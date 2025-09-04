High School

Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025

Get Montgomery area schedules and scores as the 2025 Alabama high school football continues on Thursday, September 4

Gray Reid

Carver's Zion Crumpton (3) knocks the ball from Opelika's Cordarrious Ingram (2) on an endzone pass intended for Crumpton during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday October 24, 2024.
Carver's Zion Crumpton (3) knocks the ball from Opelika's Cordarrious Ingram (2) on an endzone pass intended for Crumpton during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday October 24, 2024. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 47 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area this weekend, including 9 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 3 Auburn at No. 14 Opelika.

Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 4, 2025

There are 3 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Thursday, September 4.

Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 5, 2025

There are 44 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, September 5.

Calhoun (0-2) at Pike Liberal Arts (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

R.C. Hatch (1-1) at Holy Spirit Catholic (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Brantley (0-1) at Pleasant Home (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Booker T. Washington (0-1) at Talladega (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Munford (0-1) at Tallassee (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Oak Mountain (2-0) at Prattville (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Kinston (1-1) at Red Level (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Beauregard (0-2) at Marbury (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

G.W. Long (0-2) at Samson (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Johnson Abernathy Graetz (0-1) at Carver (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Verbena (2-0) at Keith (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Fruitdale (0-1) at Marengo (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Beulah (1-1) at Dadeville (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Childersburg (0-2) at Lee-Scott Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Holtville (1-1) at Sylacauga (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Sweet Water (0-1) at Millry (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Reeltown (1-1) at Horseshoe Bend (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Straughn (1-1) at Daleville (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Thomasville (1-1) at Southside - Selma (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Florala (0-2) at Georgiana (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Headland (2-0) at Andalusia (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Zion Chapel (2-0) at Goshen (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Wetumpka (1-1) at Russell County (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Fayetteville (2-0) at Wadley (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Winterboro (1-0) at Central - Coosa (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Montgomery Academy (2-0) at Houston Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Clarke County (0-2) at Central - Hayneville (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Barbour County (0-1) at Highland Home (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Jemison (0-2) at Selma (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Northside Methodist Academy (0-0) at Alabama Christian Academy (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Elba (0-2) at McKenzie (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Benjamin Russell (1-1) at Calera (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Bibb County (1-1) at Tarrant (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Elmore County (1-1) at Carroll (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Pickens Academy (0-1) at Linden (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Prattville Christian (0-2) at Trinity Presbyterian (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

St. James (0-2) at Bullock County (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Francis Marion (1-1) at Choctaw County (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Wilcox Central (0-2) at Hale County (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Charles Henderson (1-1) at Greenville (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Dallas County (0-2) at Greensboro (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Eufaula (1-1) at Montgomery Catholic (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

New Brockton (2-0) at Opp (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Geneva (0-1) at Pike County (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

