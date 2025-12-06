Louisiana high school football final scores, results — December 5, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Archbishop Shaw 27, Vandebilt Catholic 0
Ascension Catholic 45, Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 14
Belle Chasse 21, Catholic-B.R. 10
Calvary Baptist Academy 34, Notre Dame 28
Dunham 49, Lafayette Christian Academy 48
Haynesville 47, Jeanerette 6
Iowa 28, Belle Chasse 21
Jena 30, Union Parish 6
John Curtis Christian 29, Edna Karr 17
Mangham 49, South Plaquemines 14
North DeSoto 58, Plaquemine 44
Ouachita Parish 14, Neville 7
Riverside Academy 42, Ascension Episcopal 14
Ruston 21, Zachary 17
St. Augustine 31, Edna Karr 17
St. Charles Catholic 34, University Lab 27
Sterlington 63, St. James 38
