3 Takeaways: Vestavia Hills Looked the Part Thursday Against No. 3 Auburn
No. 24 Vestavia Hills looked like world beaters Thursday night, rolling past No. 3 Auburn 42–14 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium.
The Rebels dominated from the opening kickoff, combining a fast-paced offense with a swarming defense that gave Auburn little room to operate.
Quarterback Charlie Taffe was in control throughout, completing 11 of 16 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown while rushing 13 times for 112 yards and another score. Tight end Grayson Harper was a key target, hauling in a 50-yard touchdown catch and finishing with nearly 200 receiving yards. Running back Carson Purdy added two short-yardage touchdowns, while Noah Boylan scored on an early run, giving Vestavia Hills a balanced attack that kept Auburn guessing all night.
The Rebels jumped out to a 21–0 lead in the first quarter and pushed the margin to 35–0 before a turnover just before halftime led to Auburn’s first touchdown. Big plays in both the passing and running game put the Tigers on their heels, and Auburn struggled to find any rhythm through the first half.
Vestavia Hills’ defense was just as impressive as its offense. Linebacker Daniel Richardson recorded an interception and a fumble recovery, while Parker Simpson added another interception that set up points for the Rebels. Auburn’s second touchdown came in the second half, but the early dominance by Vestavia Hills had already set the tone for the night.
In the second half, the Rebels mixed in plenty of runs to control the clock and added some big throws by Taffe to keep Auburn off balance. Vestavia Hills’ offensive line opened lanes for the running game and gave Taffe time to survey the field, and the big right hander leaned on his talented receiving corps to keep the chains moving.
The win improved Vestavia Hills to 2–0 and handed Auburn its first loss of the season. With a balanced offense, opportunistic defense, and big-play ability, the Rebels sent a clear message to the rest of the state.
Three Key Takeaways
1. Explosive First Half Sets the Tone
Vestavia Hills built a 21–0 lead early and stretched it to 35–0 before a turnover just before halftime led to Auburn’s first score. Taffe’s passing and rushing, Harper’s long touchdown reception, and two short-yardage scores from Purdy were highlight of the night, but the entire team played at an elite level. Mistakes by Auburn, including interceptions by Richardson and Simpson, were taken advantage of and allowed Vestavia Hills to seize control.
2. Defense That Doesn't Quit
Vestavia Hills limited Auburn to just five yards in the first quarter and forced multiple turnovers. Richardson’s interception and fumble recovery set the tone for a defense that pressured the Tigers all night, allowing only a single first-half touchdown.
3. Balanced Offensive Attack
Taffe distributed the ball effectively, Harper finished with nearly 200 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Purdy and Boylan combined for three rushing scores. Vestavia Hills’ mix of runs and passes kept Auburn’s defense off balance and controlled the game’s tempo.