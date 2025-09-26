High School

Pike Road vs. Opelika: Live Score Updates from Alabama high school football battle

Follow along live as Pike Road and Opelika face off in a clash of Alabama schools

Harry Lichtman

Opelika football
Opelika football / Jake Crandall/ USA TODAY NETWORK

Two of the Yellowhammer State's best will square off on Friday night as Opelika hosts Pike Road in a battle of Alabama high school football powers.

Pike Road enters the week 4-1 and ranked No. 16 in the Alabama 6A High School Football Computer Rankings after shutting out Percy Julian last week.

Opelika is also 4-1 and ranked No. 6 in the Alabama 7A High School Football Computer Rankings, as the Bulldogs dominated Smiths Station last Friday.

Opelika beat Pike Road 31-20 in their previous meeting last September. We will have to see if the Bulldogs can take care of the Patriots again.

Players to Watch

Pike Road

  • Gunner Gibbs - QB: Sophomore
  • O'Mari Smith - WR: 3-star senior

Opelika

  • Colby Key - QB: Junior
  • Dre Vann - WR: Senior

Players to Watch

Live Updates

1

2

3

4

F

Pike Road

Opelika

Preview

-

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

Published
Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

