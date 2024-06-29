JaMarcus Russell accused of stealing $74,000 from Williamson High (Alabama), his alma mater
JaMarcus Russell, who parlayed an outstanding college career at LSU into more than $36 million in NFL earnings, after becoming a 1st round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, stands accused of stealing $74,000 from the Williamson High football program, for which he once starred and recently worked as a volunteer assistant coach.
Russell, who started 25 games over three NFL seasons for the Oakland Raiders, allegedly solicited a donation from business owner Chris Knowles, a lifelong LSU fan, for the purpose of purchasing new equipment for the Williamson weight room. Knowles reportedly wrote a check for $74,000 which never reached the school. ESPN and others have reported that Russell deposited the check into a credit union and promptly withdrew $55,000 of it.
Knowles later stated that he stopped payment on the check when Russell refused to provide a receipt for his donation and stopped returning Knowles' calls.
Navigator Credit Union has brought the lawsuit against Russell, seeking to recoup the $55,000, which the credit union claims it loaned to Russell. The lawsuit, which recently came to light, was filed in March of 2023. Last November, Russell filed a counterclaim against Knowles for stopping payment on the check, admitting he made the deposit but claimed no wrongdoing. A trial is set to begin in October.
Russell was fired from his role at Williamson, which he began in 2018, last fall and when he attempted to attend a team function recently he was told he was not welcome. According to a statement from Mobile County Public School officials, Russell is no longer allowed to be on the Williamson campus.
Russell was a four-year starter at quarterback for Williamson, throwing for 2,683 yards and 20 touchdowns as a freshman while leading his team to the state finals. Russell threw for 3,332 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior, while rushing for 400 yards and five more scores. He was named a Parade Magazine All-American and his 10,774 career passing yards still stands as an Alabama state record. He also played basketball and threw the javelin for the Williamson track and field team.
At LSU, he passed for 6,625 yards and 52 touchdowns in just three seasons. He led the Tigers to the BCS national championship in 2003 and won the Manning Award, presented annually to the nation's best quarterback, in 2006.
Russell showed flashes of his talent in the NFL, but he was plagued by inconsistency and many questioned his work ethic. In 2010 the Raiders released him and he was never signed by another NFL money. Given his draft position and the amount of money he earned, Russell is considered to be one of the biggest busts in the history of the NFL drat.