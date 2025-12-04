Connecticut High School Football Quarterfinal Scores, Results - December 3, 2025
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season kicked off into playoff action, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the first round of games.
Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - December 2, 2025
Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - December 3, 2025
Ansonia 34, Seymour 14
Berlin 42, Platt Tech 0
Brookfield 24, Guilford 17
Bunnell 42, Fitch 6
Cheshire 32, Ludlowe 29
Fairfield Prep 31, Danbury 17
Greenwich 41, Staples 7
Hand 43, Waterford 19
Holy Cross 51, Rockville 21
Killingly 56, Ellington 20
Ledyard 32, Law 29
New Canaan 42, Darien 7
New Fairfield 36, Nonnewaug 38
Newington 12, Middletown 0
Nonnewaug 38, New Fairfield 36
North Branford 0, Sheehan 42
Northwest Catholic 31, Cromwell 21
Norwich Free Academy 35, New Britain 0
Ridgefield 24, Newtown 13
Sheehan 42, North Branford 0
Southington 35, Glastonbury 30
St. Joseph 37, Waterbury Career Academy 0
Weaver 63, ATI [Abbott RVT/Immaculate] 28
Wilton 48, Torrington 6
Windsor 61, Plainfield 0
Woodland Regional 42, Bloomfield 14