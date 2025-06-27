Top RB prospect Ezavier Crowell makes college decision

BREAKING: Five-Star RB Ezavier “EJ” Crowell has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 215 RB from Jackson, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Texas, Auburn, & Georgia



“Free my daddy🐘”https://t.co/MF2r1rquv4 pic.twitter.com/cbP8E3G0qW