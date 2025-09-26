High School

Moody at Auburn: Live score update of top Alabama high school football matchup - September 26, 2025

Get live game updates from the top Alabama high school football matchup between the Blue Devils and the Tigers

Jack Butler

Auburn High School junior quarterback Cason Myers throws a pass in a game against Vestavia Hills on August 25, 2025.
Auburn High School junior quarterback Cason Myers throws a pass in a game against Vestavia Hills on August 25, 2025. / David Leong

The No. 17 Moody Blue Devils (4-1) play the No. 6 Auburn Tigers (4-1) in a top 25 Alabama high school football matchup on Friday at Auburn High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT

Players to Watch

Auburn

  • Aiden Parker, Sr., DE - 3-star uncommitted
  • Carnell Jackson, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Arkansas
  • Trinton Pritchett, Sr., OL - 3-star committed to Troy

Moody

  • Josiah Dozier, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to USF
  • Cameron Mallory, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to West Virginia
  • Le'Kamren Meadows, Sr., RB - 3-star committed to Western Kentucky

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

