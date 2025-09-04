Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025
There are 94 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area this weekend, including 9 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 15 Hewitt-Trussville hosting No. 25 Vestavia Hills.
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 4, 2025
There are 5 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Thursday, September 4.
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 5, 2025
There are 89 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, September 5.
7:00 PM CST Games:
G.W. Carver (0-0) at John Carroll Catholic (0-2)
Springville (0-2) at Leeds (2-0)
R.C. Hatch (1-1) at Holy Spirit Catholic (0-2)
Fayette County (1-1) at Dora (0-2)
Tanner (0-2) at Winston County (1-1)
Ellwood Christian (0-2) at Maplesville (2-0)
Booker T. Washington (0-1) at Talladega (1-1)
J.B. Pennington (1-1) at Ohatchee (0-2)
Walter Wellborn (1-0) at Weaver (0-1)
Addison (2-0) at Shoals Christian (0-2)
Etowah (0-1) at Hokes Bluff (1-0)
Munford (0-1) at Tallassee (1-1)
Oak Mountain (2-0) at Prattville (1-1)
Winfield (1-1) at Midfield (1-1)
Fairview (2-0) at West Point (1-1)
McAdory (2-0) at Northridge (2-0)
Appalachian (2-0) at Locust Fork (1-1)
American Christian Academy (0-2) at West Blocton (0-2)
B.B. Comer (0-2) at Glenwood (1-1)
West End (1-1) at Falkville (1-0)
Holt (2-0) at Oak Grove (2-0)
Beauregard (0-2) at Marbury (0-2)
Gordo (2-0) at Hanceville (0-2)
Moody (1-1) at Jacksonville (1-1)
North Sand Mountain (2-0) at Sand Rock (0-2)
Valley Head (1-1) at Gaylesville (2-0)
Scottsboro (1-1) at Boaz (2-0)
Pinson Valley (1-1) at Huffman (1-1)
Wenonah (2-0) at Corner (2-0)
Verbena (2-0) at Keith (2-0)
Lamar County (1-1) at Greene County (1-1)
White Plains (1-0) at Alexandria (1-0)
Center Point (1-1) at Lincoln (1-1)
Cold Springs (2-0) at Susan Moore (0-2)
Douglas (1-0) at Hayden (0-2)
Childersburg (0-2) at Lee-Scott Academy (2-0)
Tuscaloosa Academy (2-0) at Aliceville (1-0)
Montevallo (1-1) at Northside (2-0)
Arab (1-1) at Sardis (1-1)
Oneonta (1-0) at Cherokee County (1-1)
Mortimer Jordan (1-1) at Homewood (2-0)
Holtville (1-1) at Sylacauga (2-0)
Shades Valley (1-1) at Oxford (0-2)
Sulligent (1-1) at Isabella (0-2)
Anniston (1-0) at Ashville (1-0)
Collinsville (1-0) at Fyffe (1-1)
Phil Campbell (0-1) at Vinemont (0-2)
Fairfield (0-1) at Pleasant Grove (0-1)
Gaston (1-0) at Cedar Bluff (1-1)
Pell City (2-0) at Clay-Chalkville (2-0)
South Lamar (0-2) at Hubbertville (1-0)
Hackleburg (1-0) at Meek (1-1)
Phillips (0-1) at Vina (0-1)
Vestavia Hills (2-0) at Hewitt-Trussville (2-0)
Fayetteville (2-0) at Wadley (2-0)
Brilliant (1-0) at Lynn (0-2)
Tuscaloosa County (0-2) at Thompson (1-1)
Ragland (1-0) at Spring Garden (1-1)
Berry (1-0) at Marion County (1-1)
Winterboro (1-0) at Central - Coosa (0-2)
Donoho (0-2) at Pleasant Valley (2-0)
Whitesburg Christian (0-1) at Brindlee Mountain (1-1)
Jemison (0-2) at Selma (1-0)
Good Hope (1-0) at Fultondale (0-2)
Thorsby (2-0) at Sumter Central (0-1)
Benjamin Russell (1-1) at Calera (0-2)
Cullman (0-2) at Athens (1-1)
Bibb County (1-1) at Tarrant (1-1)
Pickens Academy (0-1) at Linden (0-1)
Sylvania (0-1) at Holly Pond (1-1)
Hueytown (0-1) at Mountain Brook (1-1)
Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (2-0) at Hoover (1-1)
Sipsey Valley (1-1) at Shelby County (1-1)
Westbrook Christian (1-0) at Saks (1-1)
Glencoe (1-1) at J.B. Pennington (1-1)
Bessemer City (2-0) at Brookwood (1-2)
Lee (0-2) at Southside (0-2)
Chilton County (1-1) at Helena (0-1)
Wilcox Central (0-2) at Hale County (1-1)
Oakman (1-1) at Carbon Hill (0-2)
Dallas County (0-2) at Greensboro (0-1)
Guntersville (2-0) at A.P. Brewer (1-1)
Haleyville (0-2) at Curry (1-1)
Central - Tuscaloosa (2-0) at Paul W. Bryant (0-2)
Pelham (0-2) at Chelsea (2-0)
Hamilton (2-0) at Cordova (0-2)
Buckhorn (2-0) at Gadsden City (0-2)
Victory Christian (0-0) at Woodland (0-2)
