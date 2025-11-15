Alabama High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025
The 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second round.
Addison 39, Berry 6
Anniston 44, Madison Academy 12
Auburn 40, Daphne 0
Bayside Academy 47, Randolph County 7
Benjamin Russell 21, Theodore 14
Briarwood Christian 42, Russellville 7
Bullock County 21, Mobile Christian 0
Central of Clay County 21, Andalusia 2
Central - Phenix City 34, Fairhope 15
Clay-Chalkville 44, Gadsden City 7
Coosa Christian 49, Lexington 16
Deshler 31, Hamilton 30
Fairview 28, Jacksonville 13
Geraldine 31, Westbrook Christian 15
Glenwood 40, Trinity Presbyterian 7
Good Hope 31, West Morgan 7
Gordo 49, Colbert County 29
Homewood 31, Hartselle 24
Hubbertville 42, Hackleburg 6
Hueytown 49, Russell County 29
Jackson 42, Handley 28
Lanett 34, Ariton 14
Leroy 40, Linden 22
Luverne 29, G.W. Long 0
Maplesville 48, McIntosh 0
Marion County 28, Appalachian 13
Mars Hill Bible 42, Winfield 6
McKenzie 52, Autauga Academy 20
Moody 60, Priceville 14
Montgomery Academy 38, Lee-Scott Academy 0
Montgomery Catholic 38, Shelby County 15
Mountain Brook 35, Fort Payne 14
Muscle Shoals 17, A.H. Parker 14
Opelika 35, Baker 9
Piedmont 36, Fyffe 0
Pike Road 28, Bessemer City 6
Pisgah 44, Vincent 33
Plainview 42, Alexandria 14
Providence Christian 17, Loachapoka 14
Reeltown 63, Cottonwood 28
Saraland 35, Spain Park 31
Scottsboro 42, St. Clair County 6
Southeastern 28, Red Bay 21
Southern Choctaw 26, University Charter 12
Southside - Selma 39, Cottage Hill Christian Academy 22
St. Michael Catholic 41, Pleasant Grove 7
Thompson 54, Mary G. Montgomery 0
Tuscaloosa Academy 23, Pleasant Valley 13
Vigor 49, Northside 28
Wadley 52, Meek 8
Williamson 42, Elmore County 14
W.S. Neal 35, American Christian Academy 7