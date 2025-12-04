High School

Connecticut High School Football Quarterfinal Scores, Results - December 3, 2025

See every final score Connecticut high school football quarterfinal action

Robin Erickson

Danbury fell to No. 10 Fairfield Prep on Wednesday night with a final score of 17-31.
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season kicked off into playoff action, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the first round of games.

Ansonia 34, Seymour 14

Berlin 42, Platt Tech 0

Brookfield 24, Guilford 17

Bunnell 42, Fitch 6

Cheshire 32, Ludlowe 29

Fairfield Prep 31, Danbury 17

Greenwich 41, Staples 7

Hand 43, Waterford 19

Holy Cross 51, Rockville 21

Killingly 56, Ellington 20

Ledyard 32, Law 29

New Canaan 42, Darien 7

Newington 12, Middletown 0

Nonnewaug 38, New Fairfield 36

Northwest Catholic 31, Cromwell 21

Norwich Free Academy 35, New Britain 0

Ridgefield 24, Newtown 13

Sheehan 42, North Branford 0

Southington 35, Glastonbury 30

St. Joseph 37, Waterbury Career Academy 0

Weaver 63, ATI [Abbott RVT/Immaculate] 28

Wilton 48, Torrington 6

Windsor 61, Plainfield 0

Woodland Regional 42, Bloomfield 14

