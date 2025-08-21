Live Updates: No. 1 Thompson vs. No. 12 Carver-Montgomery in Alabama High School Football Opener
Alabama No. 1 Thompson is set to host No. 12 Carver Montgomery in an exciting 7A season opener on Thursday.
Opening kick is slated for 8 p.m. ET at Thompson.
Thompson, the preseason No. 1 in Alabama, went 11-3 last season and won the AHSAA 7A state championship, beating Phenix City Central 21-7. They return a host of key players from that championship squad, including junior four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn – who passed for 2,675 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a sophomore.
His favorite target a year ago, three-star junior receiver Darion Moseley, returns after catching 53 passes for 756 yards 13 touchdowns.
Carver Montgomery has a few more questions, but an unquestionably loaded roster of its own. Tasked with filling the shoes of graduated senior Terrell Russell Jr., senior quarterback Zion Crumpton, who only attempted one pass last season in nine games last season, is expected to take over at quarterback. He played mostly at receiver as a junior, racking up over 400 yards receiving and 100 rushing.
With both teams expected to be good on defense and in the trenches, it makes for a compelling matchup.
Follow along below as High School on SI and High School on SI Alabama will be posting live updates with scoring, highlights and other key plays in the expandable space below once the game begins.
Key Players
For Thompson:
Cameron Pritchett, jr., EDGE: Oregon commit; Four-star recruit
Trent Seaborn, jr., QB: Four-star recruit; Holds 35 Power Four offers
Peter Ramil, sr., EDGE: USF commit; Three-star recruit
Pryce Lewis, sr., WR: Three-star recruit; Holds six D1 offers
Vliami Moala, sr., DL: Three-star recruit; Committed to North Carolina
Trenton McCorvey, jr., S: Three-star recruit; Holds 14 D1 offers
Darion Moseley, jr., WR: Three-star recruit; Holds 11 D1 offers
Dedrick Kimbrough, soph., WR: Three-star recruit; Holds 18 D1 offers
RJ Evans II, sr., RB: Top returning rusher from last year’s squad; Ran for 727 yards and 7 TDs
For Carver Montgomery:
Kalib Spivey, DL: Three-star recruit for the Class of 2027; Holds 20 D1 offers
Camare Jackson, sr., ATH: Holds a number of collegiate offers
Kendarius Reynolds, LB: Three-star recruit for 2026; Troy commit
Zion Crumpton, QB/WR: Mississippi State commit at wide receiver; Three-star prospect
JaMares Harris, EDGE: Holds a number of collegiate offers
Teams
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
F
Carver
Thompson
Carver Washington at Thompson; Live scoring, updates
Pregame
Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.