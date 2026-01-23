Judge Who Ruled Charles Bediako Eligible Has Financial Ties to Alabama Athletics

Much has been made of the fact that Alabama center Charles Bediako obtained a temporary restraining order to rejoin the Crimson Tide after three professional seasons in Tuscaloosa County, Ala.—where naysayers suggested he may have home-field advantage.

Not until Friday did they learn how real that home-field advantage may be.

Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Jim Roberts and his wife Mary Turner Roberts have made six figures worth of donations to Alabama’s athletic department, Ales Schiffer of Front Office Sports found Friday afternoon.

Additionally, Mary Turner Roberts is a defense attorney for former Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles, who has been accused of capital murder in the 2023 death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. Miles and Bediako were teammates on Alabama in 2022 and ‘23.

Bediako, 23, is attempting to reenter college basketball after playing parts of three G League seasons—a push that has garnered widespread criticism, particularly because Bediako signed a two-way NBA deal with the Spurs in ‘23 (while never playing in the league). He is expected to “debut” Saturday evening in a home game against Tennessee, having last played collegiately in the ‘23 Sweet 16 against San Diego State.

The Crimson Tide are ranked No. 17 in the country at the moment with a record of 13-5.

