Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025

There are 91 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area this weekend, including eight games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 1 Thompson hosting No.18 Tusacloosa Hillcrest.
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Thursday, October 9.
Asbury at Holly Pond - 7:00 PM
Coosa Christian at Cold Springs - 7:00 PM
Randolph County at B.B. Comer - 7:00 PM
Greensboro at Wilcox Central - 7:00 PM
Oak Mountain at Vestavia Hills - 7:00 PM
Jackson-Olin at Woodlawn - 7:00 PM
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 85 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, October 10.
Westbrook Christian at Trion - 6:30 PM
Pickens County at South Lamar - 7:00 PM
Briarwood Christian at John Carroll Catholic - 7:00 PM
Moody at Leeds - 7:00 PM
Central - Coosa at Lanett - 7:00 PM
Bullock County at Talladega - 7:00 PM
Munford at Booker T. Washington - 7:00 PM
Mountain Brook at Pinson Valley - 7:00 PM
Hanceville at Midfield - 7:00 PM
Ohatchee at Walter Wellborn - 7:00 PM
Helena at Pelham - 7:00 PM
Billingsley at Maplesville - 7:00 PM
Pickens Academy at Belgreen - 7:00 PM
Autauga Academy at Verbena - 7:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Academy at Lamar County - 7:00 PM
Hokes Bluff at Cherokee County - 7:00 PM
Locust Fork at Weaver - 7:00 PM
Calera at Chilton County - 7:00 PM
East Limestone at West Point - 7:00 PM
Alexandria at Ashville - 7:00 PM
Paul W. Bryant at Northridge - 7:00 PM
Appalachian at Ragland - 7:00 PM
American Christian Academy at Tarrant - 7:00 PM
Corner at Hayden - 7:00 PM
Fairview at Priceville - 7:00 PM
Bibb County at Oak Grove - 7:00 PM
Pell City at Shades Valley - 7:00 PM
Beulah at Childersburg - 7:00 PM
Meek at Addison - 7:00 PM
Clay-Chalkville at Huffman - 7:00 PM
Cullman at Columbia - 7:00 PM
Wenonah at G.W. Carver - 7:00 PM
Isabella at Greene County - 7:00 PM
Jacksonville at Lincoln - 7:00 PM
Falkville at Susan Moore - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Valley at Gaston - 7:00 PM
Shelby County at Montevallo - 7:00 PM
Brookwood at Central - Tuscaloosa - 7:00 PM
Douglas at Sardis - 7:00 PM
White Plains at Oneonta - 7:00 PM
Marbury at Sylacauga - 7:00 PM
Winfield at Oakman - 7:00 PM
Anniston at Etowah - 7:00 PM
Holt at Pleasant Grove - 7:00 PM
Vinemont at Gordo - 7:00 PM
West Blocton at Fairfield - 7:00 PM
Pisgah at Cedar Bluff - 7:00 PM
St. Clair County at Springville - 7:00 PM
Fayetteville at Victory Christian - 7:00 PM
Brilliant at Hubbertville - 7:00 PM
Phillips at Hackleburg - 7:00 PM
Vina at Waterloo - 7:00 PM
Hewitt-Trussville at Prattville - 7:00 PM
Lee-Scott Academy at Wadley - 7:00 PM
Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa at Thompson - 7:00 PM
Gaylesville at Spring Garden - 7:00 PM
Lynn at Marion County - 7:00 PM
Guntersville at Scottsboro - 7:00 PM
Haleyville at Fultondale - 7:00 PM
Saks at Glencoe - 7:00 PM
Dallas County at Thorsby - 7:00 PM
Linden at Holy Spirit Catholic - 7:00 PM
Brindlee Mountain at Geraldine - 7:00 PM
Sylvania at Collinsville - 7:00 PM
Cleveland at Southeastern - 7:00 PM
Tuscaloosa County at Hoover - 7:00 PM
Demopolis at Sipsey Valley - 7:00 PM
Piedmont at J.B. Pennington - 7:00 PM
Hueytown at McAdory - 7:00 PM
A.H. Parker at Minor - 7:00 PM
Gardendale at Mortimer Jordan - 7:00 PM
Southside at Buckhorn - 7:00 PM
Thomasville at Hale County - 7:00 PM
Aliceville at Vincent - 7:00 PM
Phil Campbell at Carbon Hill - 7:00 PM
Good Hope at Hamilton - 7:00 PM
Ider at West End - 7:00 PM
Woodland at Winterboro - 7:00 PM
Boaz at A.P. Brewer - 7:00 PM
Fayette County at Curry - 7:00 PM
Spain Park at Chelsea - 7:00 PM
Dora at Cordova - 7:00 PM
Danville at West Morgan - 7:00 PM
Fort Payne at Gadsden City - 7:00 PM
