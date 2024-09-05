Alabama Top 25 high school scoreboard (9/5-7/2024)

High School

Second-ranked Saraland takes the road to face the Gulf Shores Dolphins on Friday, Sept. 6th.
The Alabama Top 25 Scoreboard for September, 5-7, 2024.

1. Central-Phenix City (2-0) at Smiths Station (0-2): Thurs., 7 pm

2. Saraland (2-0) at No. 19 Gulf Shores (0-2): Fri., 7 pm

3. Thompson (1-1) at Tuscaloosa County (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

4. Clay-Chalkville (2-0) at Pell City (2-0): Fri., 7 pm

5. Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-0) at Cottage Hill Christian (2-0): Fri, 7 pm

6. Enterprise (2-0) at No. 10 Dothan (2-0): Fri, 7 pm

7. Auburn (2-0) vs. No. 23 Opelika (2-0): Fri., 7 pm

8. Montgomery Catholic (2-0) at Eufaula (2-0): Fri. 7 pm

9. A.H. Parker (2-0) at Gardendale (2-0): Fri., 7 pm

10. Dothan (2-0) vs. No. 6 Enterprise (2-0): Fri., 7 pm

11. Hewitt-Trussville (2-0) at Vestavia Hills (2-0): Fri., 7 pm

12. Mary G. Montgomery (1-1) vs. No. 24 Daphne (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

13. Carver Montgomery (2-0) at Johnson Abernathy Graetz (2-0): Fri., 7 pm

14. Baker (2-0) at Davidson (2-0): Fri., 7 pm

15. Spain Park (2-0): Bye

The Jaguars had an early season bye before traveling to Helena next week.

16. Hoover (1-1) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa: Fri., 7 pm

17. Oxford (2-0) at Shades Valley (2-0): Fri., 7 pm

18. Prattville (2-0) at Oak Mountain (2-0): Fri., 7 pm

19. Gulf Shores (0-2) vs. No. 2 Saraland (2-0): Fri., 7 pm

20. Jackson (1-1) at Escambia County (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

21. Muscle Shoals (1-1) vs. Columbia (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

22. Gadsden City (1-1) at Buckhorn (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

23. Opelika (2-0) at No. 7 Auburn (2-0): Fr., 7 pm

24. Daphne (2-0) at Mary G. Montgomery (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

25. Mountain Brook (1-1) at Hueytown (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

