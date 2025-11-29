Alabama High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 28, 2025
See every final score from the Alabama High School Football playoffs
The 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third round.
Alabama High School Football Playoff Schedules and Scores (AHSAA) - November 28, 2025
Alabama high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025
Anniston 32, Plainview 29
Bayside Academy 51, Southside - Selma 20
Clay-Chalkville 30, Muscle Shoals 13
Coosa Christian 44, Pisgah 36
Lanett 35, Reeltown 19
Maplesville 59, Leroy 18
Mars Hill Bible 48, Piedmont 16
Moody 35, Scottsboro 10
Saraland 38, Benjamin Russell 21
Vigor 28, Williamson 21
Wadley 22, Addison 14
More Football Coverage from High School On SI
Published