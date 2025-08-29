High School

Alabama High School Football Schedule & Scores (AHSAA) - August 29, 2025

Get AHSAA live updates and final scores as week 2two of the 2025 Alabama high school football season kicks off August 29, 2025

Brady Twombly

Hoover Buccaneers head into the classic under interim head coach Chip English
Hoover Buccaneers head into the classic under interim head coach Chip English /

There are 161 high school football games scheduled across Alabama on Friday, August 29. You can follow every game live on our Alabama High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are No. 9 Spain Park hosting No. 4 Hoover, as well as No. 1 Thompson traveling to Georgia to take on nationally ranked Grayson.

Alabama High School Football Games to Watch- Friday August 29, 2025

With 15 games featuring ranked Alabama teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of fireworks as Alabama high school football rolls into week two of the season.

View full ranked games scoreboard

Birmingham Metro

Birmingham Metro has 80 games scheduled for Friday night, with No. 8 Oxford traveling to No. 11 Moody to highlight the slate.

View full Birmingham scoreboard

Mobile Metro

The Mobile Metro has 37 games this Friday, Blount is hosting No. 6 Saraland in the match up of the night in the Mobile Metro.

View full Mobile scoreboard

Montgomery Metro

Montgomery Metro has 34 games listed for Friday night with Percy Julian hosting No. 12 Carver as the game of the night.

View full Montgomery scoreboard

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Alabama