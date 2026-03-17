Alabama High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 Alabama girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 7A
Champion: Hoover Buccaneers
Runner-Up: Bob Jones Patriots
Class 6A
Champion: Hazel Green Trojans
Runner-Up: Park Crossing Thunderbirds
Class 5A
Champion: Guntersville Wildcats
Runner-Up: Moody Blue Devils
Class 4A
Champion: Good Hope Raiders
Runner-Up: Plainview Bears
Class 3A
Champion: St. James Trojans
Runner-Up: Mobile Christian Leopards
Class 2A
Champion: North Sand Mountain Bison
Runner-Up: Cold Springs Eagles
Class 1A
Champion: Winterboro Bulldogs
Runner-Up: Marion County Red Raiders
More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.