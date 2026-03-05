Vote: Who is the Alabama High School Softball Player of the Week? - March 4, 2026

With another week of the high school softball season completed in Alabama, it is time to once again vote for this week's player of the week.

This week's nominees include three players who hit at least four home runs in last week's game as well as a number of other players who finished with double digit hits.

We also have a handful of pitchers who recorded double digit strikeouts as well in last week's action.

As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Alabama high school softball player of the week.

Voting will close on March 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Lexie Thornton of Athens

Here are this week's nominations:

Anleigh Wood, Wicksburg

In six games, Wood tallied 11 hits in 15 at-bats which comes out to a .733 batting average. She finished with four home runs, three doubles, nine RBIs, seven runs scored and was walked three times. Wood's on-base percentage was .778, and her slugging percentage was 1.733. Defensively, she ended the first week of the season with a perfect fielding percentage.

Arden Breedlove, Austin

Breedlove had one of the top performances from the plate last week. In seven games, Breedlove finished with 11 hits, five home runs, two doubles, 15 RBIs, six stolen bases and 16 runs scored.

Emily Needham, Saint James

In five games last week, Needham pitched 21 innings and finished with an ERA of 0.67. She allowed nine hits, two earned runs, eight walks and struck out 45 batters. Offensively, Needham batted .250 with four hits, one home run, one double, five RBIs and four runs scored.

Teagan Revette, Orange Beach

In the 10-2 win over Northview, Revette went 3/3 with one RBI, two stolen bases and four runs scored. Defensively, she finished with a perfect fielding percentage with five putouts and one assist.

Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville

In eight games last week, Goguts tallied 14 hits, four home runs, four doubles, 12 RBIs, three stolen bases and 18 runs scored.

Jayla Jackson, Oxford

In four games, Jackson finished with six hits, two home runs, two triples, one double, three RBIs and five runs scored. She also went 4-0 from the circle last week. Jackson pitched 18 innings, allowed 12 earned run and struck out 29 batters.

Kherington Keith, Pell City

Keith tallied 11 hits, three home runs, one triple, three doubles, 10 RBIs, two stolen bases and nine runs scored. Defensively, Keith finished with a perfect fielding percentage with four putouts and three assists.

Krimson Calhoun, Thompson

In the six wins for the Warriors last week, Calhoun tallied 14 hits, one double, two RBIs, three stolen bases and seven runs scored.

Charlie Barnes, Austin

Barnes hit two home runs in back-to-back games last week, and she finished with 14 hits for the week. Barnes also tallied two triples, two doubles, 18 RBIs, six stolen bases and 10 runs scored.

Makayli Davis, Colbert County

In three games pitched, Davis went 2-1 with 14 innings pitched. She allowed 10 hits, four earned runs, five walks and struck out 25 batters. Offensively, Davis finished with five hits, two home runs, one triple, one double, five RBIs, one stolen base and seven runs scored.

