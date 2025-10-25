Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025
The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the tenth weekend.
A.P. Brewer 39, Sardis 32
Abbeville 28, Samson 26
Addison 48, Phillips 6
Alexandria 40, Etowah 22
American Christian Academy 63, Holt 34
Anniston 51, White Plains 6
Appalachian 49, Valley Head 28
Ariton 35, Geneva County 24
Ashford 42, Daleville 6
Athens 49, Decatur 14
Auburn 39, Dothan 26
Austin 35, Grissom 14
Baker 35, Fairhope 10
Bayside Academy 23, T.R. Miller 14
Beauregard 14, Valley 7
Benjamin Russell 42, Chelsea 21
Berry 47, Brilliant 8
Bessemer City 21, McAdory 14
Billingsley 40, Keith 8
Blount 34, St. Paul's Episcopal 28
Boaz 37, Arab 22
Brantley 47, Kinston 34
Briarwood Christian 49, Hayden 7
Brookwood 20, Paul W. Bryant 0
Brooks 38, West Limestone 0
Bullock County 14, Cleburne County 12
Central - Tuscaloosa 37, Hueytown 21
Cherokee County 42, Ashville 18
Chickasaw 12, St. Luke's Episcopal 9
Citronelle 33, Elberta 7
Clarke County 34, Washington County 21
Clay-Chalkville 52, Pinson Valley 14
Colbert County 60, Sheffield 7
Collinsville 45, Holly Pond 22
Cottage Hill Christian Academy 13, Flomaton 7
Cottonwood 34, G.W. Long 26
Dadeville 33, Childersburg 10
Dale County 62, Geneva 0
Daphne 60, Robertsdale 13
Elba 41, Florala 26
Elmore County 42, Sylacauga 14
Fairview 40, East Limestone 10
Fayetteville 49, Ellwood Christian 0
Foley 26, Alma Bryant 21
G.W. Carver 34, Corner 26
Georgiana 48, Pleasant Home 3
Geraldine 17, Fyffe 6
Glencoe 45, Locust Fork 14
Good Hope 35, Dora 15
Gordo 61, Carbon Hill 25
Goshen 54, Luverne 21
Greenville 27, Escambia County 18
Guntersville 28, Douglas 14
Gulf Shores 31, Baldwin County 12
Hackleburg 32, Cherokee 0
Hale County 33, Dallas County 0
Hamilton 38, Fayette County 21
Handley 42, Booker T. Washington 12
Hatton 47, Central - Florence 7
Hazel Green 38, Southside 29
Headland 41, Carroll 8
Hewitt-Trussville 49, Tuscaloosa County 7
Highland Home 42, Calhoun 0
Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 25, Oak Mountain 23
Huntsville 21, Bob Jones 10
Isabella 30, Lamar County 7
J.F. Shields 31, Marengo 12
J.U. Blacksher 54, Bayshore Christian 3
Jackson 49, Satsuma 14
James Clemens 45, Albertville 0
Jasper 61, Columbia 22
Jemison 42, Montevallo 6
LaFayette 38, Horseshoe Bend 0
Lanett 48, Ranburne 7
Lauderdale County 37, Colbert Heights 12
Lee-Scott Academy 36, B.B. Comer 8
Leroy 51, Millry 14
Lexington 69, Tharptown 6
Linden 6, University Charter 14
Madison County 34, Kate D. Smith DAR 21
Maplesville 42, Verbena 0
Mary G. Montgomery 49, Davidson 0
McGill-Toolen 45, Spanish Fort 32
McIntosh 52, Fruitdale 8
McKenzie 62, Red Level 0
Meek 52, Vina 8
Mobile Christian 22, W.S. Neal 35
Monroe County 28, Excel 14
Montgomery Catholic 23, Andalusia 17
Mountain Brook 34, Shades Valley 7
Muscle Shoals 31, Hartselle 17
Northside 48, Demopolis 14
Oakman 50, Midfield 22
Oneonta 21, Hokes Bluff 14
Opelika 24, Carver 14
Opp 38, Straughn 22
Pelham 21, Leeds 14
Pell City 3, Central of Clay County 6
Phil Campbell 76, Hanceville 29
Piedmont 56, Walter Wellborn 16
Pike County 42, New Brockton 21
Plainview 49, Madison Academy 27
Pleasant Grove 49, Bibb County 46
Pleasant Valley 45, Section 7
Ragland 41, Ider 18
Randolph County 47, Beulah 0
Reeltown 54, Central - Coosa 6
Rogers 62, Elkmont 28
Saks 8, Ohatchee 28
Sand Rock 44, Gaston 28
Saraland 38, Theodore 14
Shoals Christian 21, Waterloo 20
Sipsey Valley 41, Selma 38
Slocomb 47, Prattville Christian 27
South Lamar 46, Lynn 34
Southside - Selma 75, Thorsby 22
Spain Park 49, Chilton County 0
St. James 24, Munford 12
St. John Paul II 42, Danville 22
St. Michael Catholic 49, Orange Beach 7
Stanhope Elmore 35, Wetumpka 28
Sulligent 40, Aliceville 22
Sumter Central 60, Wilcox Central 38
Susan Moore 54, Cleveland 28
Sweet Water 35, Southern Choctaw 22
Sylvania 55, Brindlee Mountain 14
Thomasville 50, Greensboro 16
Trinity Presbyterian 17, Houston Academy 14
UMS-Wright Prep 51, Faith Academy 6
University Charter 14, Linden 6
Vestavia Hills 39, Hoover 30
Victory Christian 49, Belgreen 24
Vigor 28, B.C. Rain 6
Vincent 38, Greene County 8
Wadley 49, Winterboro 13
West Morgan 42, Wilson 7
West Point 25, Ardmore 20
Westminster Christian 28, New Hope 25
Westbrook Christian 63, Weaver 20
Whitesburg Christian 49, Asbury 8
Wicksburg 49, Northside Methodist Academy 14
Williamson 28, LeFlore 0
Winfield 47, Vinemont 7
Woodland 55, Donoho 6
Woodville 52, Gaylesville 30
Zion Chapel 29, Barbour County 6