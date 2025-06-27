High School

Top RB prospect Ezavier Crowell makes college decision

Alabama lands top RB in Class of 2026 according to Rivals

Ezavier Crowell, one of the top running backs in the country, committed to Alabama on Thursday.
Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under Nick Saban, it was almost a given that the Alabama Crimson Tide would recruit and sign the top running back seemingly each year out of the high school ranks.

Now that Saban has left, Kalen DeBoer is focusing on doing the same as the leader of the Tide.

DeBoer landed the top-ranked running back in the Class of 2026 according to Rivals, receiving a commitment from Alabama native Ezavier Crowell Thursday night. Crowell picked the Crimson Tide over offers from the likes of Auburn, Georgia and Texas.

Crowell recently reclassified to 2026 after making a visit to Tuscaloosa earlier this month. Just six days later, he made it official with his announcement.

“The overall visit there was amazing,” Crowell told Rivals. “The feel was amazing and I feel that I can be there and change things around.”

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Crowell will be a senior at Jackson High School in the fall. He rushed 168 times for 1,964 yards with 31 touchdowns a year ago after posting 1,737 yards and 25 touchdowns as a freshman in 2023. 

Crowell also has caught 20 passes for 470 yards and six more scores over his two years with Jackson.

Published
