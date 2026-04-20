The 2026 Texas high school baseball season rolls on, so High School On SI is highlighting some of the top players throughout the state. We start with the top pitchers.

You can also vote on who you think is the top pitcher in Texas with our poll at the bottom of the page. Voting will close at 11:50 p.m. CT on April 30.

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Top Pitchers in 2026 Texas High School Baseball Season

Landon Brown, Sr., RHP - Iowa Colony

College: Mississippi State

Brown recently threw 16 strikeouts for Iowa Colony. He’s got a high-90s fastball as well as a slider, curveball and changeup.

Trey Rangel, Sr., RHP - The Colony

College: Texas

As of early April, Rangel had a 0.41 ERA with 63 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings. He was averaging 12.8 strikeouts per game, and he hadn’t allowed more than four hits in a game.

Cooper Webb, RHP, Sr., - Austin Lake Travis

College: Texas

Webb recently passed 200 career strikeouts. He has a mid-90s fastball with a curveball and slider.

Chandler Hart, LHP, Sr., - Allen Eagles

College: Texas A&M

Hart is a 6-foot-6 lefty with a fastball in the low 90s, and he complements it with a curveball and a changeup.

Bryce Krenek, LHP, Sr., - Katy Taylor

College: Texas

Krenek is now the career strikeout leader for Taylor with 315 and counting. He was first-team all-district and second-team all-state last season.

Jake Ivey, LHP, Jr., - Gunter Tigers

College: Arkansas

One of the top juniors in the country, Ivey is a 6-foot-3, 205 pound left hander. He has a fastball 90-93 mph and a slider 83-84. His curveball is 75-77

Evan O’Connor, LHP, Sr., - Brock

College: Arizona State

O’Connor recently pitched six innings with 14 strikeouts. He can hit 93 mph with his fastball.

Cooper Harris, Sr., RHP - Flower Mound

College: Texas

Harris is a talented right handed pitcher with a mid-90s fastball. He recently allowed one run in seven innings pitched in a district win.

Savion Sims, Sr., RHP - Prestonwood Christian Academy

College: Oklahoma

Sims is making a strong impression in Texas high school baseball. He can hit 100 mph with a fastball, and the Lions have a 23-3 record.

Jack Smejkal, RHP, Sr., - The Woodlands

College: Texas

Smejkal can throw a fastball 96 mph, and he has an 84-86 mph slider.

James Jorgensen, RHP, Sr., - Dallas Jesuit

College: Texas

Jorgensen has pitched 28 innings, and he has allowed 10 hits and two earned runs. He has 64 Ks to 19 walks.

Drew Milner, RHP, Sr., - Grandview

College: Texas A&M

Milner has 85 strikeouts in 38.2 innings pitched. His fastball is in the low 90s, and his slider is 78-82.

Samuel Helm, Sr., RHP - Bethesda Christian School

College: Uncommitted

Helm threw 75 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched in district play this season. He had a 1.15 ERA and a .926 WHIP.

Cayden Lupplace, So., RHP - Fruitvale

College: Uncommitted

Lupplace has over 100 career strikeouts as just a sophomore.

Ryder Renfro, Jr., RHP - Humble Kingwood

College: Texas

Renfro was the 2025 6A-D2 UIL all-tournament team pitcher. He recently pitched 7 innings while striking out 15, according to Prep Baseball Report.

Hunter Rose, Jr., LHP - Texarkana Pleasant Grove

College: Arkansas

Rose is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound left hander with control of a fastball in the low 90s, as well as a curveball and a changeup.

Trent Vilade, Sr., RHP - Prestonwood Christian Academy

College: Texas A&M

Last season, he was named TAPPS Division 1 District 2 1st Team All-District and Division 1 1st Team All State.

George Ferguson, Jr., RHP - Abilene

College: Texas

Ferguson can throw a fastball in the high-90s, and he is one of the top players in the country.

Quinn Fitzpatrick, Jr., RHP - Stratford

College: LSU

Fitzpatrick is one of the top prospects in the country. He recently decommitted from Tennessee and committed to Tennessee. He has a mid-90s fastball.