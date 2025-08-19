Bond Set for Man Accused of Murder in Shooting Death of Alabama State Champion Football Coach
A judge has set bond at $165,000 for a man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker High School football coach.
De’Corlion Keshaun Robinson, 23, is facing charges of murder and unlawful possession of a machine gun conversion device in the death of 39-year-old Demetrice Beverly.
The shooting occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at an apartment in the 1100 block of Lakeshore Ridge.
The bond was set after an Aniah’s Law hearing, where Beverly’s family told the court they agreed with Robinson being granted bond. Robinson's bond is broken down into $150,000 for the murder charge and $15,000 for the weapons charge. Robinson is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in September.
According to police reports, South Precinct officers were dispatched to the apartment complex around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, in response to a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they discovered Beverly unresponsive in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. A female who was with the victim told authorities that Robinson entered the bedroom, shot Beverly, and then fled. The female called 911 and remained at the apartment to speak with investigators.
Officers located and apprehended Robinson in the complex's parking lot shortly after the incident.
The loss of Beverly sent shockwaves through the community, particularly at PHS, where he prepped as a football and baseball player before coming back to coach the next wave of Thundering Herd.
His death came just eight days before the team's first regular-season game on Thursday, August 21st against Ramsay in the Under the Lights Game of the Week, billed as the “Stop the Violence Football Classic.”
He was part of a coaching staff that helped the Thundering Herd to a remarkable 14-1 record and a Class 6A state championship in 2024, beating Cullman (35-0), Mountain Brook (28-7), Muscle Shoals (35-10) and Oxford (20-7) before taking down Saraland 28-17 for the title.
The school released a statement on Facebook describing Beverly as "a mentor, a husband, a father, and friend whose impact will live on through the countless lives he touched."
The charge for the machine gun conversion device is a Class C felony in Alabama. The conversion device, known as "switches," are small, illegal attachments that can convert a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon, drastically increasing its rate of fire.
The case marked Birmingham’s 52nd homicide investigation of the year.