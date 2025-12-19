Kaden Wetjen Secures More All-America Honors For Iowa
A former Iowa high school football standout has been honored this college football postseason with multiple All-American awards.
Kaden Wetjen, who starred at Williamsburg High School and Iowa Western Community College before landing at the University of Iowa, was named a consensus All-American after being placed on the first team by Walter Camp, AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, USA Today, On3 and PFF. He was also a second team selection by two other outlets.
Wetjen earned the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year award for a second straight season, which is handed out to the top returner in the Big Ten Conference. He was also a first team all-Big Ten choice by both the media and coaches.
The 5-foot-9 graduate senior had three punt returns for touchdowns and a kickoff return for a score this past fall. He averaged over 28 yards per punt return and has six total returns for scores as a Hawkeye.
In 39 games played with Iowa, Wetjen has 197 yards receiving on 23 catches, 129 yards rushing on 21 attempts and nine total touchdowns.
Former Iowa High School Football Standout Second Hawkeye Honored
Wetjen’s Iowa Hawkeye teammate, Logan Jones, is also a former Iowa high school football standout who has earned All-American honors.
At Williamsburg, Wetjen was an all-state and all-conference selection three years in a row at three different positions. He helped the Raiders go 28-11 during that time, reaching the playoffs all four seasons.
Wetjen scored 31 touchdowns as a senior and picked off six passes, finishing his Iowa high school football career with 47 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He was on the Williamsburg boys track and field team that won a state championship.