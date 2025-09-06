High School

Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 5, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of Alabama High School Football

Gray Reid

Carver Wolverines' QB throws a pass on Au 29, 2025 against Thompson
Carver Wolverines' QB throws a pass on Au 29, 2025 against Thompson / Kaden Robinson

The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend.

Alabama High School Football Schedules and Scores (AHSAA) - September 5, 2025

Alabama high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

A.P. Brewer 12, Guntersville 63

Abbeville 42, Geneva County 44

Addison 68, Shoals Christian 8

Alabama Christian Academy 45, Northside Methodist Academy 8

Albertville 8, Florence 28

Alexandria 41, White Plains 6

Aliceville 13, Tuscaloosa Academy 20

American Christian Academy 21, West Blocton 7

Andalusia 36, Headland 15

Anniston 43, Ashville 14

A.P. Brewer 12, Guntersville 63

Appalachian 42, Locust Fork 39

Arab 15, Sardis 21

Ardmore 13, Priceville 49

Ariton 56, Houston County 14

Asbury 6, Geraldine 62

Ashford 12, Dale County 19

Ashville 14, Anniston 43

Athens 41, Cullman 38

Austin 29, Sparkman 7

B.B. Comer 8, Glenwood 53

B.C. Rain 20, UMS-Wright Prep 39

Baker 42, Davidson 0

Baldwin County 7, Spanish Fort 42

Barbour County 0, Highland Home 52

Bayside Academy 42, Orange Beach 13

Beauregard 14, Marbury 16

Belgreen 35, Tharptown 0

Benjamin Russell 42, Calera 13

Berry 68, Marion County 42

Bessemer City 42, Brookwood 14

Beulah 12, Dadeville 28

Bibb County 49, Tarrant 20

Blount 32, Murphy 0

Boaz 7, Scottsboro 41

Bob Jones 54, James Clemens 7

Brantley 6, Pleasant Home 0

Brindlee Mountain 6, Whitesburg Christian 42

Brilliant 0, Lynn 70

Brookwood 14, Bessemer City 42

Brooks 6, Hatton 34

Buckhorn 6, Gadsden City 31

Bullock County 31, St. James 14

Calhoun 20, Pike Liberal Arts 14

Calera 13, Benjamin Russell 42

Carbon Hill 7, Oakman 41

Carroll 20, Elmore County 36

Carver 28, Johnson Abernathy Graetz 6

Cedar Bluff 42, Gaston 20

Center Point 26, Lincoln 49

Central - Clay County 29, Valley 21

Central - Coosa 24, Winterboro 58

Central - Florence 42, Wilson 0

Central - Hayneville 0, Clarke County 37

Central - Phenix City 56, Smiths Station 20

Central - Tuscaloosa 35, Paul W. Bryant 0

Charles Henderson 21, Greenville 13

Cherokee 46, Waterloo 52

Cherokee County 42, Oneonta 29

Chickasaw 0, J.U. Blacksher 40

Childersburg 19, Lee-Scott Academy 47

Chilton County 6, Helena 23

Choctaw County 34, Francis Marion 6

Citronelle 28, Faith Academy 16

Clarke County 37, Central - Hayneville 0

Clay-Chalkville 52, Pell City 9

Cleburne County 10, Handley 35

Clements 0, Colbert Heights 38

Cold Springs 50, Susan Moore 66

Colbert County 24, Mars Hill Bible 62

Colbert Heights 38, Clements 0

Collinsville 22, Fyffe 58

Columbia 6, Muscle Shoals 49

Cordova 20, Hamilton 41

Corner 28, Wenonah 13

Cottage Hill Christian Academy 17, Hillcrest - Evergreen 13

Cottonwood 22, Providence Christian 29

Cullman 38, Athens 41

Curry 49, Haleyville 27

Dadeville 28, Beulah 12

Dale County 19, Ashford 12

Dallas County 6, Greensboro 14

Danville 7, Deshler 58

Daphne 31, Mary G. Montgomery 41

Davidson 0, Baker 42

Decatur 13, Jasper 48

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy 18, Lexington 63

Deshler 58, Danville 7

Donoho 0, Pleasant Valley 55

Dora 27, Fayette County 56

Dothan 69, Enterprise 28

Douglas 62, Hayden 34

Elba 20, McKenzie 50

Elkmont 7, Lauderdale County 51

Ellwood Christian 0, Maplesville 58

Elmore County 36, Carroll 20

Enterprise 28, Dothan 69

Escambia County 0, Jackson 40

Etowah 3, Hokes Bluff 28

Eufaula 35, Montgomery Catholic 24

Excel 7, Flomaton 28

Faith Academy 16, Citronelle 28

Fairfield 19, Pleasant Grove 27

Fairhope 31, Alma Bryant 0

Fairview 42, West Point 14

Falkville 16, West End 13

Fayette County 56, Dora 27

Fayetteville 27, Wadley 56

Florence 28, Albertville 8

Florala 28, Georgiana 38

Flomaton 28, Excel 7

Foley 27, Robertsdale 7

Francis Marion 6, Choctaw County 34

Fultondale 0, Good Hope 52

Fyffe 58, Collinsville 22

G.W. Carver 32, John Carroll Catholic 16

G.W. Long 35, Samson 18

Gadsden City 31, Buckhorn 6

Gaston 20, Cedar Bluff 42

Gaylesville 38, Valley Head 55

Geneva 7, Pike County 43

Geneva County 44, Abbeville 42

Georgiana 38, Florala 28

Geraldine 62, Asbury 6

Glencoe 34, J.B. Pennington 21

Glenwood 53, B.B. Comer 8

Good Hope 52, Fultondale 0

Gordo 72, Hanceville 8

Goshen 31, Zion Chapel 21

Greene County 14, Lamar County 39

Greensboro 14, Dallas County 6

Greenville 13, Charles Henderson 21

Grissom 13, Huntsville 20

Gulf Shores 14, Saraland 43

Guntersville 63, A.P. Brewer 12

Hackleburg 33, Meek 0

Hale County 59, Wilcox Central 0

Haleyville 27, Curry 49

Hamilton 41, Cordova 20

Hanceville 8, Gordo 72

Handley 35, Cleburne County 10

Hatton 34, Brooks 6

Hayden 34, Douglas 62

Headland 15, Andalusia 36

Helena 23, Chilton County 6

Hewitt-Trussville 28, Vestavia Hills 14

Highland Home 52, Barbour County 0

Hillcrest - Evergreen 13, Cottage Hill Christian Academy 17

Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 34, Hoover 24

Hokes Bluff 28, Etowah 3

Holly Pond 24, Sylvania 21

Holt 13, Oak Grove 35

Holtville 34, Sylacauga 31

Homewood 49, Mortimer Jordan 7

Hoover 24, Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 34

Horseshoe Bend 14, Reeltown 54

Houston Academy 7, Montgomery Academy 48

Houston County 14, Ariton 56

Hubbertville 64, South Lamar 33

Hueytown 27, Mountain Brook 30

Huffman 0, Pinson Valley 42

Huntsville 20, Grissom 13

Ider 7, Woodville 43

Isabella 21, Sulligent 30

J.B. Pennington 21, Glencoe 34

J.F. Shields 0, Southern Choctaw 50

J.U. Blacksher 40, Chickasaw 0

Jackson 40, Escambia County 0

Jacksonville 21, Moody 42

James Clemens 7, Bob Jones 54

Jasper 48, Decatur 13

Jemison 34, Selma 28

John Carroll Catholic 16, G.W. Carver 32

Johnson Abernathy Graetz 6, Carver 28

Kate D. Smith DAR 6, Madison Academy 63

Keith 26, Verbena 28

Kinston 22, Red Level 29

Lamar County 39, Greene County 14

LaFayette 12, Ranburne 33

Lanett 41, Loachapoka 7

Lauderdale County 51, Elkmont 7

Lawrence County 6, Russellville 35

Lee 19, Southside 38

Lee-Scott Academy 47, Childersburg 19

Leeds 42, Springville 0

LeFlore 0, Vigor 50

Lexington 63, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy 18

Lincoln 49, Center Point 26

Linden 20, Pickens Academy 0

Loachapoka 7, Lanett 41

Locust Fork 39, Appalachian 42

Lynn 70, Brilliant 0

Madison Academy 63, Kate D. Smith DAR 6

Madison County 28, North Jackson 40

Maplesville 58, Ellwood Christian 0

Marbury 16, Beauregard 14

Marion County 42, Berry 68

Mars Hill Bible 62, Colbert County 24

Mary G. Montgomery 41, Daphne 31

McAdory 33, Northridge 24

McIntosh 26, Leroy 42

McKenzie 50, Elba 20

Meek 0, Hackleburg 33

Midfield 6, Winfield 35

Millry 25, Sweet Water 12

Mobile Christian 42, Satsuma 6

Monroe County 8, T.R. Miller 35

Montgomery Academy 48, Houston Academy 7

Montgomery Catholic 24, Eufaula 35

Moody 42, Jacksonville 21

Mortimer Jordan 7, Homewood 49

Mountain Brook 30, Hueytown 27

Munford 21, Tallassee 53

Murphy 0, Blount 32

Muscle Shoals 49, Columbia 6

New Brockton 7, Opp 49

North Jackson 40, Madison County 28

North Sand Mountain 41, Sand Rock 0

Northridge 24, McAdory 33

Northside 56, Montevallo 0

Northside Methodist Academy 8, Alabama Christian Academy 45

Oak Grove 35, Holt 13

Oak Mountain 6, Prattville 27

Oakman 41, Carbon Hill 7

Oneonta 29, Cherokee County 42

Opp 49, New Brockton 7

Orange Beach 13, Bayside Academy 42

Oxford 45, Shades Valley 7

Paul W. Bryant 0, Central - Tuscaloosa 35

Pell City 9, Clay-Chalkville 52

Pelham 19, Chelsea 7

Phil Campbell 16, Vinemont 22

Phillips 26, Vina 12

Pickens Academy 0, Linden 20

Pike County 43, Geneva 7

Pike Liberal Arts 14, Calhoun 20

Pike Road 63, Rehobeth 0

Pinson Valley 42, Huffman 0

Pisgah 52, Section 6

Plainview 54, Randolph School 7

Pleasant Grove 27, Fairfield 19

Pleasant Home 0, Brantley 6

Pleasant Valley 55, Donoho 0

Prattville 27, Oak Mountain 6

Prattville Christian 12, Trinity Presbyterian 21

Priceville 49, Ardmore 13

Providence Christian 29, Cottonwood 22

Ragland 33, Spring Garden 52

Ranburne 33, LaFayette 12

Randolph School 7, Plainview 54

Red Bay 7, University Charter 30

Red Level 29, Kinston 22

Reeltown 54, Horseshoe Bend 14

Rehobeth 0, Pike Road 63

Robertsdale 7, Foley 27

Rogers 16, Sheffield 47

Russell County 25, Wetumpka 15

Russellville 35, Lawrence County 6

Saks 6, Westbrook Christian 42

Samson 18, G.W. Long 35

Sand Rock 0, North Sand Mountain 41

Saraland 43, Gulf Shores 14

Sardis 21, Arab 15

Satsuma 6, Mobile Christian 42

Scottsboro 41, Boaz 7

Section 6, Pisgah 52

Selma 28, Jemison 34

Shades Valley 7, Oxford 45

Sheffield 47, Rogers 16

Shelby County 31, Sipsey Valley 8

Shoals Christian 8, Addison 68

Sipsey Valley 8, Shelby County 31

Slocomb 6, Wicksburg 56

Smiths Station 20, Central - Phenix City 56

South Lamar 33, Hubbertville 64

Southern Choctaw 50, J.F. Shields 0

Southside 38, Lee 19

Southside - Selma 22, Thomasville 15

Spanish Fort 42, Baldwin County 7

Sparkman 7, Austin 29

Spring Garden 52, Ragland 33

Springville 0, Leeds 42

St. James 14, Bullock County 31

St. John Paul II 17, Westminster Christian 35

St. Luke's Episcopal 7, Washington County 34

St. Michael Catholic 43, W.S. Neal 29

Straughn 36, Daleville 7

Sulligent 30, Isabella 21

Susan Moore 66, Cold Springs 50

Sweet Water 12, Millry 25

Sylacauga 31, Holtville 34

Sylvania 21, Holly Pond 24

T.R. Miller 35, Monroe County 8

Tallassee 53, Munford 21

Tanner 26, Winston County 51

Tarrant 20, Bibb County 49

Tharptown 0, Belgreen 35

Theodore 27, McGill-Toolen 10

Thomasville 15, Southside - Selma 22

Thompson 69, Tuscaloosa County 0

Thorsby 46, Sumter Central 12

Trinity Presbyterian 21, Prattville Christian 12

Tuscaloosa Academy 20, Aliceville 13

Tuscaloosa County 0, Thompson 69

UMS-Wright Prep 39, B.C. Rain 20

University Charter 30, Red Bay 7

Valley 21, Central - Clay County 29

Valley Head 55, Gaylesville 38

Verbena 28, Keith 26

Vestavia Hills 14, Hewitt-Trussville 28

Victory Christian 21, Woodland 35

Vigor 50, LeFlore 0

Vina 12, Phillips 26

Vinemont 22, Phil Campbell 16

W.S. Neal 29, St. Michael Catholic 43

Wadley 56, Fayetteville 27

Walter Wellborn 55, Weaver 18

Walton 19, Holmes County 18

Washington County 34, St. Luke's Episcopal 7

Waterloo 52, Cherokee 46

Weaver 18, Walter Wellborn 55

Wenonah 13, Corner 28

West Blocton 7, American Christian Academy 21

West End 13, Falkville 16

West Limestone 0, West Morgan 49

West Morgan 49, West Limestone 0

West Point 14, Fairview 42

Westbrook Christian 42, Saks 6

Westminster Christian 35, St. John Paul II 17

Wetumpka 15, Russell County 25

White Plains 6, Alexandria 41

Whitesburg Christian 42, Brindlee Mountain 6

Wicksburg 56, Slocomb 6

Wilcox Central 0, Hale County 59

Wilson 0, Central - Florence 42

Winfield 35, Midfield 6

Winston County 51, Tanner 26

Winterboro 58, Central - Coosa 24

Woodland 35, Victory Christian 21

Woodville 43, Ider 7

Zion Chapel 21, Goshen 31

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Alabama