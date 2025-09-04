Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025
There are 47 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area this weekend, including 9 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 3 Auburn at No. 14 Opelika.
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 4, 2025
There are 3 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Thursday, September 4.
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 5, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, September 5.
Calhoun (0-2) at Pike Liberal Arts (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
R.C. Hatch (1-1) at Holy Spirit Catholic (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Brantley (0-1) at Pleasant Home (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Booker T. Washington (0-1) at Talladega (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Munford (0-1) at Tallassee (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Oak Mountain (2-0) at Prattville (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Kinston (1-1) at Red Level (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Beauregard (0-2) at Marbury (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
G.W. Long (0-2) at Samson (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Johnson Abernathy Graetz (0-1) at Carver (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Verbena (2-0) at Keith (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Fruitdale (0-1) at Marengo (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Beulah (1-1) at Dadeville (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Childersburg (0-2) at Lee-Scott Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Holtville (1-1) at Sylacauga (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Sweet Water (0-1) at Millry (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Reeltown (1-1) at Horseshoe Bend (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Straughn (1-1) at Daleville (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Thomasville (1-1) at Southside - Selma (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Florala (0-2) at Georgiana (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Headland (2-0) at Andalusia (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Zion Chapel (2-0) at Goshen (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Wetumpka (1-1) at Russell County (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Fayetteville (2-0) at Wadley (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Winterboro (1-0) at Central - Coosa (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Montgomery Academy (2-0) at Houston Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Clarke County (0-2) at Central - Hayneville (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Barbour County (0-1) at Highland Home (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Jemison (0-2) at Selma (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Northside Methodist Academy (0-0) at Alabama Christian Academy (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Elba (0-2) at McKenzie (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Benjamin Russell (1-1) at Calera (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Bibb County (1-1) at Tarrant (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Elmore County (1-1) at Carroll (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Pickens Academy (0-1) at Linden (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Prattville Christian (0-2) at Trinity Presbyterian (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
St. James (0-2) at Bullock County (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Francis Marion (1-1) at Choctaw County (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Wilcox Central (0-2) at Hale County (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Charles Henderson (1-1) at Greenville (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Dallas County (0-2) at Greensboro (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Eufaula (1-1) at Montgomery Catholic (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
New Brockton (2-0) at Opp (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Geneva (0-1) at Pike County (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
