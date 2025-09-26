Moody at Auburn: Live score update of top Alabama high school football matchup - September 26, 2025
Get live game updates from the top Alabama high school football matchup between the Blue Devils and the Tigers
The No. 17 Moody Blue Devils (4-1) play the No. 6 Auburn Tigers (4-1) in a top 25 Alabama high school football matchup on Friday at Auburn High School.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT
Players to Watch
Auburn
- Aiden Parker, Sr., DE - 3-star uncommitted
- Carnell Jackson, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Arkansas
- Trinton Pritchett, Sr., OL - 3-star committed to Troy
Moody
- Josiah Dozier, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to USF
- Cameron Mallory, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to West Virginia
- Le'Kamren Meadows, Sr., RB - 3-star committed to Western Kentucky
Pick 'EM
Tell us who you think will win and play High School On SI's Pick 'Em.
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
