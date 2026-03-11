South Dakota (SDHSAA) High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets - March 11

The 2026 South Dakota high school boys basketball state championships begin March 19, and High School On SI has brackets for all three classifications.

The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.

All three classifications will play their state championship games on March 21 at the Barnett Center (Class B) and The Monument Summit Arena (Class A and AA).

2026 SDHSAA (South Dakota) Class A Boys State Basketball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

