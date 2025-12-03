Jared Curtis Explains Decision To Flip From Georgia To Vanderbilt
One of the top high school quarterbacks in the Class of 2026 has been in the news recently after rumors of his future came to light.
Jared Curtis, a senior at Nashville Christian High School in Nashville, Tennessee, has officially announced his decision to flip from Georgia to Vanderbilt.
Curtis is the No. 1 high school player in Tennessee according to 247Sports and the No. 3 quarterback prospect in the nation. 247Sports also has him ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect.
In the 247Sports Composite rankings which factor in several recruiting outlets, Curtis is the top-rated player in the country with a grad of .9992.
Reports Came Out Earlier In The Day Indicating Jared Curtis Was Flipping
Reports started circulating early Tuesday morning that Curtis had already decided to commit to Vanderbilt after previously giving Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart his commitment back on May 5.
But Curtis took an unofficial visit to Vanderbilt on October 25 that started the process to changing his feelings.
Top High School QB Prospect 'Disappointed' He Couldn't Keep News Quiet
“This morning I was really disappointed to see some media put it out there that I flipped from Georgia to Vandy,” Curtis posted on social media. “I actually hadn’t told anyone my final decision, not even my parents or agent. I wanted to talk to the coaches from both staffs after school and practice were over, and have one last heart to heart with my family before making an announcement.
“Never had a chance and that was really disappointing.”
Curtis threw for 40 touchdowns and ran for 18 more as a junior, racking up 2,830 yards in the air and another 637 yards on the ground. He is a four-year starter, entering his senior season with 7,637 yards passing and 92 touchdowns with another 1,661 yards rushing and 38 more scores.
“I haven’t said much the past couple months, obviously there’s beena lot going on, but I just wanted to control what I could on the field and focus on winning another chip with my boys,” he wrote. “And that’s what we’ve been preparing to do on Thursday.”
Jared Curtis Excited To Stay Home, Play For Vanderbilt
Curtis added that he does “love Georgia. I love the coaches and players there,” saying they have been “so good to me and my family.”
“I know they would do everything to help me be successful,” he added. “They have been the best program in the country for a reason.”
However, Curtis took note of what Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea has done with the program in his own backyard. The Commodores are 10-2 on the season and have gone 6-2 in the ultra-competitive SEC, including a recent win over Tennessee.
“Being here in Nashville and seeing what Vandy has been doing this season has been amazing and over the past few weeks, I felt more and more that I wanna be a part of that, to be close to home, to play in front of my family and friends and to be what I love to be, an underdog,” Curtis posted. “I am excited to be a Dore and excited to be part of building something here at home with Coach Lea.”
Curtis closed his post by writing, “Keeping my anchor down in Nashville.”
Nashville Christian Will Play For State Title Thursday
The Eagles are 12-0 heading into a meeting on Thursday with the University of School of Jacksonville for the Tennessee high school football Division II Class A championship.
In 10 games this season, Curtis has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,863 yards and 31 touchdowns, rushing for another 536 yards and 10 scores.