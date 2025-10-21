Four-star 2027 QB Trent Seaborn stays home, commits to Alabama
Alabama didn’t have to look far for its quarterback of the future.
The Crimson Tide found their first 2027 signal-caller just 55.2 miles away in Alabaster, Alabama, where four-star junior Trent Seaborn spins the football for Thompson High School. The right-hander announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Monday.
"I praise and thank God and give Our Heavenly Father all glory for the opportunity and challenge to compete and play at Alabama," Seaborn said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, announcing his commitment. "I have COMMITTED to the University of Alabama. ROLL TIDE!"
Rare company
Standing 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Seaborn is the rare high school quarterback who can boast being a four-year starter despite only being a junior. He became Thompson’s starting varsity quarterback in 2022 while still in eighth grade.
That season, he passed for 1,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions in 10 games – leading Thompson to a 49-24 victory against Auburn to win the 7A state championship.
He took the team back to the state title game as a freshman – losing to Phenix City Central 21-19 to finish 11-2 – after passing for 2,601 yards, 27 touchdowns and six picks. But Seaborn got revenge over Phenix City, beating them 21-7 last year in the finals to win his second state championship.
Sweet home Alabama
Andrew Ivins, 247Sports director of scouting, called Seaborn a “poised and decorated quarterback with leadership qualities” who “excels as an intermediate passer with his pace and projection.” Ivins went on to say Seaborn “projects at this stage as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can keep a balanced attack on schedule when the heat ramps up.”
Seaborn passed for a career-high 2,675 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2024. He’s off to another fine start this season, completing 176 of 242 passes for 2,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and six picks through nine games.
While he isn’t a big scrambler, Seaborn can hurt a team with his legs. He ran for 256 yards and a touchdown last season and has 80 yards and a career-high four rushing TDs this year.
He’s guided the Warriors to a 6-3 record in 2025, scoring wins against Carver Montgomery (37-6), Tuscaloosa County (69-0), Birmingham Oak Mountain (41-0), Vestavia Hills (35-3), Hewitt-Trussville (34-12) and Tuscaloosa Hillcrest (56-10).
The Warriors are coming off a heartbreaking 33-30 loss Friday against Hoover. Seaborn was impressive in that game, completing 20 of 23 passes for 272 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and rushing three times for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Prior to committing to Alabama, Seaborn most recently picked up an offer from Clemson on July 4 and sandwiched unofficial visits to the Miami Hurricanes on June 20 and Sept. 13 with another unofficial visit to South Carolina on Sept. 6.
A player that Power Four programs have been targeting for years, Seaborn held 37 offers at the time of his commitment.