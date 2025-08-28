High School

Columbus-Opelika Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-29, 2025

Get Columbus-Opelika area schedules and scores as the 2025 Alabama high school football season rolls into week 2 on August 28 & 29, 2025

Brady Twombly

Vestavia vs. Hilcrest in Alabama Varsity high school football showdown (08/25/2025)
Vestavia vs. Hilcrest in Alabama Varsity high school football showdown (08/25/2025) / David Leong SBLive

There are 28 Alabama high school football games August 28-29 in the Columbus-Opelika Metro.
You can follow every game live on our Columbus-Opelika Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

There are two ranked match ups this week, with the marquee game featuring a showdown between No. 3 Auburn vs No. 25 Vestavia Hills on Thursday night.

Columbus-Opelika Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday August 28, 2025

There are seven games being played across the Columbus-Opelika Metro area on Thursday, August 28, including one ranked battle.

Chattahoochee County vs Jordan

Greenville vs Hardaway

Opelika vs Callaway

Dadeville vs Handley

Loachapoka vs Lee-Scott Academy

Trinity Presbyterian vs Reeltown

Columbus-Opelika Area High School Football Schedule - Friday August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29 features 21 games across the Columbus-Opelika Metro area, including one that features a ranked team as No. 21 Carver takes on Harris County.

Calhoun County vs Central

Randolph-Clay vs Columbus

Valley vs Smiths Station

Mount Vernon Presbyterian vs Brookstone

Southland Academy vs Marion County

Schley County vs Irwin County

Northside vs Northgate

Shaw vs Athens Academy

Spencer vs Lovett

Kendrick vs Crawford County

Beulah vs Lanett

Ariton vs Georgiana

Dale County vs G.W. Long

Elba vs Glenwood

Notasulga vs Barbour County

Wadley vs Horseshoe Bend

Anniston vs Beauregard

Russell County vs Eufaula

LaFayette vs Central - Haynesville

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Alabama