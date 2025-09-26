Pike Road vs. Opelika: Live Score Updates from Alabama high school football battle
Two of the Yellowhammer State's best will square off on Friday night as Opelika hosts Pike Road in a battle of Alabama high school football powers.
Pike Road enters the week 4-1 and ranked No. 16 in the Alabama 6A High School Football Computer Rankings after shutting out Percy Julian last week.
Opelika is also 4-1 and ranked No. 6 in the Alabama 7A High School Football Computer Rankings, as the Bulldogs dominated Smiths Station last Friday.
Opelika beat Pike Road 31-20 in their previous meeting last September. We will have to see if the Bulldogs can take care of the Patriots again.
Players to Watch
Pike Road
- Gunner Gibbs - QB: Sophomore
- O'Mari Smith - WR: 3-star senior
Opelika
- Colby Key - QB: Junior
- Dre Vann - WR: Senior
