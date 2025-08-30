Illinois High School Football Scores, Results — August 29, 2025
The 2025 Illinois high school football season continued with over 200 games on Friday, August 29. High School On SI has final scores for games.
Addison Trail 41, Streamwood 13
Alden-Hebron 31, Orangeville 16
Alleman 62, Walther Christian 13
Althoff Catholic 34, Alton 13
Andrew 9, Carl Sandburg 31
Anna-Jonesboro 13, Harrisburg 31
Antioch 34, Schaumburg 29
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 43, Sangamon Valley 13
Ashton-Franklin Center 28, West Prairie 18
Aurora Central Catholic 36, St. Edward 0
Aurora Christian 43, Marquette 22
Aurora East 41, Maine East 22
Barrington 48, South Elgin 20
Beardstown 41, North Greene 6
Belleville East 40, Collinsville 6
Belleville West 40, Mascoutah 21
Benton 69, Herrin 0
Big Foot 10, Harvard 0
Biggsville West Central 0, West Carroll 42
Bloomington Central Catholic 21, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14
Bloom 48, Gage Park 0
Blue Island Eisenhower 7, Lincoln-Way West 47
Bolingbrook 30, Homewood-Flossmoor 44
Boylan Catholic 14, Freeport 18
Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Thornton Fractional North 0
Bremen 0, Taft 20
Breese Central 42, Effingham 7
Brother Rice 43, Valparaiso 10
Brown County 28, Carrollton 7
Buffalo Grove 14, Hoffman Estates 55
Bureau Valley 6, St. Bede 47
Burlington Central 21, Crystal Lake South 0
Bushnell-Prairie City 0, Polo 50
Cahokia 38, Lutheran of St. Charles 7
Calhoun/Brussels 42, Triopia 0
Cambridge 50, River Ridge 14
Canton 38, Herscher 42
Carbondale 21, Murphysboro 13
Carmel 52, Grayslake Central 13
Carmi-White County 8, Johnston City 46
Casey-Westfield 50, Fisher 6
Central A & M 42, Clinton 6
Centralia 42, Salem 0
Charleston 6, Robinson 41
Chester 55, East Alton-Wood River 0
Chicago Christian 6, Seneca 47
Chicago Marshall 18, Westinghouse 40
Christian Brothers 63, Sacred Heart-Griffin 20
Civic Memorial 21, Newton 35
Clifton Central 34, Bismarck-Henning 13
Coal City 40, Pontiac 13
Columbia 23, Mater Dei 22
Conant 13, Lake Park 35
Corliss 14, Payton College Prep 17
Crystal Lake Central 0, Huntley 42
Cumberland 41, Villa Grove 0
Danville 7, Bloomington 40
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 38, Eureka 8
Deerfield 0, Lake Forest 30
DeKalb 21, Sycamore 22
DeSoto 14, Freeburg 30
Dixon 47, Lutheran 8
Downers Grove South 16, Metea Valley 35
DuQuoin 48, Mt. Carmel 19
Dupo 31, Bayless 28
Durand/Pecatonica 56, Dakota 16
Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 0, Lisle 1
East Alton-Wood River 0, Chester 55
Eastland 52, Fulton 20
East Peoria 47, Springfield Southeast 13
Edwardsville 31, Glenwood 39
Effingham 7, Breese Central 42
El Paso-Gridley 28, Reed-Custer 14
Elgin 20, Fenton 14
Elk Grove 16, Maine West 34
Elmwood 36, Knoxville 22
Evanston 49, Niles North 6
Fairfield 38, Edwards County 33
Farmington 51, Hamilton 28
Fenger 6, Tinley Park 53
Fieldcrest 12, Tri-Valley 52
Fisher 6, Casey-Westfield 50
Flora 28, Sesser-Valier 14
Forreston 12, Lena-Winslow 50
Frankfort 50, Massac County 28
Freeburg 30, DeSoto 14
Freeport 18, Boylan Catholic 14
Fulton 20, Pearl City-Eastland 52
Galena 22, Morrison 14
Galesburg 0, Dunlap 44
Geneva 56, Larkin 17
Geneseo 14, Rochelle 41
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 22, Watseka 13
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38, Tremont 13
Gillespie 30, Litchfield 28
Glenbard East 28, Willowbrook 21
Glenbard North 38, Bartlett 3
Glenbard South 0, Wheaton-Warrenville South 57
Glenbard West 31, Batavia 28
Glenbrook North 21, Lakes 13
Glenbrook South 35, York 28
Glenwood 39, Edwardsville 31
Grant 42, Mundelein 13
Granite City 7, Peotone 48
Grayslake Central 13, Carmel 52
Grayslake North 0, Vernon Hills 17
Greenville 35, North Mac 7
Hamilton 28, Farmington 51
Hamilton County 14, Red Hill 23
Hammond Central 12, Thornton Fractional South 42
Hampshire 13, Jacobs 53
Harlem 30, Belvidere 3
Harrisburg 31, Anna-Jonesboro 13
Harvard 0, Big Foot 10
Havana 7, Princeville 54
Herrin 0, Benton 69
Herscher 42, Canton 38
Hersey 36, Warren Township 43
Heyworth 24, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Highland Park 21, Leyden 16
Hillsboro 27, Pana 46
Hinsdale Central 56, West Aurora 7
Hinsdale South 26, Wauconda 44
Hoffman Estates 55, Buffalo Grove 14
Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Bolingbrook 30
Hoopeston 20, Iroquois West 21
Huntley 42, Crystal Lake Central 0
IC Catholic Prep 33, St. Mary's 7
Illini West 68, Lewistown 6
Illinois Valley Central 6, Monticello 21
Iroquois West 21, Hoopeston 20
Jacobs 53, Hampshire 13
Jefferson 7, Rockford East 28
Jersey 18, Roxana 30
Johnsburg 35, Thornwood 30
Johnston City 46, Carmi-White County 8
Joliet Catholic 16, Lyons 14
Joliet Central 27, Thornridge 26
Joliet West 0, Oswego East 41
Kankakee 12, Nazareth Academy 33
Kaneland 44, Rock Island 8
King 0, St. Laurence 19
Lake Forest 30, Deerfield 0
Lake Park 35, Conant 13
Lakes 13, Glenbrook North 21
Lane Tech 37, Shepard 19
Lanphier 18, Lincoln 12
Larkin 0, Geneva 56
Lemont 14, Libertyville 24
Lena-Winslow 50, Forreston 12
LeRoy 7, Ridgeview/Lexington 22
Lewistown 6, Illini West 68
Leyden 16, Highland Park 21
Libertyville 24, Lemont 14
Lincoln 12, Lanphier 18
Lincoln-Way Central 63, St. Charles East 0
Lincoln-Way West 47, Blue Island Eisenhower 7
Limestone 0, Mt. Zion 49
Lisle 1, Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 0
Litchfield 28, Gillespie 30
Lockport 34, Plainfield North 0
Lutheran 8, Dixon 47
Lutheran of St. Charles 7, Cahokia 38
Lyons 24, Joliet Catholic 14
MacArthur 20, Mattoon 0
Macomb 28, Rushville-Industry 14
Madison 42, Sparta 48
Maine East 22, Aurora East 41
Maine West 34, Elk Grove 16
Manteno 54, Sandwich 30
Manual 22, Normal University 71
Marengo 42, Stillman Valley 7
Marian Catholic 19, Saint Viator 22
Marian Central Catholic 13, Richmond-Burton 49
Marion 34, Carterville 35
Maroa-Forsyth 48, Athens 7
Marshall 36, Wesclin 34
Massac County 28, Frankfort 50
Mater Dei 22, Columbia 23
Mattoon 0, MacArthur 20
Mendota 0, Riverdale 20
Mercer County 14, Monmouth-Roseville 35
Merrillville 14, Loyola Academy 20
Metamora 43, Sterling 14
Metea Valley 35, Downers Grove South 16
Metro-East Lutheran 34, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 12
Minooka 35, St. Charles North 36
Moline 24, Rockwood Summit 30
Momence 26, Oakwood 27
Monmouth United 12, ROWVA 20
Monmouth-Roseville 35, Mercer County 14
Montini Catholic 21, Lumen Christi Catholic 16
Monticello 21, Illinois Valley Central 6
Morris 27, Wilmington 20
Morrison 14, Galena 22
Morton 28, Mahomet-Seymour 27
Mt. Carmel 19, DuQuoin 48
Mt. Zion 49, Limestone 0
Mundelein 13, Grant 42
Murphysboro 13, Carbondale 21
Naperville Central 15, Oswego 31
Nashville 28, Carlyle 21
Nazareth Academy 33, Kankakee 12
Neuqua Valley 21, Waubonsie Valley 13
New Berlin 20, Pleasant Plains 26
Newman Central Catholic 28, Princeton 14
New Trier 20, Naperville North 14
Newton 35, Civic Memorial 21
Niles North 6, Evanston 49
Niles West 27, Riverside-Brookfield 35
Normal Community 40, Richwoods 15
Normal University 71, Manual 22
Normal West 34, Peoria Notre Dame 14
North Greene 6, Beardstown 41
North Lawndale 6, Woodstock 46
North Mac 7, Greenville 35
Notre Dame 13, Washington 12
Oak Forest 41, Marmion 28
Oakwood 27, Momence 26
Oak Lawn Community 52, Wheeling 0
O'Fallon 24, Triad 8
Olympia 38, PORTA 36
Orr 26, Westmont 14
Oswego 31, Naperville Central 15
Oswego East 41, Joliet West 0
Ottawa 35, Plano 6
Pana 46, Hillsboro 27
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, Bloomington Central Catholic 21
Payton College Prep 17, Corliss 14
Pearl City-Eastland 52, Fulton 20
Pekin 28, Plainfield South 7
Peoria 42, Centennial 0
Peoria Notre Dame 14, Normal West 34
Peotone 48, Granite City 7
Pinckneyville 22, Red Bud 6
Pittsfield 20, Riverton 29
Plainfield Central 21, Waukegan 18
Plainfield North 0, Lockport 34
Plainfield South 7, Pekin 28
Plano 6, Ottawa 35
Pleasant Hills 22, Unity/Seymour 28
Pleasant Plains 26, New Berlin 20
Polo 50, Bushnell-Prairie City 0
Pontiac 13, Coal City 40
PORTA 36, Olympia 38
Prairie Central 7, St. Joseph-Ogden 44
Prairie Ridge 34, Cary-Grove 21
Princeton 14, Newman Central Catholic 28
Princeville 54, Havana 7
Prospect 28, Stevenson 18
Providence Catholic 49, Wheaton Academy 14
Quincy 19, Boonville 27
Quincy Notre Dame 50, Grandview 6
Rantoul 0, Tolono Unity 48
Red Bud 6, Pinckneyville 22
Red Hill 23, Hamilton County 14
Reed-Custer 14, El Paso-Gridley 28
Richards 51, Crete-Monee 25
Richmond-Burton 49, Marian Central Catholic 13
Richland County 60, Taylorville 36
Richwoods 15, Normal Community 40
Ridgeview/Lexington 22, LeRoy 7
Ridgewood 37, Schurz 0
Riverdale 20, Mendota 0
Riverside-Brookfield 35, Niles West 27
Riverton 29, Pittsfield 20
River Ridge 14, Cambridge 50
Robinson 41, Charleston 6
Rochelle 41, Geneseo 14
Rockford East 28, Jefferson 7
Rock Island 8, Kaneland 44
Rockridge 45, Sherrard 0
Rockwood Summit 30, Moline 24
Romeoville 20, Stagg 19
ROWVA 20, Monmouth United 12
Roxana 30, Jersey 18
Rushville-Industry 14, Macomb 28
Sacred Heart-Griffin 20, Christian Brothers 63
Saint Ignatius College Prep 3, St. Louis University 22
Saint Viator 22, Marian Catholic 19
Salem 0, Centralia 42
Salt Fork 13, Westville 54
Sandwich 30, Manteno 54
Schaumburg 29, Antioch 34
Schurz 0, Ridgewood 37
Seneca 47, Chicago Christian 6
Sesser-Valier 14, Flora 28
Sherrard 0, Rockridge 45
Shelbyville 14, Tuscola 16
Shepard 19, Lane Tech 37
Simeon 20, Wheaton North 34
Southwestern 8, Staunton 20
Sparta 48, Madison 42
Springfield Southeast 13, East Peoria 47
Stagg 19, Romeoville 20
Stark County 41, Astoria/VIT 18
Staunton 20, Southwestern 8
Sterling 14, Metamora 43
St. Bede 47, Bureau Valley 6
Stevenson 18, Prospect 28
Stillman Valley 7, Marengo 42
St. Charles East 0, Lincoln-Way Central 63
St. Charles North 36, Minooka 35
St. Edward 0, Aurora Central Catholic 36
St. Joseph-Ogden 44, Prairie Central 7
St. Laurence 19, King 0
St. Louis University 22, Saint Ignatius College Prep 3
St. Mary's 7, IC Catholic Prep 33
St. Teresa 29, Urbana 7
Stockton 46, Benton 0
Streator 36, Decatur Eisenhower 14
Sullivan 61, Arcola 6
Sycamore 22, DeKalb 21
Taft 20, Bremen 0
Taylorville 36, Richland County 60
Thornridge 26, Joliet Central 27
Thornton Fractional North 0, Bradley-Bourbonnais 42
Thornton Fractional South 42, Hammond Central 12
Thornwood 30, Johnsburg 35
Tinley Park 53, Fenger 6
Tolono Unity 48, Rantoul 0
Tremont 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38
Triad 8, O'Fallon 24
Triopia 0, Calhoun/Brussels 42
Tri-Valley 52, Fieldcrest 12
Tuscola 16, Shelbyville 14
Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 12, Metro-East Lutheran 34
Unity/Seymour 28, Pleasant Hills 22
Urbana 7, St. Teresa 29
Valparaiso 19, Brother Rice 43
Vandalia 51, Carlinville 33
Vernon Hills 17, Grayslake North 0
Villa Grove 0, Cumberland 41
Von Steuben 12, Senn 5
Walther Christian 13, Alleman 62
Warren Township 43, Hersey 36
Warrensburg-Latham 0, Heyworth 24
Washington 12, Notre Dame 13
Watseka 13, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 22
Waubonsie Valley 13, Neuqua Valley 21
Wauconda 44, Hinsdale South 26
Waukegan 18, Plainfield Central 21
West Aurora 7, Hinsdale Central 56
West Carroll 42, Biggsville West Central 0
Wesclin 34, Marshall 36
Westinghouse 40, Chicago Marshall 18
Westmont 14, Orr 26
West Prairie 18, Ashton-Franklin Center 28
Westville 54, Salt Fork 13
Wethersfield/Annawan 44, Abingdon/Avon 14
Wheaton Academy 14, Providence Catholic 49
Wheaton North 34, Simeon 20
Wheaton-Warrenville South 57, Glenbard South 0
Wheeling 0, Oak Lawn Community 52
Whitney Young 41, Carver 0
Willowbrook 21, Glenbard East 28
Wilmington 20, Morris 27
Woodstock 46, North Lawndale 6
York 28, Glenbrook South 35
