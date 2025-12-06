High School

Louisiana high school football final scores, results — December 5, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Alexandria takes on Edna Karr
Alexandria takes on Edna Karr / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Archbishop Shaw 27, Vandebilt Catholic 0

Ascension Catholic 45, Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 14

Belle Chasse 21, Catholic-B.R. 10

Calvary Baptist Academy 34, Notre Dame 28

Dunham 49, Lafayette Christian Academy 48

Haynesville 47, Jeanerette 6

Iowa 28, Belle Chasse 21

Jena 30, Union Parish 6

John Curtis Christian 29, Edna Karr 17

Mangham 49, South Plaquemines 14

North DeSoto 58, Plaquemine 44

Ouachita Parish 14, Neville 7

Riverside Academy 42, Ascension Episcopal 14

Ruston 21, Zachary 17

St. Augustine 31, Edna Karr 17

St. Charles Catholic 34, University Lab 27

Sterlington 63, St. James 38

