver 14

Opp 38, Straughn 22

Pelham 21, Leeds 14

Pell City 3, Central of Clay County 6

Phil Campbell 76, Hanceville 29

Piedmont 56, Walter Wellborn 16

Pike County 42, New Brockton 21

Plainview 49, Madison Academy 27

Pleasant Grove 49, Bibb County 46

Pleasant Valley 45, Section 7

Ragland 41, Ider 18

Randolph County 47, Beulah 0

Reeltown 54, Central - Coosa 6

Rogers 62, Elkmont 28

Saks 8, Ohatchee 28

Sand Rock 44, Gaston 28

Saraland 38, Theodore 14

Shoals Christian 21, Waterloo 20

Sipsey Valley 41, Selma 38

Slocomb 47, Prattville Christian 27

South Lamar 46, Lynn 34

Southside - Selma 75, Thorsby 22

Spain Park 49, Chilton County 0

St. James 24, Munford 12

St. John Paul II 42, Danville 22

St. Michael Catholic 49, Orange Beach 7

Stanhope Elmore 35, Wetumpka 28

Sulligent 40, Aliceville 22

Sumter Central 60, Wilcox Central 38

Susan Moore 54, Cleveland 28

Sweet Water 35, Southern Choctaw 22

Sylvania 55, Brindlee Mountain 14

Thomasville 50, Greensboro 16

Trinity Presbyterian 17, Houston Academy 14

UMS-Wright Prep 51, Faith Academy 6

Vestavia Hills 39, Hoover 30

Victory Christian 49, Belgreen 24

Vigor 28, B.C. Rain 6

Vincent 38, Greene County 8

Wadley 49, Winterboro 13

West Morgan 42, Wilson 7

West Point 25, Ardmore 20

Westminster Christian 28, New Hope 25

Westbrook Christian 63, Weaver 20

Whitesburg Christian 49, Asbury 8

Wicksburg 49, Northside Methodist Academy 14

Williamson 28, LeFlore 0

Winfield 47, Vinemont 7

Woodland 55, Donoho 6

Woodville 52, Gaylesville 30

Zion Chapel 29, Barbour County 6

