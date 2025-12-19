Iowa High School Football Standout Makes College Commitment
One of the top Iowa high school football players has made his college commitment.
Caden Klein, who led Newton High School to the Class 4A Iowa high school football state semifinals this past fall, has committed to play football for the University of Northern Iowa.
“Extremely excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Northern Iowa,” Klein posted on social media.
Future UNI Panther A Two-Way Threat On Both Sides Of the Football
Klein was a dual-threat standout for the Cardinals, throwing for 1,835 yards and 21 touchdowns on 53 percent passing while rushing 106 times for 940 yards with 21 more touchdowns.
He also had a big season on the defensive side of the ball, recording 46.5 tackles with four for loss and two sacks.
During his junior season, Klein had 1,445 yards passing and 1,126 yards rushing, throwing eight TD passes and running in 14.
Caden Klein Had Big Postseason Games For Newton
Klein was at his best in the playoffs, leading Newton to dominating wins over Fort Dodge and Gilbert before falling to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the semifinals, 31-24.
He was 5 of 7 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns vs. Fort Dodge, adding 128 yards rushing and five touchdowns on nine carries. In a 42-14 victory over Gilbert, he had 178 yards passing, 120 yards rushing and four total TDs, doing so on just six pass attempts and seven rushes.
Northern Iowa went 3-9 this past season under first-year head coach Todd Stepsis. The Panthers earned wins over Butler, Eastern Washington and Murray State.