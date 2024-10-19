High School

Hewitt-Trussville freshman running wild in Alabama

CJ Davis scores 3 more TDs to power Huskies to 63-0 win against Oak Mountain

Jeff Gardenour

Hewitt-Trussville freshman CJ Davis rushed for three touchdowns in the Huskies' 63-0 win over Oak Mountain.
Hewitt-Trussville freshman CJ Davis rushed for three touchdowns in the Huskies' 63-0 win over Oak Mountain. / CJ Davis X Page

Don’t look now, but the future is looking bright for the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies – thanks to a sensational freshman running back.

CJ Davis, who just a week ago received an offer from Ole Miss, raced for three touchdowns in leading No. 10 Hewitt-Trussville (7-2) past Oak Mountain on Senior Night on Friday. The 5-foot-11 fleetfooted athlete had one of his best games of the season, running for a score in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Davis, who also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, FSU and Georgia, has fast become a lethal part of a 1-2 running game punch for the Huskies. He joins junior Delvecchio “Deuce” Alston, a powerful athlete at 6-foot, 195 pounds who just rumbles over people. Alston also ran for three TDs against Oak Mountain, scoring from 8, 52 and 32 yards out.

Hewitt-Trussville raced to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back. The Huskies have scored 42 or more points five times this season.

A winner in four of its last five games, Hewitt-Trussville visits Tuscaloosa County (Northport) next Friday.

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Alabama