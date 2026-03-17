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Alabama High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every AHSAA champion and runner-up for all seven classifications as the Alabama high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Hoover vs Alma Bryant from Mar 5, 2026
Hoover vs Alma Bryant from Mar 5, 2026 | David Leong

The 2026 Alabama girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 7A

Champion: Hoover Buccaneers

Runner-Up: Bob Jones Patriots

Class 6A

Champion: Hazel Green Trojans

Runner-Up: Park Crossing Thunderbirds

Class 5A

Champion: Guntersville Wildcats

Runner-Up: Moody Blue Devils

Class 4A

Champion: Good Hope Raiders

Runner-Up: Plainview Bears

Class 3A

Champion: St. James Trojans

Runner-Up: Mobile Christian Leopards

Class 2A

Champion: North Sand Mountain Bison

Runner-Up: Cold Springs Eagles

Class 1A

Champion: Winterboro Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Marion County Red Raiders

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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