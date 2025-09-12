Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

High School

Thompson vs. Carver from August 21, 2025
There are 94 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area this weekend, including nine games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 12 Tuscaloosa Hillcrest at No. 19 Vestavia Hills.

Oakman (2-1) at Phil Campbell (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Ardmore (2-1) at Fairview (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Marion County (1-2) at South Lamar (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Lincoln (2-1) at Leeds (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

St. Clair County (2-0) at Moody (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Mountain Brook (2-1) at Pell City (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Marbury (1-2) at Central of Clay County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Isabella (0-3) at Tuscaloosa Academy (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Piedmont (3-0) at Ohatchee (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Oxford (1-2) at Pinson Valley (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Benjamin Russell (2-1) at Chilton County (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Carbon Hill (0-3) at Hanceville (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Billingsley (1-2) at Verbena (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Cherokee (0-3) at Addison (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Jemison (1-2) at Shelby County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Corner (3-0) at Ramsay (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Winston County (2-1) at Red Bay (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Calera (0-3) at Pelham (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Brookwood (1-3) at Northridge (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Hokes Bluff (2-0) at White Plains (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Gaylesville (2-1) at Appalachian (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Jackson-Olin (1-1) at Gardendale (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Bibb County (2-1) at American Christian Academy (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

West Blocton (0-3) at Holt (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Vincent (1-1) at Lamar County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

A.P. Brewer (1-2) at Arab (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Falkville (2-0) at Coosa Christian (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Clay-Chalkville (3-0) at Shades Valley (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Lynn (1-2) at Pickens County (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

John Carroll Catholic (0-3) at Hayden (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Winfield (2-1) at Gordo (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Cherokee County (2-1) at Etowah (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Glenwood (2-1) at Childersburg (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Phillips (1-1) at Meek (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Section (0-3) at Sand Rock (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Notasulga (1-0) at Maplesville (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Pleasant Valley (3-0) at Pisgah (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Cleveland (1-1) at Cold Springs (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Springville (0-3) at Alma Bryant (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Spring Garden (2-1) at Woodville (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Ashville (1-1) at Oneonta (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Alexandria (2-0) at Anniston (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

G.W. Carver (1-0) at Briarwood Christian (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Oak Grove (3-0) at Pleasant Grove (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Southside - Selma (1-0) at Dallas County (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Midfield (1-2) at Vinemont (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Sylacauga (2-1) at Beauregard (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Holy Spirit Catholic (0-3) at University Charter (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Tarrant (1-2) at Fairfield (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Hubbertville (2-0) at Berry (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Demopolis (0-2) at Montevallo (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Hackleburg (2-0) at Waterloo (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Vina (0-2) at Shoals Christian (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Helena (1-1) at Spain Park (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Prattville (2-1) at Tuscaloosa County (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Thompson (2-1) at Oak Mountain (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Jasper (3-0) at Cullman (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Horseshoe Bend (0-3) at Central - Coosa (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Haleyville (0-3) at Good Hope (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Holly Pond (2-1) at Brindlee Mountain (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Selma (1-1) at Northside (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Walter Wellborn (2-0) at Glencoe (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Thorsby (3-0) at Wilcox Central (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Winterboro (2-0) at Fayetteville (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Bullock County (3-0) at Munford (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Ragland (1-1) at Southeastern (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (3-0) at Vestavia Hills (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Collinsville (1-1) at Whitesburg Christian (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Hewitt-Trussville (3-0) at Hoover (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Sipsey Valley (1-2) at Aliceville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Choctaw County (2-1) at Pickens Academy (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Locust Fork (1-2) at Westbrook Christian (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Paul W. Bryant (0-3) at Hueytown (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Weaver (0-2) at Saks (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Central - Tuscaloosa (3-0) at Bessemer City (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

A.H. Parker (3-0) at Mortimer Jordan (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Jacksonville (1-2) at Center Point (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Greene County (1-2) at Sulligent (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Dora (0-3) at Hamilton (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Fultondale (0-3) at Fayette County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Homewood (3-0) at Woodlawn (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

West Point (1-2) at Lawrence County (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Southside (1-2) at Fort Payne (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Susan Moore (1-2) at West End (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Cleburne County (0-2) at Talladega (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Hale County (2-1) at Greensboro (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Curry (2-1) at Cordova (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Cedar Bluff (2-1) at North Sand Mountain (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Sardis (1-2) at Guntersville (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Danville (1-2) at West Limestone (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Gaston (1-1) at Woodland (1-2) — 9:00 PM CST

