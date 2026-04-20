Top Pitchers in 2026 Texas High School Baseball Season
The 2026 Texas high school baseball season rolls on, so High School On SI is highlighting some of the top players throughout the state. We start with the top pitchers.
You can also vote on who you think is the top pitcher in Texas with our poll at the bottom of the page. Voting will close at 11:50 p.m. CT on April 30.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Top Pitchers in 2026 Texas High School Baseball Season
Landon Brown, Sr., RHP - Iowa Colony
College: Mississippi State
Brown recently threw 16 strikeouts for Iowa Colony. He’s got a high-90s fastball as well as a slider, curveball and changeup.
Trey Rangel, Sr., RHP - The Colony
College: Texas
As of early April, Rangel had a 0.41 ERA with 63 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings. He was averaging 12.8 strikeouts per game, and he hadn’t allowed more than four hits in a game.
Cooper Webb, RHP, Sr., - Austin Lake Travis
College: Texas
Webb recently passed 200 career strikeouts. He has a mid-90s fastball with a curveball and slider.
Chandler Hart, LHP, Sr., - Allen Eagles
College: Texas A&M
Hart is a 6-foot-6 lefty with a fastball in the low 90s, and he complements it with a curveball and a changeup.
Bryce Krenek, LHP, Sr., - Katy Taylor
College: Texas
Krenek is now the career strikeout leader for Taylor with 315 and counting. He was first-team all-district and second-team all-state last season.
Jake Ivey, LHP, Jr., - Gunter Tigers
College: Arkansas
One of the top juniors in the country, Ivey is a 6-foot-3, 205 pound left hander. He has a fastball 90-93 mph and a slider 83-84. His curveball is 75-77
Evan O’Connor, LHP, Sr., - Brock
College: Arizona State
O’Connor recently pitched six innings with 14 strikeouts. He can hit 93 mph with his fastball.
Cooper Harris, Sr., RHP - Flower Mound
College: Texas
Harris is a talented right handed pitcher with a mid-90s fastball. He recently allowed one run in seven innings pitched in a district win.
Savion Sims, Sr., RHP - Prestonwood Christian Academy
College: Oklahoma
Sims is making a strong impression in Texas high school baseball. He can hit 100 mph with a fastball, and the Lions have a 23-3 record.
Jack Smejkal, RHP, Sr., - The Woodlands
College: Texas
Smejkal can throw a fastball 96 mph, and he has an 84-86 mph slider.
James Jorgensen, RHP, Sr., - Dallas Jesuit
College: Texas
Jorgensen has pitched 28 innings, and he has allowed 10 hits and two earned runs. He has 64 Ks to 19 walks.
Drew Milner, RHP, Sr., - Grandview
College: Texas A&M
Milner has 85 strikeouts in 38.2 innings pitched. His fastball is in the low 90s, and his slider is 78-82.
Samuel Helm, Sr., RHP - Bethesda Christian School
College: Uncommitted
Helm threw 75 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched in district play this season. He had a 1.15 ERA and a .926 WHIP.
Cayden Lupplace, So., RHP - Fruitvale
College: Uncommitted
Lupplace has over 100 career strikeouts as just a sophomore.
Ryder Renfro, Jr., RHP - Humble Kingwood
College: Texas
Renfro was the 2025 6A-D2 UIL all-tournament team pitcher. He recently pitched 7 innings while striking out 15, according to Prep Baseball Report.
Hunter Rose, Jr., LHP - Texarkana Pleasant Grove
College: Arkansas
Rose is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound left hander with control of a fastball in the low 90s, as well as a curveball and a changeup.
Trent Vilade, Sr., RHP - Prestonwood Christian Academy
College: Texas A&M
Last season, he was named TAPPS Division 1 District 2 1st Team All-District and Division 1 1st Team All State.
George Ferguson, Jr., RHP - Abilene
College: Texas
Ferguson can throw a fastball in the high-90s, and he is one of the top players in the country.
Quinn Fitzpatrick, Jr., RHP - Stratford
College: LSU
Fitzpatrick is one of the top prospects in the country. He recently decommitted from Tennessee and committed to Tennessee. He has a mid-90s fastball.
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917