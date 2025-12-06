Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — December 5, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Adair 42, Stroud 40
Hominy 44, Allen 21
Jones 48, Marlow 21
Lincoln Christian 28, Heritage Hall 7
Page 32, Choctaw 27
Rejoice Christian 42, Pawhuska 34
Ryan 60, Medford 30
Sulphur 35, Perkins-Tryon 8
Talihina 47, Fairland 46
Tonkawa 37, Pocola 12
Tuttle 49, Broken Bow 28
Vian 21, Davis 0
Washington 41, Oklahoma Christian 20
