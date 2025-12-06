High School

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — December 5, 2025

The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Adair 42, Stroud 40

Hominy 44, Allen 21

Jones 48, Marlow 21

Lincoln Christian 28, Heritage Hall 7

Page 32, Choctaw 27

Rejoice Christian 42, Pawhuska 34

Ryan 60, Medford 30

Sulphur 35, Perkins-Tryon 8

Talihina 47, Fairland 46

Tonkawa 37, Pocola 12

Tuttle 49, Broken Bow 28

Vian 21, Davis 0

Washington 41, Oklahoma Christian 20

