Vote: Alabama High School Softball Player of the Week (3/10/2025)
With another week of the softball season in the state of Alabama completed, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week. These players had outstanding performances, and there were plenty of exciting games in Alabama last week as well. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Alabama softball player of the week.
Voting will close on March 16 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominees...
Allyson Supan, Central
In four games last week, Supan was one of the many bright spots for Central as they went 4-0. She finished with four hits, one home run, seven RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Supan also went 1-1 from the mound. She pitched 13 combined innings, allowed 12 hits with only four earned runs and struck out five batters.
Taylor Carlisle, Wetumpka
In the 15-5 win over Benjamin Russell, Carlisle finished with two hits, one home run which was a grand slam, five RBIs and one run scored. In the second game of the week which was a 3-2 win over Elmore County, Carlisle finished with two hits and one RBI.
Emily Needham, Saint James
The junior had another outstanding week from the mound. She went 3-2 in the week with 24 and two-thirds innings pitched. In the three wins, she allowed three hits, two walks and zero runs. In the five games combined, Needham struck out 52 batters. She also found success from the batter's box. She finished the week with seven hits, four doubles, four RBIs and one run scored.
Lilly Bethune, West Limestone
In three games, Bethune tallied eight hits in 10 at-bats. She recorded four home runs, one double, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored.
Kendall Trimm, Moody
In the 11-1 win over John Carroll Catholic, Trimm went three-for-four with one home run, one double, four RBIs, one stolen base and one run scored. In the 9-5 loss Chelsea, Trimm hit one home run and drove in two runs.
Marlee Parsons, Helena
Parsons ended her week by going 2-1 with wins over Hoover and Pelham. In the victory over Hoover, she pitched a complete game with four hits and two unearned runs allowed while striking out 10 batters. She pitched six innings while allowing two hits, one unearned run, two walks and struck out six batters.
Katie Hopson, Chelsea
In six games, Hopson finished her week with 11 hits, three home runs, one triple, six doubles, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored. She also stole one base each in three separate games.
Ambrey Taylor, Curry
In eight games last week, Curry was 15-for-22 with four home runs, six doubles, 15 RBIs, one stolen base and 13 runs scored.
Addison Russell, Fairhope
In the 5-1 win over T.R. Miller, Russell pitched seven innings, allowed six hits but just one earned run and struck out eight batters. One day later, she made some noise from the plate. Russell was two-for-three with one home run, three RBIs and scored two runs in the 15-0 win over Elberta.
Cammerlyn Herport, Daphne
In the 15-3 win over Lincoln, Herport went two-for-three with two home runs, five RBIs and scored two runs.
Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville
In the 13-9 win over Moody, Goguts hit two home runs, finished with four RBIs and scored two runs. Later in the week, she hit another home run, drove in two runs and scored once in the 10-0 win over Pell City.
Grier Maples, Boaz
In the 15-6 win over Mountain Brook, Maples went two-for-three with one home run, three RBIs and scored three runs. In the two other games combined, she finished with two hits, one RBI and scored one run. Maples also pitched six and two-thirds innings in the 8-5 win over Glencoe. She allowed one hit, three earned runs and struck out 14 batters.