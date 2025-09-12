Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 94 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area this weekend, including nine games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 12 Tuscaloosa Hillcrest at No. 19 Vestavia Hills.
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 12, 2025
There are 94 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, September 12.
Oakman (2-1) at Phil Campbell (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Ardmore (2-1) at Fairview (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Marion County (1-2) at South Lamar (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Lincoln (2-1) at Leeds (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
St. Clair County (2-0) at Moody (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Mountain Brook (2-1) at Pell City (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Marbury (1-2) at Central of Clay County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Isabella (0-3) at Tuscaloosa Academy (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Piedmont (3-0) at Ohatchee (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Oxford (1-2) at Pinson Valley (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Benjamin Russell (2-1) at Chilton County (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Carbon Hill (0-3) at Hanceville (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Billingsley (1-2) at Verbena (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Cherokee (0-3) at Addison (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Jemison (1-2) at Shelby County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Corner (3-0) at Ramsay (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Winston County (2-1) at Red Bay (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Calera (0-3) at Pelham (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Brookwood (1-3) at Northridge (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Hokes Bluff (2-0) at White Plains (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Gaylesville (2-1) at Appalachian (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Jackson-Olin (1-1) at Gardendale (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Bibb County (2-1) at American Christian Academy (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
West Blocton (0-3) at Holt (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Vincent (1-1) at Lamar County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
A.P. Brewer (1-2) at Arab (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Falkville (2-0) at Coosa Christian (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Clay-Chalkville (3-0) at Shades Valley (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Lynn (1-2) at Pickens County (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
John Carroll Catholic (0-3) at Hayden (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Winfield (2-1) at Gordo (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Cherokee County (2-1) at Etowah (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Glenwood (2-1) at Childersburg (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Phillips (1-1) at Meek (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Section (0-3) at Sand Rock (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Notasulga (1-0) at Maplesville (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Pleasant Valley (3-0) at Pisgah (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Cleveland (1-1) at Cold Springs (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Springville (0-3) at Alma Bryant (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Spring Garden (2-1) at Woodville (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Ashville (1-1) at Oneonta (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Alexandria (2-0) at Anniston (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
G.W. Carver (1-0) at Briarwood Christian (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Oak Grove (3-0) at Pleasant Grove (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Southside - Selma (1-0) at Dallas County (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Midfield (1-2) at Vinemont (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Sylacauga (2-1) at Beauregard (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Holy Spirit Catholic (0-3) at University Charter (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Tarrant (1-2) at Fairfield (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Hubbertville (2-0) at Berry (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Demopolis (0-2) at Montevallo (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Hackleburg (2-0) at Waterloo (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Vina (0-2) at Shoals Christian (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Helena (1-1) at Spain Park (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Prattville (2-1) at Tuscaloosa County (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Thompson (2-1) at Oak Mountain (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Jasper (3-0) at Cullman (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Horseshoe Bend (0-3) at Central - Coosa (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Haleyville (0-3) at Good Hope (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Holly Pond (2-1) at Brindlee Mountain (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Selma (1-1) at Northside (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Walter Wellborn (2-0) at Glencoe (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Thorsby (3-0) at Wilcox Central (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Winterboro (2-0) at Fayetteville (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Bullock County (3-0) at Munford (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Ragland (1-1) at Southeastern (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (3-0) at Vestavia Hills (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Collinsville (1-1) at Whitesburg Christian (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Hewitt-Trussville (3-0) at Hoover (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Sipsey Valley (1-2) at Aliceville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Choctaw County (2-1) at Pickens Academy (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Locust Fork (1-2) at Westbrook Christian (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Paul W. Bryant (0-3) at Hueytown (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Weaver (0-2) at Saks (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Central - Tuscaloosa (3-0) at Bessemer City (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
A.H. Parker (3-0) at Mortimer Jordan (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Jacksonville (1-2) at Center Point (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Greene County (1-2) at Sulligent (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Dora (0-3) at Hamilton (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Fultondale (0-3) at Fayette County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Homewood (3-0) at Woodlawn (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
West Point (1-2) at Lawrence County (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Southside (1-2) at Fort Payne (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Susan Moore (1-2) at West End (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Cleburne County (0-2) at Talladega (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Hale County (2-1) at Greensboro (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Curry (2-1) at Cordova (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Cedar Bluff (2-1) at North Sand Mountain (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Sardis (1-2) at Guntersville (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Danville (1-2) at West Limestone (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Gaston (1-1) at Woodland (1-2) — 9:00 PM CST
