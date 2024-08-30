Auburn commit Anquon Fegans returns a kickoff 95 yards for a TD
They say the stars shine brightest in Nashville and that was true Thursday night for Thompson (Alabama) 4-star safety Anquon Fegans, a University of Auburn commit.
After losing it's opening game in heart-breaking fashion to Grayson (Georgia), Thompson traveled to Nashville to face another quality of out-of-state opponent in the form of Lipscomb Academy. To get the victory, the Warriors would need big plays from its star players and Fegans delivered a huge one.
Shortly after Lipscomb scored a touchdown early in the second quarter to tie the contest at 7-7, Fegans fielded the ensuing kickoff at his own five-yard line, burst around the right edge and sprinted to daylight on his way to a 95-yard touchdown run. The Warriors went on to win 27-21 to even their record at 1-1.
Fegans is rated as the No. 9 safety in the country in the Class of 2025 according to 247Sports and he committed to Auburn earlier this summer over other finalists Clemson, Georgia and LSU. Fegans was recruited by Auburn assistant coach Charles Kelly who previously recruited his brother, Tre’Quon Fegans, to Alabama. Possibly sealing the deal for the Tigers is the fact that Tre’Quon Fegans recently transferred to Auburn.
In three previous high school seasons with the Warriors, Fegans has an incredible 18 interceptions, including four pick sixes.
