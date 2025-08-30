High School

Illinois High School Football Scores, Results — August 29, 2025

Get every score from Friday night's Illinois high school football action

Jack Butler

Dee-Mack’s Parker Eggenberger, left, and Vinnie Peek celebrate Eggenberger’s touchdown reception against Eureka in the first half of their high school football opener Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 at Eureka High School. The Chiefs routed the Hornets 38-8.
Dee-Mack's Parker Eggenberger, left, and Vinnie Peek celebrate Eggenberger's touchdown reception against Eureka in the first half of their high school football opener Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 at Eureka High School. The Chiefs routed the Hornets 38-8.

The 2025 Illinois high school football season continued with over 200 games on Friday, August 29. High School On SI has final scores for games.

Addison Trail 41, Streamwood 13

Alden-Hebron 31, Orangeville 16

Alleman 62, Walther Christian 13

Althoff Catholic 34, Alton 13

Andrew 9, Carl Sandburg 31

Anna-Jonesboro 13, Harrisburg 31

Antioch 34, Schaumburg 29

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 43, Sangamon Valley 13

Ashton-Franklin Center 28, West Prairie 18

Aurora Central Catholic 36, St. Edward 0

Aurora Christian 43, Marquette 22

Aurora East 41, Maine East 22

Barrington 48, South Elgin 20

Beardstown 41, North Greene 6

Belleville East 40, Collinsville 6

Belleville West 40, Mascoutah 21

Benton 69, Herrin 0

Big Foot 10, Harvard 0

Biggsville West Central 0, West Carroll 42

Bloomington 40, Danville 7

Bloomington Central Catholic 21, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14

Bloom 48, Gage Park 0

Blue Island Eisenhower 7, Lincoln-Way West 47

Bolingbrook 30, Homewood-Flossmoor 44

Boylan Catholic 14, Freeport 18

Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Thornton Fractional North 0

Bremen 0, Taft 20

Breese Central 42, Effingham 7

Brother Rice 43, Valparaiso 10

Brown County 28, Carrollton 7

Buffalo Grove 14, Hoffman Estates 55

Bureau Valley 6, St. Bede 47

Burlington Central 21, Crystal Lake South 0

Bushnell-Prairie City 0, Polo 50

Cahokia 38, Lutheran of St. Charles 7

Calhoun/Brussels 42, Triopia 0

Cambridge 50, River Ridge 14

Canton 38, Herscher 42

Carbondale 21, Murphysboro 13

Carmel 52, Grayslake Central 13

Carmi-White County 8, Johnston City 46

Carterville 35, Marion 34

Cary-Grove 21, Prairie Ridge 14

Casey-Westfield 50, Fisher 6

Central A & M 42, Clinton 6

Centralia 42, Salem 0

Charleston 6, Robinson 41

Chester 55, East Alton-Wood River 0

Chicago Christian 6, Seneca 47

Chicago Marshall 18, Westinghouse 40

Christian Brothers 63, Sacred Heart-Griffin 20

Civic Memorial 21, Newton 35

Clifton Central 34, Bismarck-Henning 13

Coal City 40, Pontiac 13

Columbia 23, Mater Dei 22

Conant 13, Lake Park 35

Corliss 14, Payton College Prep 17

Crete-Monee 41, Richards 25

Crystal Lake Central 0, Huntley 42

Cumberland 41, Villa Grove 0

Dakota 16, Durand/Pecatonica 56

Danville 7, Bloomington 40

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 38, Eureka 8

Deerfield 0, Lake Forest 30

DeKalb 21, Sycamore 22

DeSoto 14, Freeburg 30

Dixon 47, Lutheran 8

Downers Grove South 16, Metea Valley 35

DuQuoin 48, Mt. Carmel 19

Dupo 31, Bayless 28

Durand/Pecatonica 56, Dakota 16

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 0, Lisle 1

East Alton-Wood River 0, Chester 55

Eastland 52, Fulton 20

East Peoria 47, Springfield Southeast 13

Edwardsville 31, Glenwood 39

Effingham 7, Breese Central 42

El Paso-Gridley 28, Reed-Custer 14

Elgin 20, Fenton 14

Elk Grove 16, Maine West 34

Elmwood 36, Knoxville 22

Evanston 49, Niles North 6

Fairfield 38, Edwards County 33

Farmington 51, Hamilton 28

Fenger 6, Tinley Park 53

Fieldcrest 12, Tri-Valley 52

Fisher 6, Casey-Westfield 50

Flora 28, Sesser-Valier 14

Forreston 12, Lena-Winslow 50

Frankfort 50, Massac County 28

Freeburg 30, DeSoto 14

Freeport 18, Boylan Catholic 14

Fulton 20, Pearl City-Eastland 52

Galena 22, Morrison 14

Galesburg 0, Dunlap 44

Geneva 56, Larkin 17

Geneseo 14, Rochelle 41

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 22, Watseka 13

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38, Tremont 13

Gillespie 30, Litchfield 28

Glenbard East 28, Willowbrook 21

Glenbard North 38, Bartlett 3

Glenbard South 0, Wheaton-Warrenville South 57

Glenbard West 31, Batavia 28

Glenbrook North 21, Lakes 13

Glenbrook South 35, York 28

Glenwood 39, Edwardsville 31

Grant 42, Mundelein 13

Granite City 7, Peotone 48

Grayslake Central 13, Carmel 52

Grayslake North 0, Vernon Hills 17

Greenville 35, North Mac 7

Hamilton 28, Farmington 51

Hamilton County 14, Red Hill 23

Hammond Central 12, Thornton Fractional South 42

Hampshire 13, Jacobs 53

Harlem 30, Belvidere 3

Harrisburg 31, Anna-Jonesboro 13

Harvard 0, Big Foot 10

Havana 7, Princeville 54

Herrin 0, Benton 69

Herscher 42, Canton 38

Hersey 36, Warren Township 43

Heyworth 24, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Highland Park 21, Leyden 16

Hillsboro 27, Pana 46

Hinsdale Central 56, West Aurora 7

Hinsdale South 26, Wauconda 44

Hoffman Estates 55, Buffalo Grove 14

Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Bolingbrook 30

Hoopeston 20, Iroquois West 21

Huntley 42, Crystal Lake Central 0

IC Catholic Prep 33, St. Mary's 7

Illini West 68, Lewistown 6

Illinois Valley Central 6, Monticello 21

Iroquois West 21, Hoopeston 20

Jacobs 53, Hampshire 13

Jefferson 7, Rockford East 28

Jersey 18, Roxana 30

Johnsburg 35, Thornwood 30

Johnston City 46, Carmi-White County 8

Joliet Catholic 16, Lyons 14

Joliet Central 27, Thornridge 26

Joliet West 0, Oswego East 41

Kankakee 12, Nazareth Academy 33

Kaneland 44, Rock Island 8

King 0, St. Laurence 19

Lake Forest 30, Deerfield 0

Lake Park 35, Conant 13

Lakes 13, Glenbrook North 21

Lane Tech 37, Shepard 19

Lanphier 18, Lincoln 12

Larkin 0, Geneva 56

Lemont 14, Libertyville 24

Lena-Winslow 50, Forreston 12

LeRoy 7, Ridgeview/Lexington 22

Lewistown 6, Illini West 68

Leyden 16, Highland Park 21

Libertyville 24, Lemont 14

Lincoln 12, Lanphier 18

Lincoln-Way Central 63, St. Charles East 0

Lincoln-Way West 47, Blue Island Eisenhower 7

Limestone 0, Mt. Zion 49

Lisle 1, Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Litchfield 28, Gillespie 30

Lockport 34, Plainfield North 0

Loyola Academy 20, Merrillville 2

Lumen Christi Catholic 20, Montini Catholic 16

Lutheran 8, Dixon 47

Lutheran of St. Charles 7, Cahokia 38

Lyons 24, Joliet Catholic 14

MacArthur 20, Mattoon 0

Macomb 28, Rushville-Industry 14

Madison 42, Sparta 48

Maine East 22, Aurora East 41

Maine West 34, Elk Grove 16

Manteno 54, Sandwich 30

Manual 22, Normal University 71

Marengo 42, Stillman Valley 7

Marian Catholic 19, Saint Viator 22

Marian Central Catholic 13, Richmond-Burton 49

Marion 34, Carterville 35

Maroa-Forsyth 48, Athens 7

Marshall 36, Wesclin 34

Massac County 28, Frankfort 50

Mater Dei 22, Columbia 23

Mattoon 0, MacArthur 20

Mendota 0, Riverdale 20

Mercer County 14, Monmouth-Roseville 35

Merrillville 14, Loyola Academy 20

Metamora 43, Sterling 14

Metea Valley 35, Downers Grove South 16

Metro-East Lutheran 34, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 12

Minooka 35, St. Charles North 36

Moline 24, Rockwood Summit 30

Momence 26, Oakwood 27

Monmouth United 12, ROWVA 20

Monmouth-Roseville 35, Mercer County 14

Montini Catholic 21, Lumen Christi Catholic 16

Monticello 21, Illinois Valley Central 6

Morris 27, Wilmington 20

Morrison 14, Galena 22

Morton 28, Mahomet-Seymour 27

Mt. Carmel 19, DuQuoin 48

Mt. Zion 49, Limestone 0

Mundelein 13, Grant 42

Murphysboro 13, Carbondale 21

Naperville Central 15, Oswego 31

Naperville North 14, New Trier 20

Nashville 28, Carlyle 21

Nazareth Academy 33, Kankakee 12

Neuqua Valley 21, Waubonsie Valley 13

New Berlin 20, Pleasant Plains 26

Newman Central Catholic 28, Princeton 14

New Trier 20, Naperville North 14

Newton 35, Civic Memorial 21

Niles North 6, Evanston 49

Niles West 27, Riverside-Brookfield 35

Normal Community 40, Richwoods 15

Normal University 71, Manual 22

Normal West 34, Peoria Notre Dame 14

North Greene 6, Beardstown 41

North Lawndale 6, Woodstock 46

North Mac 7, Greenville 35

Notre Dame 13, Washington 12

Oak Forest 41, Marmion 28

Oakwood 27, Momence 26

Oak Lawn Community 52, Wheeling 0

O'Fallon 24, Triad 8

Olympia 38, PORTA 36

Orr 26, Westmont 14

Oswego 31, Naperville Central 15

Oswego East 41, Joliet West 0

Ottawa 35, Plano 6

Pana 46, Hillsboro 27

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, Bloomington Central Catholic 21

Payton College Prep 17, Corliss 14

Pearl City-Eastland 52, Fulton 20

Pekin 28, Plainfield South 7

Peoria 42, Centennial 0

Peoria Notre Dame 14, Normal West 34

Peotone 48, Granite City 7

Pinckneyville 22, Red Bud 6

Pittsfield 20, Riverton 29

Plainfield Central 21, Waukegan 18

Plainfield North 0, Lockport 34

Plainfield South 7, Pekin 28

Plano 6, Ottawa 35

Pleasant Hills 22, Unity/Seymour 28

Pleasant Plains 26, New Berlin 20

Polo 50, Bushnell-Prairie City 0

Pontiac 13, Coal City 40

PORTA 36, Olympia 38

Prairie Central 7, St. Joseph-Ogden 44

Prairie Ridge 34, Cary-Grove 21

Princeton 14, Newman Central Catholic 28

Princeville 54, Havana 7

Prospect 28, Stevenson 18

Providence Catholic 49, Wheaton Academy 14

Quincy 19, Boonville 27

Quincy Notre Dame 50, Grandview 6

Rantoul 0, Tolono Unity 48

Red Bud 6, Pinckneyville 22

Red Hill 23, Hamilton County 14

Reed-Custer 14, El Paso-Gridley 28

Richards 51, Crete-Monee 25

Richmond-Burton 49, Marian Central Catholic 13

Richland County 60, Taylorville 36

Richwoods 15, Normal Community 40

Ridgeview/Lexington 22, LeRoy 7

Ridgewood 37, Schurz 0

Riverdale 20, Mendota 0

Riverside-Brookfield 35, Niles West 27

Riverton 29, Pittsfield 20

River Ridge 14, Cambridge 50

Robinson 41, Charleston 6

Rochelle 41, Geneseo 14

Rockford East 28, Jefferson 7

Rock Island 8, Kaneland 44

Rockridge 45, Sherrard 0

Rockwood Summit 30, Moline 24

Romeoville 20, Stagg 19

ROWVA 20, Monmouth United 12

Roxana 30, Jersey 18

Rushville-Industry 14, Macomb 28

Sacred Heart-Griffin 20, Christian Brothers 63

Saint Ignatius College Prep 3, St. Louis University 22

Saint Viator 22, Marian Catholic 19

Salem 0, Centralia 42

Salt Fork 13, Westville 54

Sandwich 30, Manteno 54

Schaumburg 29, Antioch 34

Schurz 0, Ridgewood 37

Seneca 47, Chicago Christian 6

Sesser-Valier 14, Flora 28

Sherrard 0, Rockridge 45

Shelbyville 14, Tuscola 16

Shepard 19, Lane Tech 37

Simeon 20, Wheaton North 34

Southwestern 8, Staunton 20

Sparta 48, Madison 42

Springfield Southeast 13, East Peoria 47

Stagg 19, Romeoville 20

Stark County 41, Astoria/VIT 18

Staunton 20, Southwestern 8

Sterling 14, Metamora 43

St. Bede 47, Bureau Valley 6

Stevenson 18, Prospect 28

Stillman Valley 7, Marengo 42

St. Charles East 0, Lincoln-Way Central 63

St. Charles North 36, Minooka 35

St. Edward 0, Aurora Central Catholic 36

St. Joseph-Ogden 44, Prairie Central 7

St. Laurence 19, King 0

St. Louis University 22, Saint Ignatius College Prep 3

St. Mary's 7, IC Catholic Prep 33

St. Teresa 29, Urbana 7

Stockton 46, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op 0

Stockton 46, Benton 0

Streator 36, Decatur Eisenhower 14

Sullivan 61, Arcola 6

Sycamore 22, DeKalb 21

Taft 20, Bremen 0

Taylorville 36, Richland County 60

Thornridge 26, Joliet Central 27

Thornton Fractional North 0, Bradley-Bourbonnais 42

Thornton Fractional South 42, Hammond Central 12

Thornwood 30, Johnsburg 35

Tinley Park 53, Fenger 6

Tolono Unity 48, Rantoul 0

Tremont 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38

Triad 8, O'Fallon 24

Triopia 0, Calhoun/Brussels 42

Tri-Valley 52, Fieldcrest 12

Tuscola 16, Shelbyville 14

Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 12, Metro-East Lutheran 34

Unity/Seymour 28, Pleasant Hills 22

Urbana 7, St. Teresa 29

Valparaiso 19, Brother Rice 43

Vandalia 51, Carlinville 33

Vernon Hills 17, Grayslake North 0

Villa Grove 0, Cumberland 41

Von Steuben 12, Senn 5

Walther Christian 13, Alleman 62

Warren Township 43, Hersey 36

Warrensburg-Latham 0, Heyworth 24

Washington 12, Notre Dame 13

Watseka 13, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 22

Waubonsie Valley 13, Neuqua Valley 21

Wauconda 44, Hinsdale South 26

Waukegan 18, Plainfield Central 21

West Aurora 7, Hinsdale Central 56

West Carroll 42, Biggsville West Central 0

Wesclin 34, Marshall 36

Westinghouse 40, Chicago Marshall 18

Westmont 14, Orr 26

West Prairie 18, Ashton-Franklin Center 28

Westville 54, Salt Fork 13

Wethersfield/Annawan 44, Abingdon/Avon 14

Wheaton Academy 14, Providence Catholic 49

Wheaton North 34, Simeon 20

Wheaton-Warrenville South 57, Glenbard South 0

Wheeling 0, Oak Lawn Community 52

Whitney Young 41, Carver 0

Willowbrook 21, Glenbard East 28

Wilmington 20, Morris 27

Woodstock 46, North Lawndale 6

York 28, Glenbrook South 35

Jack Butler
