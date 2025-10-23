Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025
There are 50 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area this weekend, including four games that feature Alabama statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 21 Carver at No. 16 Opelika.
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thurday, October 23, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Thursday, October 23.
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, October 24.
Marengo at J.F. Shields - 7:00 PM
Tallassee at Talladega - 7:00 PM
Central - Coosa at Reeltown - 7:00 PM
New Brockton at Pike County - 7:00 PM
Georgiana at Pleasant Home - 7:00 PM
Handley at Booker T. Washington - 7:00 PM
Lee-Scott Academy at B.B. Comer - 7:00 PM
Maplesville at Verbena - 7:00 PM
Munford at St. James - 7:00 PM
Loachapoka at Pike Liberal Arts - 7:00 PM
Brantley at Kinston - 7:00 PM
Opp at Straughn - 7:00 PM
Sylacauga at Elmore County - 7:00 PM
Abbeville at Samson - 7:00 PM
Dadeville at Childersburg - 7:00 PM
Marbury at Holtville - 7:00 PM
Percy Julian at Park Crossing - 7:00 PM
Alabama Christian Academy at Montgomery Academy - 7:00 PM
Bibb County at Pleasant Grove - 7:00 PM
LaFayette at Horseshoe Bend - 7:00 PM
Stanhope Elmore at Wetumpka - 7:00 PM
Valley at Beauregard - 7:00 PM
Elba at Florala - 7:00 PM
Northside at Demopolis - 7:00 PM
Winterboro at Wadley - 7:00 PM
Thompson at Prattville - 7:00 PM
Auburn at Dothan - 7:00 PM
Wilcox Central at Sumter Central - 7:00 PM
Southern Choctaw at Sweet Water - 7:00 PM
Escambia County at Greenville - 7:00 PM
Calhoun at Highland Home - 7:00 PM
Keith at Billingsley - 7:00 PM
Red Level at McKenzie - 7:00 PM
Carver at Opelika - 7:00 PM
Thorsby at Southside - Selma - 7:00 PM
University Charter at Linden - 7:00 PM
Houston Academy at Trinity Presbyterian - 7:00 PM
Sipsey Valley at Selma - 7:00 PM
R.C. Hatch at Choctaw County - 7:00 PM
Dallas County at Hale County - 7:00 PM
Luverne at Goshen - 7:00 PM
Bullock County at Cleburne County - 7:00 PM
Thomasville at Greensboro - 7:00 PM
Andalusia at Montgomery Catholic - 7:00 PM
Benjamin Russell at Chelsea - 7:00 PM
Prattville Christian at Slocomb - 7:00 PM
