South Dakota (SDHSAA) High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets - March 11
The 2026 South Dakota high school boys basketball state championships begin March 19, and High School On SI has brackets for all three classifications.
The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.
All three classifications will play their state championship games on March 21 at the Barnett Center (Class B) and The Monument Summit Arena (Class A and AA).
2026 SDHSAA (South Dakota) Class A Boys State Basketball Championship (select to view full bracket details)
March 19
2026 SDHSAA (South Dakota) Class AA Boys State Basketball Championship
March 19
2026 SDHSAA (South Dakota) Class B Boys State Basketball Championship
March 19
Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.