Alabama High School Football Schedule & Scores (AHSAA) - August 29, 2025
There are 161 high school football games scheduled across Alabama on Friday, August 29. You can follow every game live on our Alabama High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are No. 9 Spain Park hosting No. 4 Hoover, as well as No. 1 Thompson traveling to Georgia to take on nationally ranked Grayson.
Alabama High School Football Games to Watch- Friday August 29, 2025
With 15 games featuring ranked Alabama teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of fireworks as Alabama high school football rolls into week two of the season.
View full ranked games scoreboard
Birmingham Metro
Birmingham Metro has 80 games scheduled for Friday night, with No. 8 Oxford traveling to No. 11 Moody to highlight the slate.
View full Birmingham scoreboard
Mobile Metro
The Mobile Metro has 37 games this Friday, Blount is hosting No. 6 Saraland in the match up of the night in the Mobile Metro.
Montgomery Metro
Montgomery Metro has 34 games listed for Friday night with Percy Julian hosting No. 12 Carver as the game of the night.
View full Montgomery scoreboard