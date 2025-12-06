Alabama High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - December 5, 2025
Class 6A
Clay-Chalkville 38, Saraland 21
Class 2A
Coosa Christian 29, Lanett 22
Class 4A
Jackson 52, Anniston 0
