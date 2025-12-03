Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 2, 2025
With one week left, it is time to take a look at the latest Alabama high school football top 25 rankings as we enter championship weekend.
The number one spot is up for grabs as Clay-Chalkville will take on Saraland in one of the top games of the season in the state. Meanwhile, Thompson will look to repeat as Class 7A state champions this season when they take on Opelika.
Meanwhile, Jackson will finish in the top five with a win over Anniston, and the winner of Moody and Vigor will round out the top five in next week's final rankings.
Lastly, Mars Hill Bible has been steadily climbing up the rankings, and with a win over Bayside Academy, they will finish inside the top 10 in the final rankings.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Clay-Chalkville (14-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Muscle Shoals 30-13, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Saraland, Class 6A State Championship
2. Saraland (13-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Benjamin Russell 38-21, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Clay-Chalkville, Class 6A State Championship
3. Thompson (10-3)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Opelika, Class 7A State Championship
4. Jackson (12-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated St. Michael Catholic 44-23, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Anniston, Class 4A State Championship
5. Moody (12-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Scottsboro 35-10, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Vigor, Class 5A State Championship
6. Vigor (12-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Williamson 28-21, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Moody, Class 5A State Championship
7. Opelika (10-3)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Thompson, Class 7A State Championship
8. Muscle Shoals (12-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to Clay-Chalkville 30-13, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
9. Benjamin Russell (12-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Saraland 38-21, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
10. Central-Phenix City (11-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Next up: Season complete
11. Mars Hill Bible (14-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Piedmont 48-16, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Bayside Academy, Class 3A State Championship
12. Anniston (14-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Plainview 32-29, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Jackson, Class 4A State Championship
13. Auburn (10-3)
Previous ranking: 5
Next up: Season complete
14. Williamson (12-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to Vigor 28-21, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
15. St. Michael Catholic (13-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to Jackson 44-23, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
16. Piedmont (13-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Mars Hill Bible 48-16, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
17. Pike Road (10-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Next up: Season complete
18. Homewood (11-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Next up: Season complete
19. Central of Clay County (11-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Next up: Season complete
20. Hartselle (10-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Next up: Season completed
21. Daphne (9-3)
Previous ranking: 16
Next up: Season completed
22. Baker (9-3)
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: Season completed
23. Spain Park (9-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Next up: Season completed
24. Hewitt-Trussville (8-3)
Previous ranking: 11
Next up: Season completed
25. Vestavia Hills (8-3)
Previous ranking: 12
Next up: Season completed