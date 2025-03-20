Vote: Alabama High School Baseball Player of the Week (3/19/2025)
With another week of the high school baseball season in the state of Alabama completed, it is time to look back on the week that was. These nominees put together some outstanding performances for their teams. This season has had its ups and downs with devastating defeats and thrilling upsets. Based off what has transpired so far, the culmination will be an exciting one in the Yellowhammer State. With that being said, it is time to vote on the High School on Alabama high school baseball player of the week. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the player of the week.
Voting will close on March 23 at 11:59 p.m.
Conner Blackwell, Red Level
In four games last week, Blackwell averaged went 9-for-11 with one home run, one double, three triples and finished with seven RBIs and scored 10 runs.
Mikey VanderHeyden, Enterprise
The Houston Cougar commit finished with six hits, one home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. He also had a perfect week defensively that saw him record 17 putouts.
Matt Ashberry, Staughn
In four games last week, Ashberry finished with eight hits in 11 at-bats. He also recorded four home runs, two doubles, 14 RBIs and scored 11 runs.
Angelo Santiago, Auburn
In the 10-8 win over Saraland, Santiago went two-for-three with both of his hits being home runs. He also finished with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Jagger Scott, Southern Christian
In two games last week, Scott went six-for-seven with one home run, two triples, two doubles, two stolen bases, seven RBIs and six runs scored. He also recorded nine putouts in 10 total chances.
Demetrius Hardnett, Lakeside School
In three games last week, Hardnett finished with six hits, one home run, one double, four RBIs and one run scored. He also continued his excellent play from the mound. He got the start versus Calvary Christian where he earned the win in the 2-1 victory. He pitched a complete game while allowing just two hits, one run, one walk and struck out 14 batters.
Zac Grossmann, Evangel Christian
In two games last week, Grossmann finished with six hits, four doubles, six RBIs, three stolen bases and three runs scored. He also pitched seven innings in the 6-1 win over Wiregrass. He allowed six hits, one earned run and struck out 13 batters.
Hunter Stallings, Cedar Bluff
In two games last week, Stallings recorded four hits with two home runs, four RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored. He also struck out nine batters in six innings of work while allowing three hits and two earned runs in the 9-2 win over Gaston.
Terrion Nevels, Parker
In the 19-7 win over Jackson-Olin, Nevels went three-for-three with one extra base hit, five RBIs, three stolen bases and two runs scored.
Conner Nelson, Leeds
In the 5-0 win over Moody, Nelson went three-for-three with one home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. He also pitched seven innings while allowing two hits, zero runs, two walks and struck out 14 batters.