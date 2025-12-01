Vote: Who Should be CenTex High School Football Player of the Week? (12/1/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s CenTex high school football player of the week for Nov. 24-29. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Congratulations to last week's winner Gary Jefferson, Jr. of Bastrop
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Chase Ames, Dripping Springs, Quarterback
The junior was perfect in a 45-14 playoff win over Castroville Medina Valley, completing all 18 of his pass attempts for 312 yards and six touchdowns.
Elijah Heilig, Georgetown Grace Academy, Running Back
Heilig led the Griffins to a 56-35 triumph over Stephenville Faith, rushing 26 times for 166 yards and three scores.
Hudson Jacobus, Bryan Brazos Christian, Quarterback
Jacobus hit 11 of 15 for 257 yards, with four of those completions resulting in touchdowns in a 50-6 victory over Tomball Rosehill Christian.
Lark Sidle, Austin Lake Travis, Wide Receiver
Sidle hauled in a 99-yard touchdown pass from Luke McBride in a 41-14 playoff victory over Round Rock.
Joey Fennell, Austin Vandegrift, Running Back
Fennell rushed 16 times for 108 yards and a touchdown, as his team advanced in the playoffs with a 24-7 victory over San Marcos.
Kade Millington, Austin Regents, Wide Receiver
Millington did all he could in his final game, as the senior caught five passes for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 79-yard, as Austin Regents lost to Fort Worth All Saints, 49-35.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.