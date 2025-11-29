High School

Alabama High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 28, 2025

See every final score from the Alabama High School Football playoffs

Gray Reid

Homewood vs Hartselle from Nov. 14, 2025
Homewood vs Hartselle from Nov. 14, 2025 / David Leong

The 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third round.

Alabama High School Football Playoff Schedules and Scores (AHSAA) - November 28, 2025

Alabama high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025

Anniston 32, Plainview 29

Bayside Academy 51, Southside - Selma 20

Clay-Chalkville 30, Muscle Shoals 13

Coosa Christian 44, Pisgah 36

Lanett 35, Reeltown 19

Maplesville 59, Leroy 18

Mars Hill Bible 48, Piedmont 16

Moody 35, Scottsboro 10

Saraland 38, Benjamin Russell 21

Vigor 28, Williamson 21

Wadley 22, Addison 14

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Alabama