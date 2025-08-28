Columbus-Opelika Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-29, 2025
There are 28 Alabama high school football games August 28-29 in the Columbus-Opelika Metro.
There are two ranked match ups this week, with the marquee game featuring a showdown between No. 3 Auburn vs No. 25 Vestavia Hills on Thursday night.
Columbus-Opelika Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday August 28, 2025
There are seven games being played across the Columbus-Opelika Metro area on Thursday, August 28, including one ranked battle.
Chattahoochee County vs Jordan
Greenville vs Hardaway
Opelika vs Callaway
Dadeville vs Handley
Loachapoka vs Lee-Scott Academy
Trinity Presbyterian vs Reeltown
Columbus-Opelika Area High School Football Schedule - Friday August 29, 2025
Friday, August 29 features 21 games across the Columbus-Opelika Metro area, including one that features a ranked team as No. 21 Carver takes on Harris County.
Calhoun County vs Central
Randolph-Clay vs Columbus
Valley vs Smiths Station
Mount Vernon Presbyterian vs Brookstone
Southland Academy vs Marion County
Schley County vs Irwin County
Northside vs Northgate
Shaw vs Athens Academy
Spencer vs Lovett
Kendrick vs Crawford County
Beulah vs Lanett
Ariton vs Georgiana
Dale County vs G.W. Long
Elba vs Glenwood
Notasulga vs Barbour County
Wadley vs Horseshoe Bend
Anniston vs Beauregard
Russell County vs Eufaula
LaFayette vs Central - Haynesville
