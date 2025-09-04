Live updates: No. 3 Auburn at No. 14 Opelika in Alabama high school football showdown
A landmark chapter in Alabama high school football will be written Thursday night when neighbors No. 3 Auburn and No. 14 Opelika clash for the 100th time. Tonight's game at Opelika is slated for 8 p.m. ET.
Few rivalries in the state have produced as much balance and drama, and Bulldog Stadium has been at the center of it. Auburn hasn’t won by more than a touchdown in Opelika since 2009, when it rolled to a 41-15 victory. The Tigers’ last two road wins over the Bulldogs came by a combined three points, while Opelika’s most recent triumph in the series came on its home field in 2019, a 21-13 decision.
Auburn (1-1) enters the matchup ranked No. 3 in Alabama by High School on SI. The Tigers opened the season with a 24-6 win over Sarasota (Fla.) Booker but stumbled last week, falling 42-14 to Vestavia Hills.
Opelika (2-0) has made a habit of thriving in tight finishes. The Bulldogs outlasted Callaway (Ga.) 36-35 in overtime last week after edging Benjamin Russell 25-20 in their opener. That resiliency will be tested again tonight with a chance to even the century-old series on their home field.
Key Players
(Stats through two games)
For Auburn
Greg Williams, sr., LB: 19 tackles
Aiden Parker, sr., WR: 17 tackles (two for loss), 1 sack
Cameron Creighton, sr., DL: 10 tackles (two for loss), 8 hurries, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked punt
Antonio Welch, sr., WR: 10 receptions, 139 yards, 1 TD
Joshua Askew, sr., WR: 8 receptions, 84 yards, 2 TD
Cason Myers, jr., QB: Passed for 147 yards and 2 TD in Week 1
For Opelika
Colby Key, jr., QB: 27-43, 335 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT
CJ Johnson, sr., RB: 28 carries, 136 yards
Jordan Waits, sr., RB: 25 carries, 116 yards, 1 TD
Dre Vann, sr., WR: 6 receptions, 102 yards, 1 TD
Darius Whitlow, jr., OL/DL: Leads team with 10 pancake blocks
Tremaine Thomas, sr., DL: 12 tackles (five for loss), three sacks, four hurries
