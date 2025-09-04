High School

Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025

Get Birmingham area schedules and scores as the 2025 Alabama high school football continues on Thursday, September 4

Gray Reid

Northport, AL, USA; Hewitt-Trussville's wide receiver Jacob Serena (14) runs the ball against Tuscaloosa County High at Tuscaloosa County High School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Tuscaloosa NewsFootball Hewitt Trussville Vs Tuscaloosa County High School Football / Will McLelland / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are 94 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area this weekend, including 9 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 15 Hewitt-Trussville hosting No. 25 Vestavia Hills.

Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 4, 2025

There are 5 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Thursday, September 4.

Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 5, 2025

There are 89 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, September 5.

7:00 PM CST Games:

G.W. Carver (0-0) at John Carroll Catholic (0-2)

Springville (0-2) at Leeds (2-0)

R.C. Hatch (1-1) at Holy Spirit Catholic (0-2)

Fayette County (1-1) at Dora (0-2)

Tanner (0-2) at Winston County (1-1)

Ellwood Christian (0-2) at Maplesville (2-0)

Booker T. Washington (0-1) at Talladega (1-1)

J.B. Pennington (1-1) at Ohatchee (0-2)

Walter Wellborn (1-0) at Weaver (0-1)

Addison (2-0) at Shoals Christian (0-2)

Etowah (0-1) at Hokes Bluff (1-0)

Munford (0-1) at Tallassee (1-1)

Oak Mountain (2-0) at Prattville (1-1)

Winfield (1-1) at Midfield (1-1)

Fairview (2-0) at West Point (1-1)

McAdory (2-0) at Northridge (2-0)

Appalachian (2-0) at Locust Fork (1-1)

American Christian Academy (0-2) at West Blocton (0-2)

B.B. Comer (0-2) at Glenwood (1-1)

West End (1-1) at Falkville (1-0)

Holt (2-0) at Oak Grove (2-0)

Beauregard (0-2) at Marbury (0-2)

Gordo (2-0) at Hanceville (0-2)

Moody (1-1) at Jacksonville (1-1)

North Sand Mountain (2-0) at Sand Rock (0-2)

Valley Head (1-1) at Gaylesville (2-0)

Scottsboro (1-1) at Boaz (2-0)

Pinson Valley (1-1) at Huffman (1-1)

Wenonah (2-0) at Corner (2-0)

Verbena (2-0) at Keith (2-0)

Lamar County (1-1) at Greene County (1-1)

White Plains (1-0) at Alexandria (1-0)

Center Point (1-1) at Lincoln (1-1)

Cold Springs (2-0) at Susan Moore (0-2)

Douglas (1-0) at Hayden (0-2)

Childersburg (0-2) at Lee-Scott Academy (2-0)

Tuscaloosa Academy (2-0) at Aliceville (1-0)

Montevallo (1-1) at Northside (2-0)

Arab (1-1) at Sardis (1-1)

Oneonta (1-0) at Cherokee County (1-1)

Mortimer Jordan (1-1) at Homewood (2-0)

Holtville (1-1) at Sylacauga (2-0)

Shades Valley (1-1) at Oxford (0-2)

Sulligent (1-1) at Isabella (0-2)

Anniston (1-0) at Ashville (1-0)

Collinsville (1-0) at Fyffe (1-1)

Phil Campbell (0-1) at Vinemont (0-2)

Fairfield (0-1) at Pleasant Grove (0-1)

Gaston (1-0) at Cedar Bluff (1-1)

Pell City (2-0) at Clay-Chalkville (2-0)

South Lamar (0-2) at Hubbertville (1-0)

Hackleburg (1-0) at Meek (1-1)

Phillips (0-1) at Vina (0-1)

Vestavia Hills (2-0) at Hewitt-Trussville (2-0)

Fayetteville (2-0) at Wadley (2-0)

Brilliant (1-0) at Lynn (0-2)

Tuscaloosa County (0-2) at Thompson (1-1)

Ragland (1-0) at Spring Garden (1-1)

Berry (1-0) at Marion County (1-1)

Winterboro (1-0) at Central - Coosa (0-2)

Donoho (0-2) at Pleasant Valley (2-0)

Whitesburg Christian (0-1) at Brindlee Mountain (1-1)

Jemison (0-2) at Selma (1-0)

Good Hope (1-0) at Fultondale (0-2)

Thorsby (2-0) at Sumter Central (0-1)

Benjamin Russell (1-1) at Calera (0-2)

Cullman (0-2) at Athens (1-1)

Bibb County (1-1) at Tarrant (1-1)

Pickens Academy (0-1) at Linden (0-1)

Sylvania (0-1) at Holly Pond (1-1)

Hueytown (0-1) at Mountain Brook (1-1)

Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (2-0) at Hoover (1-1)

Sipsey Valley (1-1) at Shelby County (1-1)

Westbrook Christian (1-0) at Saks (1-1)

Glencoe (1-1) at J.B. Pennington (1-1)

Bessemer City (2-0) at Brookwood (1-2)

Lee (0-2) at Southside (0-2)

Chilton County (1-1) at Helena (0-1)

Wilcox Central (0-2) at Hale County (1-1)

Oakman (1-1) at Carbon Hill (0-2)

Dallas County (0-2) at Greensboro (0-1)

Guntersville (2-0) at A.P. Brewer (1-1)

Haleyville (0-2) at Curry (1-1)

Central - Tuscaloosa (2-0) at Paul W. Bryant (0-2)

Pelham (0-2) at Chelsea (2-0)

Hamilton (2-0) at Cordova (0-2)

Buckhorn (2-0) at Gadsden City (0-2)

Victory Christian (0-0) at Woodland (0-2)

Published
