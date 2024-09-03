Vote: North Alabama high school football Player of the Week (9/2/2024)
The 2024 Alabama high school football season is moving into high geart. We've watched and evaluated the action and have come up a list nominees for North Alabama High School Football Player of the Week.
Review this group of athletes and vote for the player you find most deserving.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 8th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jaxon Potter, Austin
Helped Austin in a 41-0 victory over Decatur. Potter had 111 yards on four receptions. Potter is currently committed to Murray State.
Evan McClure, Westminster Christian
McClure ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over Plainview, 37-33.
Tyler Pierce, Boaz
Pierce completed 13 of 17 with 272 passing yards and four touchdowns as the Pirates defeated Albertville 56-7. Pierce is not committed anywhere at this time.
Aaron Frye, Clay-Chalkville
Was 16-20 passing for 305 yards and 4 touchdowns. Frye also ran for 38 yards in a blowout victory over Ramsay, 62-7. Frye is a Junior, and looks to continue to help the Cougars win.
Jayden Grant, Huffman
Ran the ball 11 times for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns. Grant helped the Vikings snap their 12 game losing streak in a 52-14 victory over Columbia.
Conner Nelson, Leeds
Was 4-6 passing for 41 yards, but ran 15 times for 158 yards and 3 touchdowns in their 28-19 victory over Shades Valley. Nelson is listed as a three star according to 247Sports and holds offers from Murray State, Samford, and UT Martin.
Terence Tubbs, Center Point
Had 5 tackles, 3 sacks and interception for a touchdown in their 36-6 victory over Fultondale.
Spencer Unruh, Corner
Ran for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries. Unruh also had a 96 yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Yellow Jackets in a 35-18 victory over Dora.
MaCarri Johnson, West Morgan
Johnson ran for 166 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in a 42-10 win over Brooks. Johnson looks to help the Rebels return to the playoffs this season
Luke Gilbert, Pisgah
Gilbert went 20-for-25 with 298 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 64 yards and a touchdown on the ground in a 30-22 victory over Fyffe, their first victory over the Red Devils since 2003.