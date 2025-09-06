Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 5, 2025
The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend.
A.P. Brewer 12, Guntersville 63
Abbeville 42, Geneva County 44
Addison 68, Shoals Christian 8
Alabama Christian Academy 45, Northside Methodist Academy 8
Albertville 8, Florence 28
Alexandria 41, White Plains 6
Aliceville 13, Tuscaloosa Academy 20
American Christian Academy 21, West Blocton 7
Andalusia 36, Headland 15
Anniston 43, Ashville 14
Appalachian 42, Locust Fork 39
Arab 15, Sardis 21
Ardmore 13, Priceville 49
Ariton 56, Houston County 14
Asbury 6, Geraldine 62
Ashford 12, Dale County 19
Ashville 14, Anniston 43
Athens 41, Cullman 38
Austin 29, Sparkman 7
B.B. Comer 8, Glenwood 53
B.C. Rain 20, UMS-Wright Prep 39
Baker 42, Davidson 0
Baldwin County 7, Spanish Fort 42
Barbour County 0, Highland Home 52
Bayside Academy 42, Orange Beach 13
Beauregard 14, Marbury 16
Belgreen 35, Tharptown 0
Benjamin Russell 42, Calera 13
Berry 68, Marion County 42
Bessemer City 42, Brookwood 14
Beulah 12, Dadeville 28
Bibb County 49, Tarrant 20
Blount 32, Murphy 0
Boaz 7, Scottsboro 41
Bob Jones 54, James Clemens 7
Brantley 6, Pleasant Home 0
Brindlee Mountain 6, Whitesburg Christian 42
Brilliant 0, Lynn 70
Brookwood 14, Bessemer City 42
Brooks 6, Hatton 34
Buckhorn 6, Gadsden City 31
Bullock County 31, St. James 14
Calhoun 20, Pike Liberal Arts 14
Calera 13, Benjamin Russell 42
Carbon Hill 7, Oakman 41
Carroll 20, Elmore County 36
Carver 28, Johnson Abernathy Graetz 6
Cedar Bluff 42, Gaston 20
Center Point 26, Lincoln 49
Central - Clay County 29, Valley 21
Central - Coosa 24, Winterboro 58
Central - Florence 42, Wilson 0
Central - Hayneville 0, Clarke County 37
Central - Phenix City 56, Smiths Station 20
Central - Tuscaloosa 35, Paul W. Bryant 0
Charles Henderson 21, Greenville 13
Cherokee 46, Waterloo 52
Cherokee County 42, Oneonta 29
Chickasaw 0, J.U. Blacksher 40
Childersburg 19, Lee-Scott Academy 47
Chilton County 6, Helena 23
Choctaw County 34, Francis Marion 6
Citronelle 28, Faith Academy 16
Clarke County 37, Central - Hayneville 0
Clay-Chalkville 52, Pell City 9
Cleburne County 10, Handley 35
Clements 0, Colbert Heights 38
Cold Springs 50, Susan Moore 66
Colbert County 24, Mars Hill Bible 62
Colbert Heights 38, Clements 0
Collinsville 22, Fyffe 58
Columbia 6, Muscle Shoals 49
Cordova 20, Hamilton 41
Corner 28, Wenonah 13
Cottage Hill Christian Academy 17, Hillcrest - Evergreen 13
Cottonwood 22, Providence Christian 29
Cullman 38, Athens 41
Curry 49, Haleyville 27
Dadeville 28, Beulah 12
Dale County 19, Ashford 12
Dallas County 6, Greensboro 14
Danville 7, Deshler 58
Daphne 31, Mary G. Montgomery 41
Davidson 0, Baker 42
Decatur 13, Jasper 48
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy 18, Lexington 63
Deshler 58, Danville 7
Donoho 0, Pleasant Valley 55
Dora 27, Fayette County 56
Dothan 69, Enterprise 28
Douglas 62, Hayden 34
Elba 20, McKenzie 50
Elkmont 7, Lauderdale County 51
Ellwood Christian 0, Maplesville 58
Elmore County 36, Carroll 20
Enterprise 28, Dothan 69
Escambia County 0, Jackson 40
Etowah 3, Hokes Bluff 28
Eufaula 35, Montgomery Catholic 24
Excel 7, Flomaton 28
Faith Academy 16, Citronelle 28
Fairfield 19, Pleasant Grove 27
Fairhope 31, Alma Bryant 0
Fairview 42, West Point 14
Falkville 16, West End 13
Fayette County 56, Dora 27
Fayetteville 27, Wadley 56
Florence 28, Albertville 8
Florala 28, Georgiana 38
Flomaton 28, Excel 7
Foley 27, Robertsdale 7
Francis Marion 6, Choctaw County 34
Fultondale 0, Good Hope 52
Fyffe 58, Collinsville 22
G.W. Carver 32, John Carroll Catholic 16
G.W. Long 35, Samson 18
Gadsden City 31, Buckhorn 6
Gaston 20, Cedar Bluff 42
Gaylesville 38, Valley Head 55
Geneva 7, Pike County 43
Geneva County 44, Abbeville 42
Georgiana 38, Florala 28
Geraldine 62, Asbury 6
Glencoe 34, J.B. Pennington 21
Glenwood 53, B.B. Comer 8
Good Hope 52, Fultondale 0
Gordo 72, Hanceville 8
Goshen 31, Zion Chapel 21
Greene County 14, Lamar County 39
Greensboro 14, Dallas County 6
Greenville 13, Charles Henderson 21
Grissom 13, Huntsville 20
Gulf Shores 14, Saraland 43
Guntersville 63, A.P. Brewer 12
Hackleburg 33, Meek 0
Hale County 59, Wilcox Central 0
Haleyville 27, Curry 49
Hamilton 41, Cordova 20
Hanceville 8, Gordo 72
Handley 35, Cleburne County 10
Hatton 34, Brooks 6
Hayden 34, Douglas 62
Headland 15, Andalusia 36
Helena 23, Chilton County 6
Hewitt-Trussville 28, Vestavia Hills 14
Highland Home 52, Barbour County 0
Hillcrest - Evergreen 13, Cottage Hill Christian Academy 17
Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 34, Hoover 24
Hokes Bluff 28, Etowah 3
Holly Pond 24, Sylvania 21
Holt 13, Oak Grove 35
Holtville 34, Sylacauga 31
Homewood 49, Mortimer Jordan 7
Hoover 24, Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 34
Horseshoe Bend 14, Reeltown 54
Houston Academy 7, Montgomery Academy 48
Houston County 14, Ariton 56
Hubbertville 64, South Lamar 33
Hueytown 27, Mountain Brook 30
Huffman 0, Pinson Valley 42
Huntsville 20, Grissom 13
Ider 7, Woodville 43
Isabella 21, Sulligent 30
J.B. Pennington 21, Glencoe 34
J.F. Shields 0, Southern Choctaw 50
J.U. Blacksher 40, Chickasaw 0
Jackson 40, Escambia County 0
Jacksonville 21, Moody 42
James Clemens 7, Bob Jones 54
Jasper 48, Decatur 13
Jemison 34, Selma 28
John Carroll Catholic 16, G.W. Carver 32
Johnson Abernathy Graetz 6, Carver 28
Kate D. Smith DAR 6, Madison Academy 63
Keith 26, Verbena 28
Kinston 22, Red Level 29
Lamar County 39, Greene County 14
LaFayette 12, Ranburne 33
Lanett 41, Loachapoka 7
Lauderdale County 51, Elkmont 7
Lawrence County 6, Russellville 35
Lee 19, Southside 38
Lee-Scott Academy 47, Childersburg 19
Leeds 42, Springville 0
LeFlore 0, Vigor 50
Lexington 63, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy 18
Lincoln 49, Center Point 26
Linden 20, Pickens Academy 0
Loachapoka 7, Lanett 41
Locust Fork 39, Appalachian 42
Lynn 70, Brilliant 0
Madison Academy 63, Kate D. Smith DAR 6
Madison County 28, North Jackson 40
Maplesville 58, Ellwood Christian 0
Marbury 16, Beauregard 14
Marion County 42, Berry 68
Mars Hill Bible 62, Colbert County 24
Mary G. Montgomery 41, Daphne 31
McAdory 33, Northridge 24
McIntosh 26, Leroy 42
McKenzie 50, Elba 20
Meek 0, Hackleburg 33
Midfield 6, Winfield 35
Millry 25, Sweet Water 12
Mobile Christian 42, Satsuma 6
Monroe County 8, T.R. Miller 35
Montgomery Academy 48, Houston Academy 7
Montgomery Catholic 24, Eufaula 35
Moody 42, Jacksonville 21
Mortimer Jordan 7, Homewood 49
Mountain Brook 30, Hueytown 27
Munford 21, Tallassee 53
Murphy 0, Blount 32
Muscle Shoals 49, Columbia 6
New Brockton 7, Opp 49
North Jackson 40, Madison County 28
North Sand Mountain 41, Sand Rock 0
Northridge 24, McAdory 33
Northside 56, Montevallo 0
Northside Methodist Academy 8, Alabama Christian Academy 45
Oak Grove 35, Holt 13
Oak Mountain 6, Prattville 27
Oakman 41, Carbon Hill 7
Oneonta 29, Cherokee County 42
Opp 49, New Brockton 7
Orange Beach 13, Bayside Academy 42
Oxford 45, Shades Valley 7
Paul W. Bryant 0, Central - Tuscaloosa 35
Pell City 9, Clay-Chalkville 52
Pelham 19, Chelsea 7
Phil Campbell 16, Vinemont 22
Phillips 26, Vina 12
Pickens Academy 0, Linden 20
Pike County 43, Geneva 7
Pike Liberal Arts 14, Calhoun 20
Pike Road 63, Rehobeth 0
Pinson Valley 42, Huffman 0
Pisgah 52, Section 6
Plainview 54, Randolph School 7
Pleasant Grove 27, Fairfield 19
Pleasant Home 0, Brantley 6
Pleasant Valley 55, Donoho 0
Prattville 27, Oak Mountain 6
Prattville Christian 12, Trinity Presbyterian 21
Priceville 49, Ardmore 13
Providence Christian 29, Cottonwood 22
Ragland 33, Spring Garden 52
Ranburne 33, LaFayette 12
Randolph School 7, Plainview 54
Red Bay 7, University Charter 30
Red Level 29, Kinston 22
Reeltown 54, Horseshoe Bend 14
Rehobeth 0, Pike Road 63
Robertsdale 7, Foley 27
Rogers 16, Sheffield 47
Russell County 25, Wetumpka 15
Russellville 35, Lawrence County 6
Saks 6, Westbrook Christian 42
Samson 18, G.W. Long 35
Sand Rock 0, North Sand Mountain 41
Saraland 43, Gulf Shores 14
Sardis 21, Arab 15
Satsuma 6, Mobile Christian 42
Scottsboro 41, Boaz 7
Section 6, Pisgah 52
Selma 28, Jemison 34
Shades Valley 7, Oxford 45
Sheffield 47, Rogers 16
Shelby County 31, Sipsey Valley 8
Shoals Christian 8, Addison 68
Sipsey Valley 8, Shelby County 31
Slocomb 6, Wicksburg 56
Smiths Station 20, Central - Phenix City 56
South Lamar 33, Hubbertville 64
Southern Choctaw 50, J.F. Shields 0
Southside 38, Lee 19
Southside - Selma 22, Thomasville 15
Spanish Fort 42, Baldwin County 7
Sparkman 7, Austin 29
Spring Garden 52, Ragland 33
Springville 0, Leeds 42
St. James 14, Bullock County 31
St. John Paul II 17, Westminster Christian 35
St. Luke's Episcopal 7, Washington County 34
St. Michael Catholic 43, W.S. Neal 29
Straughn 36, Daleville 7
Sulligent 30, Isabella 21
Susan Moore 66, Cold Springs 50
Sweet Water 12, Millry 25
Sylacauga 31, Holtville 34
Sylvania 21, Holly Pond 24
T.R. Miller 35, Monroe County 8
Tallassee 53, Munford 21
Tanner 26, Winston County 51
Tarrant 20, Bibb County 49
Tharptown 0, Belgreen 35
Theodore 27, McGill-Toolen 10
Thomasville 15, Southside - Selma 22
Thompson 69, Tuscaloosa County 0
Thorsby 46, Sumter Central 12
Trinity Presbyterian 21, Prattville Christian 12
Tuscaloosa Academy 20, Aliceville 13
Tuscaloosa County 0, Thompson 69
UMS-Wright Prep 39, B.C. Rain 20
University Charter 30, Red Bay 7
Valley 21, Central - Clay County 29
Valley Head 55, Gaylesville 38
Verbena 28, Keith 26
Vestavia Hills 14, Hewitt-Trussville 28
Victory Christian 21, Woodland 35
Vigor 50, LeFlore 0
Vina 12, Phillips 26
Vinemont 22, Phil Campbell 16
W.S. Neal 29, St. Michael Catholic 43
Wadley 56, Fayetteville 27
Walter Wellborn 55, Weaver 18
Walton 19, Holmes County 18
Washington County 34, St. Luke's Episcopal 7
Waterloo 52, Cherokee 46
Weaver 18, Walter Wellborn 55
Wenonah 13, Corner 28
West Blocton 7, American Christian Academy 21
West End 13, Falkville 16
West Limestone 0, West Morgan 49
West Morgan 49, West Limestone 0
West Point 14, Fairview 42
Westbrook Christian 42, Saks 6
Westminster Christian 35, St. John Paul II 17
Wetumpka 15, Russell County 25
White Plains 6, Alexandria 41
Whitesburg Christian 42, Brindlee Mountain 6
Wicksburg 56, Slocomb 6
Wilcox Central 0, Hale County 59
Wilson 0, Central - Florence 42
Winfield 35, Midfield 6
Winston County 51, Tanner 26
Winterboro 58, Central - Coosa 24
Woodland 35, Victory Christian 21
Woodville 43, Ider 7
Zion Chapel 21, Goshen 31