Alabama High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025

The 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second round.

Addison 39, Berry 6

Anniston 44, Madison Academy 12

Auburn 40, Daphne 0

Bayside Academy 47, Randolph County 7

Benjamin Russell 21, Theodore 14

Briarwood Christian 42, Russellville 7

Bullock County 21, Mobile Christian 0

Central of Clay County 21, Andalusia 2

Central - Phenix City 34, Fairhope 15

Clay-Chalkville 44, Gadsden City 7

Coosa Christian 49, Lexington 16

Deshler 31, Hamilton 30

Fairview 28, Jacksonville 13

Geraldine 31, Westbrook Christian 15

Glenwood 40, Trinity Presbyterian 7

Good Hope 31, West Morgan 7

Gordo 49, Colbert County 29

Homewood 31, Hartselle 24

Hubbertville 42, Hackleburg 6

Hueytown 49, Russell County 29

Jackson 42, Handley 28

Lanett 34, Ariton 14

Leroy 40, Linden 22

Luverne 29, G.W. Long 0

Maplesville 48, McIntosh 0

Marion County 28, Appalachian 13

Mars Hill Bible 42, Winfield 6

McKenzie 52, Autauga Academy 20

Moody 60, Priceville 14

Montgomery Academy 38, Lee-Scott Academy 0

Montgomery Catholic 38, Shelby County 15

Mountain Brook 35, Fort Payne 14

Muscle Shoals 17, A.H. Parker 14

Opelika 35, Baker 9

Piedmont 36, Fyffe 0

Pike Road 28, Bessemer City 6

Pisgah 44, Vincent 33

Plainview 42, Alexandria 14

Providence Christian 17, Loachapoka 14

Reeltown 63, Cottonwood 28

Saraland 35, Spain Park 31

Scottsboro 42, St. Clair County 6

Southeastern 28, Red Bay 21

Southern Choctaw 26, University Charter 12

Southside - Selma 39, Cottage Hill Christian Academy 22

St. Michael Catholic 41, Pleasant Grove 7

Thompson 54, Mary G. Montgomery 0

Tuscaloosa Academy 23, Pleasant Valley 13

Vigor 49, Northside 28

Wadley 52, Meek 8

Williamson 42, Elmore County 14

W.S. Neal 35, American Christian Academy 7

