Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings (10/27/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Alabama Oct. 24-26 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State remains Auburn after upending Central-Phenix City, who comes in few weeks ago, and then followed by the Saraland Spartans and Oxford. As you'll see throughout our rankings things have begun to get shaken up a bit as we are now at the officially past the midway point of the season.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 10 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 Alabama football rankings
1. Auburn (9-0)
It's time that Auburn rises to the No. 1 spot after what they did a few weeks ago against Phenix City Central, defeating the Red Devils in a thilling 38-33. Great victory for the Tigers and making them deserving of the top ranking.
2. Saraland (9-0)
Saraland is coming off a 42-0 rout of Theodore last week. KJ Lacey this season has thrown for 1,493 yards and 21 touchdowns.
3. Oxford (9-0)
The Yellow Jackets moves up the list after picking up a strong 21-10 win over Clay-Chalkville. Oxford has just Florence and Buckhorn left on the schedule before the postseason.
4. Carver Montgomery (6-2)
How did Carver Montgomery make such a leap up the rankings? A 44-35 victory over Opelika did that, evan though they have losses to Auburn and Phenix City Central in tight ball games.
5. Opelika (8-2)
Only losses of the season have come against No. 1 Auburn and Carver Montgomery (see above). Now they'll await where they'll be in the postseason.
6. Phenix City Central (7-2)
From being No. 1 for all those weeks, now the Red Devils have begun to free fall a little bit. First a loss to Auburn was followed by losing to Opelika. They finally bounced back with a 52-14 win over JAG last week.
7. Clay-Chalkville (8-1)
The Cougars suffered their first loss of the season to Oxford a couple weeks ago, 21-10. Clay-Chalkville bounced back with a win over Pinson Valley.
8. Parker (9-1)
The Thundering Herd pulled off a win over Woodlawn on the road last week and return home to take on Cullman to finish the regular season.
9. Hoover (7-2)
Hoover continued its turnaround season under Chip English as they defeated Vestavia Hills, 35-20. The Buccaneers have been an impressive group this fall.
10. Thompson (7-3)
Got to feel for the Warriors as they've lost all three of their games by one point this season. Ouch.
11. Montgomery Catholic (9-0)
The Knights came with their minds focused and it showed in a 38-0 rout of Andalusia. Montgomery Catholic takes on Holtville at home this week.
12. Hewitt-Trussville (8-2)
We can't drop Hewitt-Trussville too far down the list because of a 15-10 loss to Thompson a few weeks ago. The Huskies trounced Tuscaloosa County handily, 49-0.
13. Mary G. Montgomery (9-1)
The Vikings kept the good times rolling when they pulled off a 24-14 victory over a solid Davidson crew. This week Mary G. Montgomery faces Vestavia Hills at home.
14. Spain Park (9-0)
Not many teams can lay the claim to playing as well as Spain Park right now. The Jaguars remained undefeated after a 35-7 win over Chilton County.
15. Jackson (9-1)
The Aggies left no doubt out on the field when they cruised to a 55-7 victory over Satsuma.
16. Baker (7-2)
The Hornets dropped their second game of the season when they narrowly lost, 35-31, to Mary G. Montgomery. Baker bounced back with a 34-14 win over Fairhope.
17. T.R. Miller (9-0)
If you thought T.R. Miller was going to slow down at all, you would've been dead wrong. The Tigers remained undefeated after a 43-0 win over Bayside Academy.
18. Enterprise (6-3)
The Wildcats bounced back from a 30-13 loss to Opelika with a 42-0 rout of JAG a couple weeks ago. Last week, Enterprise rolled to a 56-6 Smiths Station.
19. Central of Clay County (10-0)
The Volunteers made sure they kept the undefeated record intact with a 41-1 win over Pell City. Another solid win in the books for Central of Clay County.
20. Vigor (9-0)
The Wolves continued their winning ways with a 40-0 shellacking of Rain. Vigor has a tough test against Baker this week.
21. Mountain Brook (7-3)
All three losses have come to teams that are ranked on this list: Clay-Chalkville, Oxford and Parker.
22. Austin (9-0)
Quarterback JL Davis has played really well this season, completing 95-of-158 passes for 1,563 yards and 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
23. St. Paul's Episcopal (8-1)
Not many times you can lose a game and vault yourself into the rankings, but falling 19-14 to No. 3 Saraland did the trick a couple weeks ago. The Saints bounced back with a 26-6 win over Blount last week.
24. Daphne (7-3)
We know the Trojans have some losses and now re-enter this list. Daphne's three have all come against teams on this list, including Baker, Mary G. Montgomery and Spanish Fort.
25. Williamson (9-1)
The Lions find themselves back in the rankings, bouncing back from a loss to Vigor with a 35-0 win over LeFlore.
