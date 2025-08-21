High School

Live Updates: No. 1 Thompson vs. No. 12 Carver-Montgomery in Alabama High School Football Opener

Follow along for live scoring and updates as two of Alabama’s premier high school football programs clash Thursday night

Four-star junior quarterback Trent Seaborn will try to lead Thompson past Carver Montgomery in their Alabama high school football season opener.
Alabama No. 1 Thompson is set to host No. 12 Carver Montgomery in an exciting 7A season opener on Thursday.

Opening kick is slated for 8 p.m. ET at Thompson.

Thompson, the preseason No. 1 in Alabama, went 11-3 last season and won the AHSAA 7A state championship, beating Phenix City Central 21-7. They return a host of key players from that championship squad, including junior four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn – who passed for 2,675 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a sophomore.

His favorite target a year ago, three-star junior receiver Darion Moseley, returns after catching 53 passes for 756 yards 13 touchdowns.

Carver Montgomery has a few more questions, but an unquestionably loaded roster of its own. Tasked with filling the shoes of graduated senior Terrell Russell Jr., senior quarterback Zion Crumpton, who only attempted one pass last season in nine games last season, is expected to take over at quarterback. He played mostly at receiver as a junior, racking up over 400 yards receiving and 100 rushing.

With both teams expected to be good on defense and in the trenches, it makes for a compelling matchup.

Follow along below as High School on SI and High School on SI Alabama will be posting live updates with scoring, highlights and other key plays in the expandable space below once the game begins.

Key Players

For Thompson:

Cameron Pritchett, jr., EDGE: Oregon commit; Four-star recruit

Trent Seaborn, jr., QB: Four-star recruit; Holds 35 Power Four offers

Peter Ramil, sr., EDGE: USF commit; Three-star recruit

Pryce Lewis, sr., WR: Three-star recruit; Holds six D1 offers

Vliami Moala, sr., DL: Three-star recruit; Committed to North Carolina

Trenton McCorvey, jr., S: Three-star recruit; Holds 14 D1 offers

Darion Moseley, jr., WR: Three-star recruit; Holds 11 D1 offers

Dedrick Kimbrough, soph., WR: Three-star recruit; Holds 18 D1 offers

RJ Evans II, sr., RB: Top returning rusher from last year’s squad; Ran for 727 yards and 7 TDs

For Carver Montgomery:

Kalib Spivey, DL: Three-star recruit for the Class of 2027; Holds 20 D1 offers

Camare Jackson, sr., ATH: Holds a number of collegiate offers

Kendarius Reynolds, LB: Three-star recruit for 2026; Troy commit

Zion Crumpton, QB/WR: Mississippi State commit at wide receiver; Three-star prospect

JaMares Harris, EDGE: Holds a number of collegiate offers

