Hewitt-Trussville freshman running wild in Alabama
Don’t look now, but the future is looking bright for the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies – thanks to a sensational freshman running back.
CJ Davis, who just a week ago received an offer from Ole Miss, raced for three touchdowns in leading No. 10 Hewitt-Trussville (7-2) past Oak Mountain on Senior Night on Friday. The 5-foot-11 fleetfooted athlete had one of his best games of the season, running for a score in the second, third and fourth quarters.
Davis, who also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, FSU and Georgia, has fast become a lethal part of a 1-2 running game punch for the Huskies. He joins junior Delvecchio “Deuce” Alston, a powerful athlete at 6-foot, 195 pounds who just rumbles over people. Alston also ran for three TDs against Oak Mountain, scoring from 8, 52 and 32 yards out.
Hewitt-Trussville raced to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back. The Huskies have scored 42 or more points five times this season.
A winner in four of its last five games, Hewitt-Trussville visits Tuscaloosa County (Northport) next Friday.