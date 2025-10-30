Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025
There are 74 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area this weekend, including five games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features Montgomery Catholic at No. 14 Vestavia Hills.
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 51 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Thursday, October 30.
Center Point at Woodlawn - 7:00 PM
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Ragland - 7:00 PM
Wenonah at Bessemer City - 7:00 PM
Homewood at James Clemens - 7:00 PM
Elmore County at Chilton County - 7:00 PM
Dallas County at R.C. Hatch - 7:00 PM
Good Hope at Fairview - 7:00 PM
East Limestone at Shelby County - 7:00 PM
A.P. Brewer at West Point - 7:00 PM
Priceville at Arab - 7:00 PM
Winston County at Falkville - 7:00 PM
Hanceville at Oak Grove - 7:00 PM
Calera at Stanhope Elmore - 7:00 PM
Lincoln at Etowah - 7:00 PM
Collinsville at Valley Head - 7:00 PM
Fairfield at Huffman - 7:00 PM
Gaylesville at Notasulga - 7:00 PM
Belgreen at Vina - 7:00 PM
Ider at Gaston - 7:00 PM
Vincent at Montevallo - 7:00 PM
Florence at Oxford - 7:00 PM
Anniston at Jacksonville - 7:00 PM
Hokes Bluff at Randolph County - 7:00 PM
Percy Julian at Benjamin Russell - 7:00 PM
Ashville at St. Clair County - 7:00 PM
Corner at Springville - 7:00 PM
Hubbertville at Hackleburg - 7:00 PM
Gardendale at Spain Park - 7:00 PM
Paul W. Bryant at Tuscaloosa County - 7:00 PM
Donoho at Cedar Bluff - 7:00 PM
Billingsley at McKenzie - 7:00 PM
B.B. Comer at Thorsby - 7:00 PM
Montgomery Catholic at Vestavia Hills - 7:00 PM
Fultondale at Gadsden City - 7:00 PM
Alexandria at Munford - 7:00 PM
Oakman at Southeastern - 7:00 PM
Sand Rock at Whitesburg Christian - 7:00 PM
Pinson Valley at Hueytown - 7:00 PM
Briarwood Christian at McAdory - 7:00 PM
Northridge at Minor - 7:00 PM
Tarrant at Helena - 7:00 PM
Jemison at Hale County - 7:00 PM
Meek at Carbon Hill - 7:00 PM
Mortimer Jordan at Hartselle - 7:00 PM
Pelham at Fort Payne - 7:00 PM
Phillips at Tharptown - 7:00 PM
Cleburne County at White Plains - 7:00 PM
Oak Mountain at Chelsea - 7:00 PM
Shades Valley at Booker T. Washington - 7:00 PM
Cordova at G.W. Carver - 7:00 PM
Susan Moore at North Sand Mountain - 7:00 PM
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 23 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, October 31.
Saks at Locust Fork - 7:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Academy at Bayside Academy - 7:00 PM
Red Bay at Phil Campbell - 7:00 PM
Verbena at Red Level - 7:00 PM
Elberta at Marbury - 7:00 PM
Winterboro at Childersburg - 7:00 PM
Greene County at Pickens Academy - 7:00 PM
Cleveland at Holly Pond - 7:00 PM
Jackson-Olin at Alma Bryant - 7:00 PM
Oneonta at Boaz - 7:00 PM
Glenwood at Sylacauga - 7:00 PM
Victory Christian at Berry - 7:00 PM
Glencoe at Piedmont - 7:00 PM
Lamar County at Marion County - 7:00 PM
Fayetteville at Brilliant - 7:00 PM
Spring Garden at Ranburne - 7:00 PM
Danville at Central - Florence - 7:00 PM
Maplesville at Alabama Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Walter Wellborn at Westbrook Christian - 7:00 PM
Weaver at J.B. Pennington - 7:00 PM
Pell City at Southside - 7:00 PM
Aliceville at Greensboro - 7:00 PM
Guntersville at Albertville - 7:00 PM
