Alabama High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - December 5, 2025

The 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the championship games.

Class 6A

Clay-Chalkville 38, Saraland 21

Class 2A

Coosa Christian 29, Lanett 22

Class 4A

Jackson 52, Anniston 0

